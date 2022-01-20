AECOM : 2021 Annual Report

As we begin the new year, I want to especially thank and congratulate our people for all that we have accomplished together throughout fiscal 2021. Without the contributions and dedication of our global teams, we would not have accomplished what was an outstanding year. While the effects of COVID-19 continued to impact our lives and business, we remained agile and stayed focused on keeping our people safe and enabling them to be successful.

Against this backdrop, I could not be prouder of how we have supported one another throughout 2021 to collaborate and deliver for our clients, communities and stockholders.

We celebrated numerous accomplishments this year that underscore the strength of our firm, including the following highlights: