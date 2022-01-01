Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMPX   KYG010461047

AEA-BRIDGES IMPACT CORP.

(IMPX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CLAQ, ITHX, FOUN, IMPX Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

01/01/2022 | 12:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CLAQ) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Nauticus Robotics, Inc. If you are a CleanTech shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ITHX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Mondee Inc. If you are an ITHAX shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ: FOUN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Rubicon Technologies, LLC. If you are a Founder SPAC shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE: IMPX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with LiveWire, Harley-Davidson, Inc.'s electric motorcycle division. If you are an AEA-Bridges shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP is investigating whether these companies and their boards of directors acted to: (i) maximize shareholder value; (ii) conduct a fair sales process; and (iii) disclose all material information to shareholders in connection with the merger.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-alert-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-claq-ithx-foun-impx-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301452446.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about AEA-BRIDGES IMPACT CORP.
2021AEA BRIDGES IMPACT : Material Event - Form 8-K/A
PU
2021Moore Kuehn Encourages IMPX, CCMP, FOUN, and JUPW Investors to Contact Law Firm
PR
2021INVESTOR ALERT : The M&A Class Action Firm Announces an Investigation of the Merger
PR
2021US Stocks Retreat From Last Week's Record Highs Over Omicron Concern; Investors Eye Fed..
MT
2021CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Retreat From Last Week's Record Highs Over Omicron Concern; Inves..
MT
2021Consumer Staple Stocks Finding Favor in Defensive Monday Markets
MT
2021Equities Drop Midday With Treasury Yields Ahead of Fed Meeting; Omicron Seen Evading CO..
MT
2021MIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Drop With Treasury Yields Ahead of Fed Meeting; Omicron Seen Eva..
MT
2021Harley-Davidson's All-Electric Motorcycle Brand to Go Public Via $1.77 Billion Blank-Ch..
MT
2021Harley-Davidson's Electric Motorcycle Unit to Go Public via Merger with SPAC
MT
More news