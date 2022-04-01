Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. AEC Securities Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BYD   TH0658A10Y09

AEC SECURITIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BYD)
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AEC Securities Public : Notify the progress of Thai Smile Bus Co., Ltd. In receiving the results for fixed route transport license

04/01/2022 | 12:36pm BST
Date/Time
01 Apr 2022 17:17:44
Headline
Notify the progress of Thai Smile Bus Co., Ltd. In receiving the results for fixed route transport license
Symbol
BYD
Source
BYD
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Beyond Securities pcl published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 11:34:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 96,9 M 2,91 M 2,22 M
Net income 2021 -135 M -4,06 M -3,09 M
Net cash 2021 730 M 21,9 M 16,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -168x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28 218 M 848 M 645 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,10x
EV / Sales 2021 280x
Nbr of Employees 163
Free-Float 30,6%
Chart AEC SECURITIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AEC Securities Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Netchanok Anawan Chief Financial Officer
Chaiya Yimwillai Chairman
Vichya Krea-Ngam Independent Director
Paisit Kaenchan Independent Director
Pattanant Petchchedchoo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEC SECURITIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED1.03%848
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-31.72%36 934
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.-12.19%20 286
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-28.51%18 830
XP INC.4.73%16 856
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.-2.01%12 186