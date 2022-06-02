AECI : 2 - Interest Payment Notification

AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration No. 1924/002590/06) Company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
Bond code: AECI02
ISIN: ZAG000153982 (AECI)
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 13 June 2022:
Bond code:
AECI02
ISIN:
ZAG000153982
Coupon:
6,025%
Interest amount due:
ZAR 8 068 547,95
Interest period:
11 March 2022 to 12 June 2022
Date convention:
Following Business Day
Payment date:
13 June 2022
2 June 2022
Debt Sponsor
Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
