AECI LIMITED

(IncorporatedintheRepublicofSouthAfrica)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Companycode:AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bondcode:AECI05ISIN:ZAG000199258

Bondcode:AECI06ISIN:ZAG000199266

(AECI)

 

 

LISTING OF NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

 

The JSE Limited has granted AECI the listings of its AECI05 and AECI06 Sustainability-Linked Senior Unsecured Floating Rate Notes, in terms of its Domestic Medium Term Note Programme (the Programme) dated 4 September 2023 and guaranteed by AECI Mining Solutions Limited, Chemical Services Limited, Much Asphalt Proprietary Limited and AECI Mauritius Ltd, effective 11 September 2023.

 

DebtSecurityCode:

AECI05

ISIN:

ZAG000199258

NominalIssued:

ZAR535000000.00

CouponRate:

3MonthJIBARplus139basis points

MaturityDate:

11September 2026

LastDaytoRegister:

By17h00on30November,28February,31Mayand31Augustofeachyear until the maturity date, except for the period falling in February 2024 where the last day to register will be by 17h00 on 29 February 2024

 

 

DebtSecurityCode:

AECI06

ISIN:

ZAG000199266

NominalIssued:

ZAR465000000.00

CouponRate:

3MonthJIBARplus150basis points

MaturityDate:

11September 2028

LastDaytoRegister:

By17h00on30November,28February,31Mayand31Augustofeachyear until the maturity date, except for the periods falling in February 2024 and in February 2028 where the last day to register will be by 17h00 on 29 February 2024 and by 17h00 on 29 February 2028, respectively

 

 

TypeofDebt Security:

FloatingRateNotes

IssueDate:

11September 2023

IssuePrice:

100%

InterestCommencementDate:

11September 2023

InterestDeterminationDate(s):

11December,11March,11June,and11Septemberofeachyearuntilthe maturitydate,withthefirstInterestRateDeterminationDatebeing6 September 2023

FirstInterestPaymentDate:

11December 2023

InterestPaymentDate(s):

11December,11March,11June,and11Septemberofeachyearuntilthe maturity date

BooksClose:

1December,1March,1June,and1Septemberofeachyearuntilthematurity date

BusinessDayConvention:

FollowingBusinessDay

FinalMaturityAmount:

100%oftheAggregateNominalAmount

Other:

The pricing supplements contain additional terms and conditions or changes to the terms and conditions as contained in the Programme

SummaryofAdditionalTerms:

Pleaseseeotherprovisions,andappendix1headed"AdditionalTermsand ConditionsrelatingtotheAECI05/AECI06Notes-SustainabilityLinkedNotes" and appendix 2 headed "Documents Incorporated by Reference"

 

 

ProgrammeAmount:

ZAR5000000000.00

Total Notes in Issue:

ZAR1320000000.00,exclusiveoftheseissuancesofnotes

 

 

 

8 September 2023

 

 

Debtsponsor

RANDMERCHANTBANK(adivisionofFirstRandBankLimited)

 

