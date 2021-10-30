Hosted payment pages deprecation: Out with the old, in with the new

Hosted Payment Pages (HPP) are what your customers often see when they buy online. The page where they enter their name, card details, and hit pay. They've been a vital cog in the machine for ecommerce businesses across industries.

When we first developed our HPPs, they offered ease of integration for you, and ease of use for your customers. Since then, we've evolved, developing our Checkout solution. This improved environment is flexible, better for customers, and even more secure. In this article, we'll go into more detail on why we're deprecating HPP, the timeline you can expect, and why you can be excited about Checkout.

Why we're deprecating HPP

HPP is a legacy integration. While it has served our merchants well over the years, there were multiple downsides:

Lower conversion rates

Redirecting customers from your own payment environment can cause friction and an inconsistent experience. Out of the box it looked at best ugly, and at worst, suspicious, especially when merchants did not replace the Adyen logo on the pages. This led to many instances where users dropped out of the payment process.

Ugly out of the box. Nicer with time and effort.

Lower authorization rates

HPP has outdated front-end validation. This means that if your customer enters incorrect information on the payment form, such as a mistyped credit card number, they'll be unaware until their transaction is declined. This means that with HPP human errors, when not caught by front end logic, can end up damaging your authorization rates.

Lack of access to upcoming updates

Businesses using HPP cannot access new payment methods or features we release with Checkout. Let's put this into perspective:

Payment methods

Local payment methods can be crucial to success when you expand into new markets, and we see a raft of new ways to pay across regions. With HPP, it isn't possible to implement these new payment methods, meaning that you could miss out on an entire market section. Example: 30% of Polish ecommerce users pay using BLIK, an e-wallet established in 2015.

Regulatory changes and feature releases

HPP won't support new features we release, including those necessary to comply with local regulations. Take our authentication product 3D Secure 2 (3DS2) as an example. It isn't supported by HPP, meaning that building a PSD2 compliant authentication flow alongside HPP will take more time and resources.

Goodbye HPP, hello Checkout

From now on, all Adyen users will use our Checkout API; the backbone of our Checkout solution. Checkout is an embedded environment built for scalability, better customer journeys, and ease of integration. Let's take a closer look:

Scalable for fast-growing businesses and enterprises alike

Embedded checkouts are the industry standard. They're customizable, allowing you to switch between integrations and pick components to benefit your customers. Adyen's Checkout integration options range from full control, with our API-only integration, to fully plug and play, with our Drop-in integration. With Components, our mid-range option,you can customize UI components per payment method. With all of them, the payment page is hosted by you - no redirects - and you're always up to date with whatever comes next in payments.

We ran an A/B test to compare the performance of Adyen Drop-in [embedded] vs. our legacy integration [redirect], and overall we saw a positive conversion rate uplift of 3.6%. Kateryna Glushchuk Senior Product Manager, Payments

Better analytics

With Checkout the merchant owns the full payment flow. This is compared to the redirect previously actioned by HPP, which was a headache for merchants who wanted to accurately measure and track their Checkout flow's analytics.

More responsive

Checkout works seamlessly with any device. So whether your customers like to pay via desktop, via mobile web, or in-app, the pages are built with consistency and responsiveness in mind.

An improved look and feel

Speaking of control, having the payment page within your own environment means brand consistency and eliminates friction for your customers, offering them an experience in line with today's shopping standards.

Timeline

Available resources

We get it; if you're used to doing things a certain way, and that way works for you, change can be frustrating. Nevertheless, we believe that the Checkout solution will level up your website or app. If you still need more support or have questions and concerns about the change, we're here for you. Below you'll find a list of resources and our upcoming webinar schedule.

