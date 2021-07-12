Log in
AECI : Availability of B-BBEE Compliance Report

07/12/2021 | 07:01am EDT
AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
(AECI or the Company)

AVAILABILITY OF B-BBEE COMPLIANCE REPORT

Shareholders and noteholders are advised that AECI’s annual compliance report in terms of section 13G(2) of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Amendment Act, No.46 of 2013 (the report), is accessible on the Company’s website as follows: 

https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5dc3e3a1ddb32f457c64c6af/t/60ec1771b10b9b33fab849ae/1626085248250/B-BBEE+Commission+-+web+Compliance+Report.pdf

Shareholders and noteholders are further advised that, in the interests of security, this copy of the report is unsigned.  The original, signed copy is available for inspection at the Company’s registered office during normal office hours.

Woodmead, Sandton
12 July 2021

Equity and Debt Sponsor:  Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


© PRNewswire 2021
