    AFE   ZAE000000220

AECI LTD

(AFE)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  05-31
101.87 ZAR   -1.53%
04:22aAECI : 2 - Interest Payment Notification
PU
06/01AECI : Board committee changes
PU
05/24AECI : Declaration of cumulative 5,5 per cent preference share dividend no. 168
PU
AECI : 2 - Interest Payment Notification

06/02/2022 | 04:22am EDT
AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration No. 1924/002590/06) Company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond code: AECI02

ISIN: ZAG000153982 (AECI)

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 13 June 2022:

Bond code:

AECI02

ISIN:

ZAG000153982

Coupon:

6,025%

Interest amount due:

ZAR 8 068 547,95

Interest period:

11 March 2022 to 12 June 2022

Date convention:

Following Business Day

Payment date:

13 June 2022

2 June 2022

Debt Sponsor

Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Disclaimer

AECI Limited published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 26 053 M 1 668 M 1 668 M
Net income 2021 1 190 M 76,2 M 76,2 M
Net Debt 2021 2 490 M 159 M 159 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 6,12%
Capitalization 10 749 M 688 M 688 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 6 973
Free-Float 76,6%
Technical analysis trends AECI LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark Dytor Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aarti Takoordeen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Khotso David Kenneth Mokhele Chairman
Toni Serra Chief Information Officer
Rams Ramashia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AECI LTD-9.04%688
ECOLAB INC.-30.57%46 525
SIKA AG-30.17%41 301
GIVAUDAN SA-26.50%33 256
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-19.59%19 567
SYMRISE AG-21.53%15 225