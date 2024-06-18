Delivering
Letter from the CEO
Troy Rudd
Chief Executive Officer
Since adopting our Think and Act Globally strategy, sustainability and resiliency have remained paramount in our business decisions, forming the core of our current strategy. Reflecting this commitment, we developed our Sustainability Legacies strategy that ensures we take action across our organization. Over the past year, we've made significant progress on these initiatives, placing us at the forefront of sustainable practices. This has not only extended our competitive advantage as industry leaders but also enabled us to lead more comprehensively, delivering for both clients and the communities we serve. Ultimately, our aim is to create a lasting impact on the planet for future generations.
As we reflect on our achievements and progress made over the past year, I am proud of our team's unwavering commitment and the progress to our purpose of delivering a better world. Our Sustainability Report highlights our ongoing commitment to embedding leading sustainability, resilience and governance practices in everything that we do.
Embracing sustainability in our culture
Our employees are our greatest asset, and we have taken several steps to create the best workplace in our industry, with sustainability and resilience at the center. Last year, this included implementing required sustainability and related training programs to help our employees work safely, sustainably, and ethically. We have achieved strong employee engagement and training compliance due to our efforts for the fourth consecutive year, reflecting our commitment to our workforce and training initiatives. As part of this process our teams are trained on our global sustainability risk framework that aligns with our Sustainable Legacies strategy and is critical in continually assessing project and environmental risks in every decision we make.
This year, we took our initiatives a step further by improving the diversity of our workforce and achieving our near-term goal of women comprising at least 20% of our leadership. We continue to make further progress against our 35% near- term target of women company-wide while also advancing our nongender diversity targets within each region of our business. In addition, we have implemented required unconscious bias training and set specific targets within each of our regions. We also strengthened our professional development programs to help our employees build meaningful careers and foster talent.
I am pleased to report that these actions are receiving positive feedback. In our latest employee survey, a record number of employees recommended AECOM as a great place to work. In addition, our employee retention midway through fiscal 2024 is well ahead of pre-pandemic levels.
We extended these practices focused on social impact by launching our AECOM relief campaign in collaboration with the American Red Cross's Hawaii Wildfires Relief Fund.
Letter from the CEO
AECOM has a long and proud history of delivering for clients and communities across Hawaii, and through this campaign we have made a corporate donation combined with offering a global matching program to collectively raise $300,000 to aid in the challenging recovery. On
a global scale, we partnered with the Government of Ukraine to provide program management and advisory services that will aid in the reconstruction of Ukraine. These are notable examples of the type of initiatives that unify our teams across the world and deliver sustainable legacies for generations to come.
Within AECOM, we have established a culture centered on flexibility, trust, and collaboration. For the tenth consecutive year, we have been recognized as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company, a testament to our continued excellence in our field. Sustaining our recognition is only possible because of the strength of our employees-52,000 talented professionals who are dedicated to our clients and our purpose of delivering
a better world. To ensure we continue fostering a culture focused on impact and providing greater opportunities for our professionals, we continue to invest in professional and technical development programs. In 2023, we also celebrated the value and success of these programs that led to TIME magazine naming us one of the Best Companies for Future Leaders, complementing our status as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the eighth year, as recognized by Ethisphere.
Winning with our technical expertise
Over the last year, our ESG Advisory practice, which provides our clients with leading sustainability and resilience- related consulting services, grew a double-digit pace and have made key senior hires in nature-based solutions and the energy transition. Serving as a complement to our world-class program management and advisory services, we have expanded our addressable market to support our clients more holistically across the lifecycle of their investments- from assessing risk and developing
a strategy to the detailed design and execution of the project.
By engaging with our clients earlier and longer, we have created a competitive advantage in our offering. Our global scale and experience are proving to be key differentiators as we are winning work at an all-time sustained high. As part of this, we are winning the work that matters by focusing our environmental technical expertise on the largest and most profitable markets. Critical pursuits such as the UK Network Rail, California High- Speed Rail, and NEOM International Airport highlight the breadth of our advisory and program management services that, when coupled with our technical expertise,
are setting new standards for complex, sustainable infrastructure.
Our progress was no more apparent than in our leading industry recognitions that were announced by the Engineering-NewsRecord in April 2024. In these rankings, we were named the number-one Water design firm, displacing two of our closest competitors, while our number one rankings in Transportation and Facilities design were also reaffirmed. Moreover, our recent acknowledgment from USA Today as one of America's Climate Leaders for 2024 underscores our progress on our environmental commitments. With these recognitions, we are now the top ranked firm across each of our major end markets, further reflecting the tremendous value we bring to clients every day.
Driving sustainable infrastructure
Our commitment to sustainability drives us forward with the latest technology, particularly in our role leading the Sustainable Markets Initiative task force on measurement and transparency. This work has led us to build the innovative and collaborative SMI Nature Risk Tool. Developed in partnership with stakeholders and industry experts, we've created a solution designed to guide early- stage infrastructure decisions. This tool empowers users to assess and address the impact of projects on nature, mitigating risk, and maximizing value. Leveraging global data sets and frameworks, it offers comprehensive insights into biodiversity and ecosystem dependencies. User friendly visualizations simplify complex
data, enabling informed decision making from site selection to risk identification. As we embark on pilot projects, our aim is to democratize access to this transformative tool, advancing sustainable and resilient infrastructure worldwide. Our work on this tool underscores the type of impact we can have as a company to promote and enhance nature and biodiversity.
Looking ahead
We are leading across our markets at a time when sustainability factors have become increasingly important for clients around the globe. This is due to the changing effects of climate change and environmental issues, including evolving regulatory frameworks following continued multi-decade investments in areas such as sustainability and the energy transition. Our clients are increasingly turning to us to navigate these evolving priorities.
We are beginning to witness a surge in momentum in our pipeline from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and other substantial infrastructure funding initiatives around the world, and we expect substantial growth opportunities on the horizon. We are best positioned to advise and execute on these priorities with our multiple decades of experience and the digital delivery capabilities required to navigate in this changing landscape.
I am incredibly proud of the impact we are making through our sustainability efforts. These are complex challenges that cannot be solved in a day, and, through our Sustainable Legacies strategy, we are committed to continuously improve our capabilities to create infrastructure opportunities for all.
I would like to extend a thank you to our employees, clients, and stakeholders for supporting us on this sustainability journey. Together, we will continue to build a better and more equitable future.
Troy Rudd
Chief Executive Officer
Letter from the CEO
AECOM at a Glance
Geographies by Revenue
4%
5%
3%
Canada
U.K. and
Europe
Ireland
%
5%
4%
Hong Kong
71
Middle East
U.S.
3%
5%
Other
Australia-New Zealand
Key strategic priorities
Focused
Leading
Strengthened
Capitalizing
on our core higher-
in key transportation, water
financial profile with
on market leading positions,
returning and lower-
and environment markets
transformed balance
substantial backlog and ongoing
risk businesses.
and ideally positioned to
sheet and returning capital
continuous improvement
advise clients on their
to shareholders.
initiatives to drive long-term
sustainability and
profitable growth.
resilience priorities.
AECOM at a Glance
As a Professional Services business, AECOM is poised to thrive
24%
24%
Water
State & Local
U.S. Government
Attractive
Diverse
Exposure
Funding
to Key End
Sources
Markets
38%
Transportation
29%
Non-U.S. Governments
28%
Facilities
8%
Federal U.S. Government
10%
Environment/New Energy
39%
Private
42%
54%
Engineers
Cost-Plus Design
Deep
Lower-Risk
Technical
Business
Expertise
Model
16%
Program Managers
38%
Fixed-Price Design
12%
Consultants/Planners
8%
Construction Management
10%
Scientists
20%
Design, Digital & Other
All figures presented as a percentage of FY'23 NSR
AECOM at a Glance
Engineering News-Record
A leader in helping our clients deliver their most challenging projects
#1 #2 #3 #4
Transportation
Environmental Firm
Marine and Ports
Hazardous Waste
Design Firm
Water Treatment
Water Treatment
Program
Environmental
Lines and
and Desalination
Management
Consulting Firm
Aqueducts
Clean Air
Sewer and Waste
Facilities Design Firm
Wastewater
Compliance
Wind Power
Environmental
Treatment Plants
Site Assessment
Engineering Firm
Education
and Compliance
Chemical Remediation
Green Design Firm
Green Contractor
Mass Transit
Airports
Highways
Dams and Reservoirs
Water Design Firm
Source: 2023/2024 ENR Rankings, reflecting global revenue
Percentage of FY'23 Gross Revenue Aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
3%
8%
SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation
SDG 3:
Good Health
3%
and Well Being
SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure
3%
40%
3%
SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities
SDG 4:
Quality
SDG 7:
Education
Affordable and
Clean Energy
4%
72%
SDG 13: Climate Change
Percentage of
9%
FY'23 gross
revenue aligned
SDG 16: Peace, Justice,
with the SDGs
and Strong Institutions
<1%
SDG 15:
Life On Land
Sustainable Legacies
Sustainable Legacies
Sustainable Legacies is AECOM's strategy for reaching ambitious objectives across four key pillars: embed sustainable development and resilience across the company's work, improve social outcomes for communities, achieve net- zero carbon emissions, and enhance governance. AECOM is committed to publicly reporting on its Sustainable Legacies pillars as we work to enhance performance in the most responsible manner possible. Our strategic approach not only helps us manage and measure our progress, but also helps us to engage with key stakeholders from around the world.
Sustainable Legacies
Delivering Sustainable Legacies
Our strategy in detail
Embedding Sustainable
Development & Resilience
Across Our Work
- To solve for carbon using ScopeX™, our AECOM platform is designed to reach our aspiration of reducing at least 50% of carbon on major projects
- To align with our clients' ambitions, increasing the depth and breadth of our sustainability and biodiversity services each year
- To work with clients and partners to drive innovation in climate change, sustainable design, social value, and governance
- To embed net zero, resilience and social value targets into our client account management program and the work we bid for
- To measure key impacts and the work for which we bid such as carbon emissions, climate resilience, and social value on client projects
Achieving Net-Zero Carbon Emissions
- Following our achievement of operational net zero in 2022, maintain operational net zero status including through ongoing emissions reductions
- Reflecting our more ambitious emissions reduction targets approved by the Science-Based Targets initiative in April 2022, reach science- based net zero by 2040 by:
- Achieving a near-term 60% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030
- Achieving a near-term 50% reduction in Scope 3 emissions by 2030
- Achieving a long-term 90% reduction in total emissions by 2040
- Developing carbon reduction targets in partnership with our supply chain
- Decarbonizing fleet vehicles and increasing renewable energy use
- Participating in nature-based solution projects
Improving Social Outcomes
- To deliver social value through our business, empowering staff and delivering projects that proactively improve social value outcomes to individuals, communities, and society in general
- To ensure our teams reflect the diversity of the clients and communities we serve in order to maximize employee engagement and satisfaction, meet client expectations and maximize community impact by:
- To guarantee a minimum representation of women at 20% of senior leadership roles and at least 35% of the overall workforce in the near term
- To promote social equity, diversity, and inclusion in our supply chain and communities through partnerships with small and minority-owned businesses
- To make strategic community investments that positively impact clients and society, including through employee-driven community investment opportunities
- To ensure women comprise at least 20% of senior leadership roles and at least 35% of the overall workforce in the near term
- Achieving specific and culturally relevant diversity goals implemented within each region of our business based on local community demographics, while investing in underrepresented groups within the regions of our business
Enhancing Governance
- To leverage our enterprise framework to continually assess environmental and social risk in potential projects and evaluate the framework to ensure ongoing alignment with best practices
- To drive leadership accountability and advocacy through ongoing specific Sustainable Legacies objectives/metrics in annual goals
- To ensure strong employee engagement through 100% compliance of required ethics, compliance, safety, and Sustainable Legacies specific training programs
- Note the integration of Task Force on Climate- Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) standards into ISSB standards. To track and report on sustainability performance targets in line with leading industry benchmarks (i.e., Sustainability Accounting Standards Board [SASB] and Task Force on Climate-relatedFinancial Disclosures [TCFD])
Sustainable Legacies
Progress Against Our Sustainable Legacies Strategy
Embed sustainable
Improve social
Achieve net-zero
Enhance
development and
outcomes
carbon emissions
governance
resilience across our work
OUR TARGETS
- Advancing ScopeXTM to design out at least 50% of carbon on major projects
- Increase the depth and breadth of our sustainability services each year
- Embed net zero, resilience and social value targets into our client account management program and the work we bid for
- Measure key sustainability impacts through our operations and projects
OUR PROGRESS
Leveraging Sustainable Legacies to create competitive advantages to win key pursuits
Growing our ESG advisory practice at a double-digit pace and added key senior hires in nature-based solutions and energy transition
Driving substantial engagement with internal ScopeXTM portal to aggregate project-specific case studies and decarbonization data
Leading Sustainable Markets Initiative task force on measurement and transparency
- Ensure our project teams reflect the diversity of the clients and communities we serve
- Ensure women comprise at least 20% of senior leadership roles and at least 35% of the overall workforce in the near term
- Achieve regionally-specific near- and long-term diversity goals
- Make strategic investments that positively impact clients, communities, and society
Progressing on our near-term gender diversity targets; now exceed senior leadership diversity target with continued diversity gains across
the company
Continue to implement diversity-specific KPIs and associated near- and long- term targets in each region within our business in FY'24
Employee-matched donation campaign to support Maui recovery efforts concluded with nearly $300,000 raised
- Ensure we remain operationally net zero
- Reach science-based net zero by 2040, including a 90% reduction in total emissions
- Implement a 50% reduction in business travel
- Partner with our supply chain to develop their own carbon reduction targets
- Investigate creation of our own nature-based solution projects
Set net-zero emissions targets approved by SBTi, among the first companies globally
Kicked off innovative supplier engagement program, engaging approximately 500 of our most emitting suppliers
Achieved operational net zero for FY'23 and already positioned to maintain operational net zero for the next several years
Implemented quarterly sustainability dashboards for each region including regional travel emissions reduction goals
- Leverage our enterprise framework to continually assess sustainability and social risk in potential projects
- Drive accountability through ongoing specific ESG goals/ metrics in leadership annual goals and employee-wide required training programs
- Report on sustainability performance in line with the SASB and TCFD frameworks
Awarded Terra Carta Seal by SMI in FY'23
Incorporated sustainability- related KPIs in CEO and executive officer compensation aligned with sustainability-linked financing amendment
Implemented an enterprise- wide risk framework to ensure work aligns with our Sustainable Legacies strategy and ensures alignment with climate science
Achieved 100% training compliance in FY'23, including completion of Sustainable Legacies training; implemented further enhanced Sustainable Legacies training curriculum for FY'24 program
Sustainable Legacies
