PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adyton Resources Corporation (TSX Venture: ADY) announces that Mr Anthony Williamson has resigned from the board of directors of the Company, and the board has accepted his resignation.



The Board thanks Mr Williamson for his valuable contributions and wishes him every success in his future endeavours.

ONBEHALFOFTHE BOARDOF ADYTONRESOURCESCORPORATION

Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer

Forfurtherinformation pleasecontact:

Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer

E‐mail: t c r oss le y @ a d t yo n r e so u r c e s . c o m

Phone: +61 7 3854 2389

ABOUTADYTONRESOURCESCORPORATION

Adyton Resources Corporation is focused on the development of gold and copper resources in world class mineral jurisdictions. It currently has a portfolio of highly prospective mineral exploration projects in Papua New Guinea on which it is exploring for copper and gold. The Company’s mineral exploration projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire which hosts several world class copper and gold deposits.

The table below summarises the current mineral resources for the Fergusson Island and Feni Island Projects:





Project



Indicated Inferred Au

(g/t) Tonnes

(million) Au

(koz) Au

(g/t) Tonnes

(million) Au

(koz) Fergusson Island - Gameta Project

Fergusson Island – Wapolu Project

1.33

- 4.0

- 173

- 1.01

1.06 10.5

5.8 340

200 Fergusson Islandtotal

FeniIsland 1.33

- 4.0

- 173

- 1.02

0.75 16.3

60.4 540

1.460 Total 1.33 4.0 173 0.81 76.7 2,000

Gameta, WapoluandFenicombinedAdytongroupresources at 0.5g/t goldcut-off1

For more information about Adyton and its projects, visit www . ady t o n r e so u r c e s . c o m .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e7d6ae1-7053-45e3-930f-b16aa43d4abc