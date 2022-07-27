Log in
AECI : Summarised unaudited interim financial results and cash dividend declaration for the half-year ended 30 June 2022
PU
AECI Limited - Summarised Interim Results & Cash Dividend
PR
AECI Limited - Presentation on Website

07/27/2022 | 05:01am EDT
AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

AVAILABILITY OF INTERIM RESULTS PRESENTATION

AECI shareholders and noteholders are advised that a presentation on the Company’s summarised unaudited consolidated interim financial results for the half-year ended 30 June 2022 will be made at 11:30 today, 27 July 2022.

The presentation will be available on AECI’s website at or about that time via the following link: 

https://www.ftp.aeciworld-online.com/pdf/investors/interim-results/2022/interims-result-presentation.pdf

A recording of the presentation will also be available at or about 15:00 today, 27 July 2022 via the following link:

https://www.ftp.aeciworld-online.com/pdf/investors/interim-results/2022/interim-results-audio-2022.mp3

Woodmead, Sandton

27 July 2022

Equity and Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


© PRNewswire 2022
