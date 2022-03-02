AECI : Summarised audited financial results, Board change and cash dividend for the year ended 31 December 2021

In 2021, AECI successfully navigated through three waves of COVID-19, overcoming significant global supply chain challenges and higher commodity prices to ensure the reliable supply of our diverse range of quality products and services to customers in various markets around the world. At the same time, we recorded our best-ever safety performance and made significant progress towards the achievement of our sustainability targets.

Amid high input costs, the impact of supply chain disruptions on working capital and a stronger average rand affecting hard currency earnings, we reported robust financial results, demonstrating the benefits of

our diversification, agility and strategic pillar structure.

The Board of Directors formally reviewed and approved our strategy in October, clearly defining the Company's growth plans, targets and objectives to ensure we deliver on our purpose of "One AECI, for a Better World".

COVID-19

Across the world, COVID-19 continued to impact health and wellbeing, lives and livelihoods. Many of our people experienced bereavement among their families and friends. Tragically 12 of our colleagues succumbed to COVID- 19-related illnesses. All were in South Africa and all passed away during the first three waves of the pandemic. The Board and management extend their sincere condolences to their families and to all employees who have lost loved ones. The fourth wave of COVID-19 is receding and thankfully no further deaths have occurred.

People everywhere became more accustomed to navigating the crisis, with changes in consumer patterns impacting supply chain dynamics. Supply chains and shipments slowed, causing shortages of certain raw and packaging materials, thus disrupting production. Although not unscathed, companies with local sources of supply and local production facilities were better able to meet their customers' requirements. For many companies the need to hold higher levels of more expensive inventory pushed up working capital. This was indeed the case for AECI.

Our COVID-19 Task Team continued to meet - virtually - every week, implementing our Response Plan. The plan focuses on mitigating the impact of the pandemic on our people, our operations and the supply of products and services to customers, as well as on the roll-out of vaccinations. Together with the Response Plan, the Group also continued to apply its business continuity plans at all operations globally.

Almost all AECI's people are now back at their places of work. The Board and management would like to thank all employees for their diligence and determination in response to the challenges of life under COVID-19. We are also grateful to our many other stakeholders for their support.

Safety

One of our three strategic platforms is "Zero Harm and Sustainability". The year 2021 was the most successful in AECI's history in terms of performance against all the occupational health and safety indicators that we measure.

The Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) improved to 0,23 (2020: 0,42). The TRIR measures the number of recordable incidents per 200 000 hours worked. While COVID-19 continued to present numerous challenges to our employees, we learnt how to deal with the pandemic in the workplace and our people renewed their commitment to achieving Zero Harm by re-committing to our Safety Improvement Plan. A key part of this plan is the standardisation across the business of items such as safety, health and environment risk descriptors, processes and systems.

Financial performance

AECI's revenue increased by 8% to R26 053 million (2020: R24 111 million). AECI Mining and AECI Chemicals were the business pillars most affected by COVID-19 in 2020. The businesses in both segments recovered well

in 2021, with AECI Mining benefiting as global mining activity returned to more normalised levels. AECI Chemicals further benefited from the strategic realignment process completed in 2020 which delivered in line with expectations. Also assisting was a level of overall improvement in South Africa's manufacturing, infrastructure and general industrial sectors, albeit from a low base.

Of the total Group revenue, 41% (2020: 44%) was generated outside of South Africa, with the stronger average rand exchange rate against these major currencies having an impact.

EBITDA of R3 091 million grew by 5% from 2020's R2 943 million. Profit from operations recovered strongly to R2 052 million, 124% up from 2020's R917 million. There were no impairments in the current year, compared

to 2020 which had been negatively affected by impairments of certain property, plant and equipment and goodwill in the amount of R890 million, mostly relating to the goodwill on the acquisition of AECI Much Asphalt.

Reported headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 1 116 cents was 27% higher year-on-year (2020: 880 cents). Headline earnings increased to R1 178 million from 2020's R928 million.

The Company remains in a solid financial position and has repaid R1 877 million in term debt, while maintaining a robust net gearing ratio of 24% (2020: 22%). There has been an investment in inventory to ensure supply is available to meet increasing demand in an environment where supply chain timing has extended and disruptions have become frequent.

The Board, considering the solid performance and stable financial position, declared a final ordinary cash dividend of 505 cents (final ordinary dividend of 470 cents for the year ended 31 December 2020), a 7% increase.

The total ordinary dividend for 2021 was 685 cents, up from the 570 cents total dividend for 2020, a 20% increase.

