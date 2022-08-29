Log in
    ADY   CA00784W1014

ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

(ADY)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:23 2022-08-26 am EDT
0.0300 CAD   +50.00%
Adyton Resources Announces Filing of Financial Statements and MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022

08/29/2022 | 09:35am EDT
BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adyton Resources Corporation (TSX Venture: ADY) announces that it has filed its financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and accompanying Management Discussion and Analysis on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: tcrosslev@adtvonresources.com
Phone: +61 7 3854 2389

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Adyton Resources Corporation
Level 14, 167 Eagle Street Brisbane Qld
PO Box 5807 Brisbane Qld 4000
Phone +61 (7) 3854 2389
Email hello@adytonresources.com

ABOUT ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Adyton Resources Corporation is focused on the development of gold and copper resources in world class mineral jurisdictions. It currently has a portfolio of highly prospective mineral exploration projects in Papua New Guinea on which it is exploring for copper and gold. The Company's mineral exploration projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire which hosts several world class copper and gold deposits.

The table below summarises the current mineral resources for the Fergusson Island and Feni Island Projects:

Project



Indicated
Inferred
AuTonnesAuAuTonnesAu
(g/t)(million)(koz)(g/t)(million)(koz)
Fergusson Island - Gameta Project1.334.0173.001.0110.5340
Fergusson Island - Wapolu Project---1.065.8200
Fergusson Island total 1.33 4.0 173.00 1.02 16.3 540
Feni Island    0.75 60.4 1.460
  1.33 4.0 173.00 0.81 76.7 2,000


        Gameta, Wapolu and Feni combined Adyton group resources at 0.5 g/t gold cut-off1

For more information about Adyton and its projects, visit www.adytonresources.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a658ff06-6b3d-4751-b528-a332714e897d

______________________________
1 See the NI 43-101 technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feni Gold-Copper Property, New Ireland Province, Papua New Guinea" (the "Feni Technical Report") and the N143-101 Technical Report on the Fergusson Gold Property, Milne Bay Province, Papua New Guinea" each dated October 14, 2021 and prepared for Adyton Resources Corporation by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under Adyton's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.


