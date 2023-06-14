Advanced search
    ACM   US00766T1007

AECOM

(ACM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:24:06 2023-06-14 pm EDT
85.34 USD   +0.15%
02:15pAecom : Addressable Market for PFAS Solutions
06/13San Francisco hit again as large mall owner walks away
06/12AECOM appoints Zuliana Mawani as vice president and operations manager for its Greater Toronto Area Water business
AECOM : Addressable Market for PFAS Solutions

06/14/2023 | 02:15pm EDT
What is the addressable

PFAS market?

Bank of America

June 2023

Disclosures

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this communication other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including any statements of the plans,

strategies and objectives for future operations, profitability, strategic value creation, coronavirus impacts, risk profile and investment strategies, and any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance, and the expected financial and operational results of AECOM. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our business is cyclical and vulnerable to economic downturns and client spending reductions; limited control over operations that run through our joint venture entities; liability for misconduct by our employees or consultants; failure to comply with laws or regulations applicable to our business; maintaining adequate surety and financial capacity; potential high leverage and inability to service our debt and guarantees; ability to continue payment of dividends; exposure to political and economic risks in different countries, including tariffs; currency exchange rate and interest fluctuations; retaining and recruiting key technical and management personnel; legal claims; inadequate insurance coverage; environmental law compliance and adequate nuclear indemnification; unexpected adjustments and cancellations related to our backlog; partners and third parties who may fail to satisfy their legal obligations; AECOM Capital real estate development projects; managing pension cost; cybersecurity issues, IT outages and data privacy; risks associated with the expected benefits and costs of the sale of our Management Services and self-performat-risk civil infrastructure, power construction and oil and gas construction businesses, including the risk that any contingent purchase price adjustments from those transactions could be unfavorable and result in lower aggregate cash proceeds and any future proceeds owed to us under those transactions could be lower than we expect; as well as other additional risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements set forth in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.​

Lara Poloni

President

Our Value Proposition

We are the world's leading infrastructure consulting firm

  • Unrivaled global technical expertise for the world's most iconic programs
  • Widening competitive advantages
  • Culture of collaboration to Win What Matters
  • High-returningorganic growth focus
  • Accelerating growth drivers aligned with global infrastructure expansion
  • Investing while expanding margins
  • Lower risk business model
  • Returns-driven capital allocation policy
  • Strong balance sheet and consistently strong cash flow conversion

UNPARALLELED TECHNICAL EXPERTISE

Transportation Design

Environmental Firm

Firm

Water Supply

Facilities Design Firm

Water Treatment Lines

Environmental

and Aqueducts

Engineering Firm

Wastewater Treatment

Environmental Science

Plants

Firm

Hazardous Waste

Green Design Firm

Chemical Remediation

Airports

Mass Transit

Highways

Bridges

Dams and Reservoirs

Education

Source: 2022 / 2023 ENR Rankings, reflecting global revenue.

Water Design Firm

Marine and Ports

Sewer and Waste

Water Treatment and

Desalination

Healthcare

Wind Power

Clean Air Compliance

Site Assessment and

Compliance

Rosa Gwinn, PhD

Global PFAS Technical Lead

Disclaimer

AECOM published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13 924 M - -
Net income 2023 464 M - -
Net Debt 2023 699 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 26,2x
Yield 2023 0,78%
Capitalization 11 844 M 11 844 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
EV / Sales 2024 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart AECOM
Duration : Period :
AECOM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AECOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 85,21 $
Average target price 97,22 $
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
W. Troy Rudd Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lara Poloni President
Gaurav Kapoor Chief Financial Officer
Douglas W. Stotlar Chairman
Sarah Urbanowicz Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AECOM0.02%11 844
VINCI14.42%65 049
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED12.90%40 233
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED9.58%35 167
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.29.82%26 857
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED35.25%24 461
