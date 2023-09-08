AECI LIMITED
(IncorporatedintheRepublicofSouthAfrica)
(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)
Companycode:AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
Bondcode:AECI05ISIN:ZAG000199258
Bondcode:AECI06ISIN:ZAG000199266
(AECI)
LISTING OF NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
The JSE Limited has granted AECI the listings of its AECI05 and AECI06 Sustainability-Linked Senior Unsecured Floating Rate Notes, in terms of its Domestic Medium Term Note Programme (the Programme) dated 4 September 2023 and guaranteed by AECI Mining Solutions Limited, Chemical Services Limited, Much Asphalt Proprietary Limited and AECI Mauritius Ltd, effective 11 September 2023.
DebtSecurityCode:
AECI05
ISIN:
ZAG000199258
NominalIssued:
ZAR535000000.00
CouponRate:
3MonthJIBARplus139basis points
MaturityDate:
11September 2026
LastDaytoRegister:
By17h00on30November,28February,31Mayand31Augustofeachyear until the maturity date, except for the period falling in February 2024 where the last day to register will be by 17h00 on 29 February 2024
DebtSecurityCode:
AECI06
ISIN:
ZAG000199266
NominalIssued:
ZAR465000000.00
CouponRate:
3MonthJIBARplus150basis points
MaturityDate:
11September 2028
LastDaytoRegister:
By17h00on30November,28February,31Mayand31Augustofeachyear until the maturity date, except for the periods falling in February 2024 and in February 2028 where the last day to register will be by 17h00 on 29 February 2024 and by 17h00 on 29 February 2028, respectively
TypeofDebt Security:
FloatingRateNotes
IssueDate:
11September 2023
IssuePrice:
100%
InterestCommencementDate:
11September 2023
InterestDeterminationDate(s):
11December,11March,11June,and11Septemberofeachyearuntilthe maturitydate,withthefirstInterestRateDeterminationDatebeing6 September 2023
FirstInterestPaymentDate:
11December 2023
InterestPaymentDate(s):
11December,11March,11June,and11Septemberofeachyearuntilthe maturity date
BooksClose:
1December,1March,1June,and1Septemberofeachyearuntilthematurity date
BusinessDayConvention:
FollowingBusinessDay
FinalMaturityAmount:
100%oftheAggregateNominalAmount
Other:
The pricing supplements contain additional terms and conditions or changes to the terms and conditions as contained in the Programme
SummaryofAdditionalTerms:
Pleaseseeotherprovisions,andappendix1headed"AdditionalTermsand ConditionsrelatingtotheAECI05/AECI06Notes-SustainabilityLinkedNotes" and appendix 2 headed "Documents Incorporated by Reference"
ProgrammeAmount:
ZAR5000000000.00
Total Notes in Issue:
ZAR1320000000.00,exclusiveoftheseissuancesofnotes
8 September 2023
Debtsponsor
RANDMERCHANTBANK(adivisionofFirstRandBankLimited)
2