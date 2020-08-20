Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Adyen N.V.    ADYEN   NL0012969182

ADYEN N.V.

(ADYEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/20 05:54:53 am
1397 EUR   -4.32%
05:53aADYEN : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
05:26aGrowth at payments co Adyen slows amid coronavirus, shares dip
RE
03:42aADYEN N : H1 2020 Shareholder letter and financial statements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Growth at payments co Adyen slows amid coronavirus, shares dip

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 05:26am EDT
The Adyen logo is seen at the reception desk of the company's headquarters in Amsterdam

Payments processor Adyen NV reported slower earnings growth on Thursday, as transactions at online retailers increased but travel industry customers payments fell due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesman said the Dutch company, which handles customer payments for the likes of Uber, Facebook and Netflix, had gained new customers after the June collapse of German rival Wirecard, but the impact on revenue and earnings was negligible.

Core earnings (EBITDA) for the six months to June 30 reached 141 million euros ($167 million), up 11.9% from a year earlier - down from growth of 16% in the first quarter before the pandemic slowdown began to bite.

Revenue rose by 27% to 280 million euros, versus first-quarter growth of 34%.

Shares, which have doubled in value this year and have risen more than 500% since the company's 2018 market debut, fell by 5% to 1,387 euros by 0841 GMT.

"Although the results still show strong coronavirus resilience ... (they) might not confirm the exceptional share rally of these past three months," said analysts at KBC in a note.

Adyen also processes payments for airlines including KLM and clothing retailers such as Zalando, which have been among the sectors most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since April travel volumes have begun a slow recovery, CEO Pieter van der Does said in a letter to shareholders.

"Simultaneously, the upward trend in online retail volume persisted even though lockdown restrictions eased in some geographies," van der Does added.

The spokesman said Adyen had picked up some customers left without a payments processer after Wirecard's insolvency, mostly in Asia.

About 80 percent of sales growth came from existing customers during the first half, the company said.

By Toby Sterling

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADYEN N.V. -5.03% 1386.5 Delayed Quote.99.73%
AIR FRANCE-KLM -2.99% 3.64 Real-time Quote.-62.19%
FACEBOOK 0.10% 262.59 Delayed Quote.27.94%
KBC GROUPE SA -2.17% 48.16 Delayed Quote.-26.51%
NETFLIX, INC. -1.49% 484.53 Delayed Quote.49.75%
WIRECARD AG 1.09% 1.3674 Delayed Quote.-98.75%
ZALANDO SE -0.55% 68.26 Delayed Quote.51.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ADYEN N.V.
05:53aADYEN : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
05:26aGrowth at payments co Adyen slows amid coronavirus, shares dip
RE
03:42aADYEN N : H1 2020 Shareholder letter and financial statements
PU
01:33aADYEN N : publishes H1 2020 Financial Results
PU
01:31aADYEN N : publishes H1 2020 Shareholder Letter and Financial Results
AQ
08/17ADYEN N.V. : half-yearly earnings release
08/13ADYEN : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
07/21ADYEN : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
07/21ADYEN : Upgraded to Neutral by Oddo
MD
07/16ADYEN : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 645 M 762 M 762 M
Net income 2020 264 M 312 M 312 M
Net cash 2020 2 010 M 2 378 M 2 378 M
P/E ratio 2020 169x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 44 191 M 52 583 M 52 270 M
EV / Sales 2020 65,4x
EV / Sales 2021 46,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 182
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart ADYEN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Adyen N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADYEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 1 188,62 €
Last Close Price 1 460,00 €
Spread / Highest target 16,4%
Spread / Average Target -18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -70,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pieter van der Does President & Chief Executive Officer
Piero S. Overmars Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kamran Zaki Chief Operating Officer
Ingo Jeroen Uytdehaage Chief Financial Officer
Arnout Diederik Schuijff Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADYEN N.V.99.73%52 583
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES2.53%88 362
WORLDLINE15.53%15 921
ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.106.98%8 040
SIMCORP A/S-0.26%4 784
INTEGRAFIN HOLDINGS PLC23.60%2 403
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group