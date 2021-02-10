Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Adyen N.V.    ADYEN   NL0012969182

ADYEN N.V.

(ADYEN)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 02/10 11:38:22 am
2066 EUR   +8.65%
04:36aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Cisco, Lyft, Twitter
02/09ADYEN : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
02/09ADYEN : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

European shares track Wall Street's dip into the red

02/10/2021 | 12:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares ended lower on Wednesday, as Wall Street's retreat from record highs dragged Europe down from an early rise on upbeat earnings reports from firms including SocGen that fed optimism around a broader economic rebound.

Gains in commodity-linked shares and banks were outweighed by losses in most other sectors, taking the pan-European STOXX 600 index 0.2% lower.

Wall Street's main stock indexes slipped after hitting record highs at the open, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite sliding 0.4% after a streak of gains. Technology stocks led losses in Europe, posting their worst session in two weeks.

Investors will watch U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech for clues on the pace of an economic rebound in the world's largest economy. Most European indices had climbed in morning trading as investors looked to signs of progress around the proposed $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus bill.

Historic monetary and fiscal stimulus has helped the STOXX 600 rally about 50% since it crashed to multi-year lows in March 2020. The index now is just 5% below its all-time high as hopes build for a faster economic recovery.

"As is always the way, markets have switched from greed to fear and then from fear to greed," said analysts at AJ Bell.

"The combination of vaccines, fiscal and monetary stimulus has persuaded markets to look on the bright side and go even beyond that, as they contemplate whether inflation is about to make an unexpected return to the financial stage."

Earnings were in focus with Societe Generale leading gains on France's CAC 40 index with its 2.9% jump after beating profit forecasts for the fourth quarter.

The CAC 40 traded in the red, however, as data showed French industrial output came in weaker than expected in December despite the lifting of a coronavirus lockdown.

Studded with luxury names, the index was also weighed on by a 1.4% slide in Louis Vuitton owner LVMH, after music star Rihanna and the company agreed to suspend her fashion line Fenty less than two years after its launch.

At the bottom of the STOXX 600 was drugmaker Galapagos after the Belgo-Dutch company and U.S. partner Gilead Sciences discontinued late-stage trials studies of their lung disease drug.

Meanwhile, Adyen topped the index after the payment processor beat expectations with a 27% rise in full-year core earnings helped by growth in the Americas.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Uttaresh.V and David Gregorio)

By Shashank Nayar and Susan Mathew


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADYEN N.V. 8.65% 2066 Real-time Quote.-0.18%
AJ BELL PLC -3.48% 444 Delayed Quote.6.11%
CAC 40 -0.36% 5670.8 Real-time Quote.2.52%
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE -2.16% 453.4 Real-time Quote.1.94%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.09% 31351.68 Delayed Quote.2.55%
GALAPAGOS NV -18.72% 73.38 Real-time Quote.12.18%
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. -0.13% 67.2 Delayed Quote.15.52%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE -1.40% 529.5 Real-time Quote.5.11%
NASDAQ 100 -0.60% 13603.360276 Delayed Quote.6.20%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.55% 13928.599366 Delayed Quote.8.53%
S&P 500 -0.30% 3899.6 Delayed Quote.4.25%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 2.85% 17.9 Real-time Quote.2.24%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.23% 409.47 Delayed Quote.2.85%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.23% 903.26 Delayed Quote.2.93%
All news about ADYEN N.V.
04:36aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Cisco, Lyft, Twitter
02/09ADYEN : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
02/09ADYEN : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02/09ADYEN : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02/09ADYEN N : H2 2020 and H2 2019 Quarterly comparison
PU
02/09ADYEN N : H2 2020 Shareholder letter and financial statements
PU
02/09ADYEN N : FY20 Profit Jumps 11% on Higher Value of Derivative Liabilities
MT
02/09ADYEN N : 2nd Half Net Profit Increases; Raises Margin Target
DJ
02/09ADYEN N : Becomes Glovo's Primary Card Issuing Partner
PU
02/09ADYEN N : and DICK'S Sporting Goods Partner to Bring Unified Commerce to Shopper..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 673 M 816 M 816 M
Net income 2020 255 M 310 M 310 M
Net cash 2020 1 842 M 2 234 M 2 234 M
P/E ratio 2020 227x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 57 630 M 69 694 M 69 907 M
EV / Sales 2020 82,9x
EV / Sales 2021 56,8x
Nbr of Employees 1 448
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart ADYEN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Adyen N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADYEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 1 795,41 €
Last Close Price 1 901,50 €
Spread / Highest target 31,9%
Spread / Average Target -5,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pieter van der Does President & Chief Executive Officer
Ingo Jeroen Uytdehaage Chief Financial Officer
Piero S. Overmars Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Matthey Chief Technology Officer
Kamran Zaki Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADYEN N.V.-0.18%69 694
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES-6.07%82 447
STONECO LTD.6.22%27 520
WORLDLINE-5.41%25 258
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED237.51%20 896
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.-7.53%17 365
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ