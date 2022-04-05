Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. AECI Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFE   ZAE000000220

AECI LTD

(AFE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AECI : Dealings in securities on behalf of the AECI Long-Term Incentive Plan (the LTIP)

04/05/2022 | 04:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa (Registration number: 1924/002590/06) Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220 Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238 Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85 (AECI)

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES ON BEHALF OF THE AECI LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN (THE LTIP)

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements and Debt Listings Requirements, shareholders and noteholders are advised that AECI had entered into an agreement with Investec Bank Limited (Investec), an independent third party broking firm, to purchase AECI ordinary shares (Shares) on behalf of the LTIP, in order to settle the obligations to its participants in respect of the Performance Shares (as defined in the rules of the LTIP) that will vest on 14 April 2022, in a non-dilutive manner in accordance with the rules of the LTIP.

The following information is disclosed in compliance with the Listings Requirements:

Date of transaction

No. of shares acquired

VWAP

Price High

Price Low

Value of transaction

30 March 2022

8 146

R114,578974

R114,94

R113,81

R933 360,00

31 March 2022

18 323

R114,767481

R115,65

R114,00

R2 102 885,00

1 April 2022

37 456

R115,899113

R116,80

R115,00

R4 341 117,00

4 April 2022

351 492

R114,546323

R116,12

R114,34

R40 262 116,00

Name of share scheme:

LTIP

Company:

AECI

Nature of transaction:

On-market purchase of Shares by Investec on behalf of the LTIP to settle

the obligations to the LTIP participants

Class of securities:

Ordinary shares

Extent of interest:

Indirect non-beneficial (purchased by Investec acting as agent on behalf of

the AECI LTIP vesting account)

Clearance to deal obtained:

Yes

Woodmead, Sandton

5 April 2022

Equity and Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Disclaimer

AECI Limited published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 08:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AECI LTD
04:28aAECI : Dealings in securities on behalf of the AECI Long-Term Incentive Plan (the LTIP)
PU
03/30AECI : Dealings in securities on behalf of the AECI Long-Term Incentive Plan (the LTIP)
PU
03/17AECI : Disclosure of significant holding of AECI shares
PU
03/17Ninety One SA Proprietary Limited acquired an unknown minority stake in AECI Ltd.
CI
03/15AECI : Disclosure of significant holding of AECI shares
PU
03/02AECI Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/02AECI : Availability of annual results presentation
PU
03/02TRANSCRIPT : AECI Ltd, 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 02, 2022
CI
03/02AECI Ltd Declares Gross Final Cash Dividend Financial Year Ended 31 December 2021, Paya..
CI
03/02AECI : Summarised audited financial results, Board change and cash dividend for the year e..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 26 053 M 1 788 M 1 788 M
Net income 2021 1 190 M 81,6 M 81,6 M
Net Debt 2021 2 490 M 171 M 171 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 6,12%
Capitalization 12 065 M 828 M 828 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 6 973
Free-Float 76,3%
Chart AECI LTD
Duration : Period :
AECI Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AECI LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark Dytor Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
K. Mark Kathan Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Khotso David Kenneth Mokhele Chairman
Toni Serra Chief Information Officer
Rams Ramashia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AECI LTD2.09%828
ECOLAB INC.-23.24%51 639
SIKA AG-19.02%50 890
GIVAUDAN SA-20.60%37 871
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-12.54%22 545
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-21.94%17 392