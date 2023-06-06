Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  AECI Ltd
  News
  Summary
    AECLY   US0010122028

AECI LTD

(AECLY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:38:58 2022-06-14 pm EDT
7.900 USD   +62.89%
AECI Limited - Interest Payment Notification
PR
AECI Limited - Board Committee Changes
PR
AECI Ltd Announces Board Committee Changes
CI
AECI Limited - Interest Payment Notification

06/06/2023 | 06:01am EDT
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982 (AECI)

 

 

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due on 12 June 2023: Bond code: AECI02

ISIN: ZAG000153982

Coupon: 9.250%

Interest amount due: ZAR 11 992 054.79

Interest period: 13 March 2023 to 11 June 2023

Date convention: Following Business Day

Payment date: 12 June 2023

 

6 June 2023 Debt Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



© PRNewswire 2023
