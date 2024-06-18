AECOM has a long and proud history of delivering for clients and communities across Hawaii, and through this campaign we have made a corporate donation combined with offering a global matching program to collectively raise $300,000 to aid in the challenging recovery. On a global scale, we partnered with the Government of Ukraine to provide program management and advisory services that will aid in the reconstruction of Ukraine. These are notable examples of the type of initiatives that unify our teams across the world and deliver sustainable legacies for generations to come. Within AECOM, we have established a culture centered on flexibility, trust, and collaboration. For the tenth consecutive year, we have been recognized as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company, a testament to our continued excellence in our field. Sustaining our recognition is only possible because of the strength of our employees-52,000 talented professionals who are dedicated to our clients and our purpose of delivering a better world. To ensure we continue fostering a culture focused on impact and providing greater opportunities for our professionals, we continue to invest in professional and technical development programs. In 2023, we also celebrated the value and success of these programs that led to TIME magazine naming us one of the Best Companies for Future Leaders, complementing our status as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the eighth year, as recognized by Ethisphere. Winning with our technical expertise Over the last year, our ESG Advisory practice, which provides our clients with leading sustainability and resilience- related consulting services, grew a double-digit pace and have made key senior hires in nature-based solutions and the energy transition. Serving as a complement to our world-class program management and advisory services, we have expanded our addressable market to support our clients more holistically across the lifecycle of their investments- from assessing risk and developing a strategy to the detailed design and execution of the project.

By engaging with our clients earlier and longer, we have created a competitive advantage in our offering. Our global scale and experience are proving to be key differentiators as we are winning work at an all-time sustained high. As part of this, we are winning the work that matters by focusing our environmental technical expertise on the largest and most profitable markets. Critical pursuits such as the UK Network Rail, California High- Speed Rail, and NEOM International Airport highlight the breadth of our advisory and program management services that, when coupled with our technical expertise, are setting new standards for complex, sustainable infrastructure. Our progress was no more apparent than in our leading industry recognitions that were announced by the Engineering-NewsRecord in April 2024. In these rankings, we were named the number-one Water design firm, displacing two of our closest competitors, while our number one rankings in Transportation and Facilities design were also reaffirmed. Moreover, our recent acknowledgment from USA Today as one of America's Climate Leaders for 2024 underscores our progress on our environmental commitments. With these recognitions, we are now the top ranked firm across each of our major end markets, further reflecting the tremendous value we bring to clients every day. Driving sustainable infrastructure Our commitment to sustainability drives us forward with the latest technology, particularly in our role leading the Sustainable Markets Initiative task force on measurement and transparency. This work has led us to build the innovative and collaborative SMI Nature Risk Tool. Developed in partnership with stakeholders and industry experts, we've created a solution designed to guide early- stage infrastructure decisions. This tool empowers users to assess and address the impact of projects on nature, mitigating risk, and maximizing value. Leveraging global data sets and frameworks, it offers comprehensive insights into biodiversity and ecosystem dependencies. User friendly visualizations simplify complex