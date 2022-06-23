AECOM : ESG Advisory And Biodiversity Leadership Call Transcript

Corrected Transcript 14-Jun-2022 AECOM (ACM) ESG Advisory And Biodiversity Leadership Call Total Pages: 14 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2022 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

AECOM (ACM) Corrected Transcript ESG Advisory And Biodiversity Leadership Call 14-Jun-2022 CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS William J. Gabrielski Senior Vice President-Finance/Investor Relations & Treasurer, AECOM Robert Spencer Global Lead-ESG Advisory, AECOM ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... OTHER PARTICIPANTS Andrew John Wittmann Analyst, Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION SECTION Unverified Participant Andy, go ahead. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Andrew John Wittmann Analyst, Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc. All right. So, Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. I'm really happy that you chose to spend some of your time with us. I'm Andy Wittmann, I'm the senior research analyst at Baird that covers the consulting and engineering space. I'm really happy to be joined by some of the people from AECOM today. Many of you will be familiar with Will Gabrielski, who's leads their IR function as well as their treasury. And then today's really special guest speaker to talk about ESG is Robert Spencer. Robert was reported earlier this year as the head of the ESG strategy of business at AECOM. And we're going to take your time today to just go through a few of the slides, learn more about what ESG strategy consulting is. I've got some questions lined up and we'll also be monitoring the chat box here today. You'll see it on your screen if you have a question to submit. I'll be monitoring those and we'll have some time today to go through some audience questions as well. So with that, we're going to start off with Will just doing a kind of a quick overview for some of you who might be a little bit less familiar with AECOM before we get into the nuts and bolts of the ESG strategy with Robert. So Will, why don't you take over here and give us a little intro? ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... William J. Gabrielski Senior Vice President-Finance/Investor Relations & Treasurer, AECOM

AECOM (ACM) Corrected Transcript ESG Advisory And Biodiversity Leadership Call 14-Jun-2022 Absolutely. Thanks, Andy. And for everybody's benefit, the disclosures and risk factors are in the front of our deck. But like Andy said, I'll just give a quick two-minute overview of AECOM and then turn it over to Robert for his remarks and we'll do some Q&A. AECOM is a pure-play professional services firm, and we like to say we're also a purpose driven company, and that purpose is delivering a better world. So we have about 50,000 professionals across AECOM spanning disciplines from advisors, engineers, consultants, program managers, scientists, architects. And they're all working on one goal, which is solving our client's most complex challenges. So if there are two takeaways from my quick comments today, I want it to be that we have a very resilient business model and that there are a handful of key of secular growth trends behind our markets right now. So I'll start with those trends. One, a global infrastructure investment renaissance, and that's thing is like the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in the US. But there's a number of similar programs globally that are driving our business today. The second one would just be the world adjusting to post-COVID. So changes in transit and travel, how people work, how supply chains function and of course now is very prominent is energy transition. And finally, on ESG, which will be prominent today as cities and companies across the world are advancing new strategies built around ESG, and what does that mean for AECOM? And so that's really great for us. We're positioned for all three of these megatrends. If you think about our rankings, number one, we're in the top few in every one of our core markets, be it transportation, environment, water, green design and all of the subcategories under those. And I think importantly, specific to AECOM, the markets only now beginning to truly appreciate the difference between who we are today versus what is perceived as the traditional EPC model. So I said we're a pure-play professional services firm and we have a new strategy called Think and Act Globally, that's been in place for the past few years. And you can see today we're quite a different company that we were in the past. We lead our industry on margins. We aren't acquisitive. Our focus is on compounding earnings and cash flow on a per share basis at the highest rate of the industry, which we've been doing for some time. And I'll just - I'll finish up with what are the key attributes of our business, the inherent attributes, as we call them, that make us very predictable and attractive and produce strong returns, and is that highly variable cost structure so we can flex up and down with demand. The fact that we're focused exclusively on higher margin and lower risk work, which drives very consistent performance. Backlog visibility, we're sitting near all-time highs across our backlog. We have really good clients. They pay their bills on time and we're capital-light. So that produces very consistent cash flow conversion every year. And then finally, in terms of, I know everyone is focused on inflation, the nature of our contracts allows us to recover costs in most instances, or our book is turning so frequently, we're able to reprice our work to manage through what is now pressure on the global supply chain, and for us, that's labor. And so, we've built what we think is the best model in the industry to manage that, but also to attract labor to our platform. So, you see strong return on capital, free cash conversion, and we think you'll see those benefits across cycles. So, with that quick intro, I just want to turn it over to Robert. He's going to take you through our ESG business and really how we're helping clients face those big challenges that they have today. Thank you. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Robert Spencer Global Lead-ESG Advisory, AECOM

AECOM (ACM) Corrected Transcript ESG Advisory And Biodiversity Leadership Call 14-Jun-2022 Thanks very much, Will. If I could have the next slide. Thank you very much. There it is. So, hello, everyone. My name is Robert Spencer. I'm the Global ESG Advisory Lead for AECOM. So, I'll just take a minute to say a little bit about my role and my profile at AECOM. So, I've been with AECOM and its legacy companies since 1998. My original background was in international development, working on UK Aid contracts for a legacy company, Scott Wilson in Nigeria and in Peoples Republic of China. That was about five or six years of that kind of IDEV work. And then I came back to the UK and got involved in what would now be called circular economy, a program that was run by the UK, Department for the Environment on Industrial Symbiosis. We run a network across the UK, looking at how to reapply waste that was going to landfill, that was going to incineration, how to get more value from that, classic circular economy thinking. We've run that program for about five or six years, very successful, diverted millions of tons from landfill. And then for the last, sort of, 10 years, I've been doing a mixture of in-house corporate sustainability strategic work for AECOM itself and its predecessor companies URS and Scott Wilson. That was my sort of lineage. And twinning that with client facing work, with business development, developing our markets, developing our tools and approaches and involved in quite a lot of innovation as well around some of those key themes, circular economy, nature-based solutions and natural capital as we would call now, and of course decarbonization and net zero with climate as king. So, I took up this role earlier in this calendar year. And it's been a fantastic opportunity to really capitalize on AECOM's massive technical wealth of understanding and solutions around sustainable development and ESG. And what we're doing now is we're pivoting that vast sort of technical knowledge and practice network that's global in nature and covers all manner of technical solutions from climate risk assessments to circular economy strategy, to decarbonizing a real estate portfolio, drawing up that into specific advice and strategic advice that we can give to the highest levels of our clients into the C-suite, into the senior management executive rooms and into the board at times as well. So, that's been a really interesting way in which we've been growing our services, creating more high value opportunities for us to provide advice to our clients, which then acts like a tip of the spear. It sort of creates more opportunities downstream for our technical services to be realized and implemented on the basis of the strategic opportunities and risk amelioration that we can help our clients with looking through that ESG lens. So I think that's what the focus is going to be for the next short to medium-term period. We've got our strategy. We've got some great client examples under our belt. So, you can just see a couple of them on this slide that I've got on here. One of the pieces of work that we did fairly recently for one of the large infrastructure clients or core clients in our AECOM Europe Business, Network Rail, supported them with their 2050 Environmental Sustainability Strategy. That's just the kind of work that we're calling our ESG advisory work that was working with board level, non-executive directors within Network Rail, senior managers, operational executives, and really segmenting out sustainability in ESG into some of those key priorities for them which, for them, was around energy efficiency, decarbonization, circular economy, natural capital, and effective interactions with nature and natural systems, and so on. And then I'll come on to how that's been driven a little bit by some of our innovations as well. But I think what you can see is that the strength of our services that we've built up over decades as a recognized sustainability and technical services, supplier of advice to our major clients is now being transformed into higher value work, because we've got those insights from what actually is going to work on the ground, what is going to be pragmatic, what is going to yield impacts and outcomes against an ESG strategic framework. We're very well-