AECI : Availability of B-BBEE Compliance Report

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

AVAILABILITY OF B-BBEE COMPLIANCE REPORT

Shareholders and noteholders are advised that AECI’s annual compliance report in terms of section 13G(2) of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Amendment Act, No.46 of 2013 (the report), is accessible on the Company’s website as follows:

https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5dc3e3a1ddb32f457c64c6af/t/60ec1771b10b9b33fab849ae/1626085248250/B-BBEE+Commission+-+web+Compliance+Report.pdf

Shareholders and noteholders are further advised that, in the interests of security, this copy of the report is unsigned. The original, signed copy is available for inspection at the Company’s registered office during normal office hours.

Woodmead, Sandton

12 July 2021

