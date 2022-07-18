Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. AECI Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AECLY   US0010122028

AECI LTD

(AECLY)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:38 2022-06-14 pm EDT
7.900 USD   +62.89%
08:01aAECI Limited - Holding(s) in Company
PR
07/08AECI Limited - Availability of B-BBEE Compliance Report
PR
06/14CHANGE TO THE BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES : appointment of a non-executive director
PU
AECI Limited - Holding(s) in Company

07/18/2022 | 08:01am EDT
AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
(AECI or the Company)

DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT HOLDING OF AECI SHARES

In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008 as amended (the Companies Act), regulation 121(2)(b) of the Companies Regulations, 2011 and paragraph 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders and noteholders are advised that Ninety One SA (Proprietary) Limited has notified the Company that, as investment manager on behalf of its clients, it has acquired a beneficial interest in the ordinary shares of the Company such that the total interest in the ordinary shares of the Company held by its clients (collectively) amounts to 5.00001% of the issued ordinary shares of the Company. .

As required in terms of section 122(3)(a) of the Companies Act, the Company has filed the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel.

The Board of Directors of AECI accepts responsibility for the information contained in this announcement as it relates to the Company and confirms that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, such information relating to AECI is true and that this announcement does not omit anything likely to affect the importance of such information.

Woodmead, Sandton

18 July 2022

Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


© PRNewswire 2022
