PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adyton Resources Corporation (TSX Venture: ADY) announces that Mr Anthony Williamson has resigned from the board of directors of the Company, and the board has accepted his resignation.
The Board thanks Mr Williamson for his valuable contributions and wishes him every success in his future endeavours.
ONBEHALFOFTHE BOARDOF ADYTONRESOURCESCORPORATION
Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer
Forfurtherinformation pleasecontact:
Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer
E‐mail: tcrossley@adtyonresources.com
Phone: +61 7 3854 2389
ABOUTADYTONRESOURCESCORPORATION
Adyton Resources Corporation is focused on the development of gold and copper resources in world class mineral jurisdictions. It currently has a portfolio of highly prospective mineral exploration projects in Papua New Guinea on which it is exploring for copper and gold. The Company’s mineral exploration projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire which hosts several world class copper and gold deposits.
The table below summarises the current mineral resources for the Fergusson Island and Feni Island Projects:
Project
|Indicated
|Inferred
|Au
(g/t)
|Tonnes
(million)
|Au
(koz)
|Au
(g/t)
|Tonnes
(million)
|Au
(koz)
|Fergusson Island - Gameta Project
Fergusson Island – Wapolu Project
|1.33
-
|4.0
-
|173
-
|1.01
1.06
|10.5
5.8
|340
200
|Fergusson Islandtotal
FeniIsland
|1.33
-
|4.0
-
|173
-
|1.02
0.75
|16.3
60.4
|540
1.460
|Total
|1.33
|4.0
|173
|0.81
|76.7
|2,000
Gameta, WapoluandFenicombinedAdytongroupresources at 0.5g/t goldcut-off1
For more information about Adyton and its projects, visit www.adytonresources.com.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e7d6ae1-7053-45e3-930f-b16aa43d4abc
1SeetheNI43-101technicalreportentitled“NI43-101TechnicalReportontheFeniGold-CopperProperty,NewIrelandProvince, PapuaNewGuinea”(the “FeniTechnicalReport”)and the “NI43-101TechnicalReportontheFergussonGoldProperty,MilneBayProvince,PapuaNew Guinea”eachdatedOctober 14,2021andpreparedforAdytonResourcesCorporationbyMarkBerry(MAIG),SimonTear(MIGIPGeo),Matthew White(MAIG)andAndyThomas(MAIG), eachanindependentminingconsultantand “qualifiedperson”asdefinedinNI 43-101,availableunderAdyton’sprofileon SEDARatwww.sedar.com.