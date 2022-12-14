Advanced search
    ACM   US00766T1007

AECOM

(ACM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:03 2022-12-14 am EST
86.11 USD   +0.88%
10:29aAecom : Deep Dive on AECOM's Growth Opportunities in Water hosted by KeyBanc
PU
12/12AECOM Technical Services Gets $15 Million Modification to US Navy Contract
MT
12/01AECOM Unit to Compete for $90 Million US Army Contract
MT
AECOM : Deep Dive on AECOM's Growth Opportunities in Water hosted by KeyBanc

12/14/2022 | 10:29am EST
TEXAS COASTAL RESILIENCY MASTER PLAN

United States

AECOM developed a long-term, statewide master plan for directing Texas' General Land Office's coastal management priorities to better implement

projects that would restore, enhance and protect 367+ miles of Texas coastline and 3,300 miles of bays/estuaries, all while protecting multi-billion dollar energy assets and 6.7 million residents.

Disclosures

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this communication other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, profitability, strategic value creation, coronavirus impacts, risk profile and investment strategies, and any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance, and the expected financial and operational results of AECOM. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our business is cyclical and vulnerable to economic downturns and client spending reductions; impacts caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, economic instability and market volatility, including the reaction of governments such as any prolonged period of travel, commercial or other similar restrictions, the delay in commencement, or temporary or permanent halting of construction, infrastructure or other projects, requirements that we remove our employees or personnel from the field for their protection, and delays or reductions in planned initiatives by our governmental or commercial clients or potential clients; losses under fixed-price contracts; limited control over operations run through our joint venture entities; liability for misconduct by our employees or consultants; failure to comply with laws or regulations applicable to our business; maintaining adequate surety and financial capacity; potential high leverage and inability to service our debt and guarantees; ability to continue payment of dividends; exposure to political and economic risks in different countries, including tariffs; currency exchange rate and interest fluctuations; retaining and recruiting key technical and management personnel; legal claims; inadequate insurance coverage; environmental law compliance and adequate nuclear indemnification; unexpected adjustments and cancellations related to our backlog; partners and third parties who may fail to satisfy their legal obligations; AECOM Capital real estate development projects; managing pension cost; cybersecurity issues, IT outages and data privacy; risks associated with the expected benefits and costs of the sale of our Management Services and self-performat-risk civil infrastructure, power construction and oil and gas construction businesses, including the risk that any contingent purchase price adjustments from those transactions could be unfavorable and result in lower aggregate cash proceeds and any future proceeds owed to us under those transactions could be lower than we expect; as well as other additional risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements set forth in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This communication contains financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net/operating income, adjusted tax rate, net service revenue and free cash flow provide a meaningful perspective on its business results as the Company utilizes this information to evaluate and manage the business. We use adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS, adjusted net/operating income and adjusted tax rate to exclude the impact of certain items, such as amortization expense and taxes to aid investors in better understanding our core performance results. We use free cash flow to represent the cash generated after capital expenditures to maintain our business. We present net service revenue to exclude subcontractor costs from revenue to provide investors with a better understanding of our operational performance. We present segment adjusted operating margin to reflect segment operating performance of our Americas and International segments, excluding AECOM Capital.

Our non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures is found in the Regulation G Information tables at the back of this release.

Page 1

We deliver professional services throughout the project lifecycle - from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management.

Across the globe, we partner with our clients in the public and private sectors to solve their most complex challenges and pioneer innovative solutions.

professionals

ranked transportation

& facilities design firm,

and environmental

Fortune World's Most

engineering & science

firm

Admired 8 years in a row,

including #1 in our industry

for a second consecutive year in 2022

  • Strengthening learning and leadership development programs
  • Launching Career Paths and attracting industry luminaries
  • Extending Centers of Excellence
  • Winning what matters
  • Prioritizing strategic opportunities
  • Expanding advisory and program management businesses

Page 3

  • Differentiating from peers through Digital AECOM
  • Adopting global digital delivery solutions
  • Commercializing digital hosted services
  • Implementing regional ED&I targets
  • Advancing ESG Advisory and ScopeX initiatives

Global Water Business Snapshot

Top 3 in All Key Water Markets

Attractive Client Base

Industry-Leading Talent Base

Complementary Portfolio Mix

In the top three of all critical

Blue-chip client base and strong

Benefitting from deep technical

Water is a critical element of our

market sectors as ranked by ENR

existing relationships provide for

expertise with a proven ability to

market exposure, and features a

in 2022

sizable growth opportunities

deliver some of the most complex

balanced mix of clients

and sustainable water projects in

the world

Dams & Reservoirs

Total Water &

Wastewater Treatment Plants

Environment

Professionals

% of FY'22 NSR1

Water Transmission

Aqueducts

3%

Engineers

14%

5%

Federal

Scientists

Water Supply

6%

44%

State/Local

11%

45%

Program & Project Managers

Non-US Gov't

Sewer & Waste

38%

Digital Experts

Private Funds

Water Treatment &

30%

Consultants

3%

Other

% of FY'22 Environment +

Desalination

Water NSR1

POSITIONED TO DRIVE SUBSTANTIAL GROWTH IN THE WATER BUSINESS IN THE COMING YEARS

Page 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AECOM published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 15:15:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
