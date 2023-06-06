AECI Limited - Interest Payment Notification

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration No. 1924/002590/06)
Company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982 (AECI)
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due on 12 June 2023: Bond code: AECI02
ISIN: ZAG000153982
Coupon: 9.250%
Interest amount due: ZAR 11 992 054.79
Interest period: 13 March 2023 to 11 June 2023
Date convention: Following Business Day
Payment date: 12 June 2023
6 June 2023 Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)