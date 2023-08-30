August 2023
Hawaii Recovery Efforts
AECOM recognizes the severity of the devastating wildfires and has a long and proud history of delivering for clients and communities across Hawaii. To aid in the recovery, AECOM has launched a $100,000 global employee match program in addition to a corporate donation through its AECOM relief campaign in collaboration with the American Red Cross.
EVERY day our people come to work developing
solutions to deliver on our clients' objectives and
visions for a better world. In each element of our
"business, we take seriously the obligation as a
strong corporate citizen to better our society and the
communities we serve.
AS we bring together one global design organization, we are better connecting the sustainability and resilience expertise that we have established in so many parts of our business. We are leaders in this space and are capitalizing on our strengths to gain market share by" helping our clients achieve their ambitions.
Sustainability and Resilience Are a Priority for Our Clients and Our Company
- As the world's leading infrastructure firm, we are ideally positioned to deliver for our clients' sustainability and resilience initiatives
- AECOM is the largest global environment engineering firm as ranked by ENR, a leader in several key water and water-related markets, is a leader in green buildings and green design, and is advancing next generation transportation and renewable energy infrastructure
- Through our strategy focused on expanding our advisory and program management capabilities, we are positioned to more holistically advise on our clients' programs as they increase in size and complexity
- Sustainability and resilience are at the heart of value creation across all stakeholder groups and in nearly every market we serve
- Our clients are expanding investments to address critical sustainability including achieving net carbon zero and enhancing resiliency and economic issues like quality of life, social impact and safety
- These challenges are complex and require multiple decades to resolve, which plays to our strengths as our clients' trusted advisor on sustainable infrastructure needs
AECOM IS A KEY ENABLER OF OUR CLIENTS ACHIEVING THEIR SUSTAINABILITY AMBITIONS
Our Sustainable Legacies Strategy
Embed sustainable
development and
Improve
Achieve net-zero
Enhance
resilience across
social
outcomes
carbon emissions
governance
our work
✓ Advancing ScopeX to design out at least 50%
✓ Ensure women comprise at least 20% of
✓ Ensure we remain operationally net-zero
✓ Leverage our enterprise framework to
of carbon on major projects
senior leadership roles and at least 35% of the
✓ Reach science-basednet-zero by 2040,
continually assess ESG risk in potential
TARGETS
overall workforce in the near term
projects
✓ Embed net zero, resilience and social value
✓ Partner with our supply chain to develop their
✓ Increase the depth and breadth of our ESG
including a 90% reduction in total emissions
and Sustainability services each year
✓ Achieve regionally-specific near- and long-
✓
Implement a 50% reduction in business travel
✓ Drive accountability through ongoing specific
term diversity goals
ESG goals / metrics in leadership annual
targets into our client account management
✓ Make strategic investments that positively
own carbon reduction targets
goals and employee-wide required training
programs
program and the work we bid for
impact clients, communities and society
✓ Participate and advise on nature-based
✓ Report on ESG performance in line with the
✓ Measure key ESG impacts through our
✓ Ensure our project teams reflect the diversity
solution projects
SASB and TCFD frameworks
operations and projects
of the clients and communities we serve
✓ Leveraging Sustainable Legacies to create
✓ Progressing on our near-term gender diversity
✓ Set net zero emissions targets approved by
✓ Awarded Terra Carta Seal by SMI
competitive advantages to win key pursuits
targets; now exceed senior leadership
SBTI, among the first companies globally
✓
Incorporated ESG-related KPIs in CEO and
diversity target with continued diversity gains
PROGRESS
✓ Growing our ESG advisory practice at a
✓
Completed internal audit of carbon emissions
executive officer compensation aligned with
across the company
double-digit pace and added senior hires in
reporting and processes to identify opportunities
sustainability-linked financing amendment
nature-based solutions and energy transition
✓ Implemented FY'23 diversity-specific KPIs and
for further operational emission reductions
✓
Implemented ESG risk frame to ensure work
associated near- and long-term targets in each
✓ Driving substantial engagement with internal
✓
Achieved operational net zero for FY'22 and
aligns with our Sustainable Legacies strategy
region within our business
ScopeXTM portal to aggregate project-specific
already positioned to maintain operational net
and ensures alignment with climate science
case studies and decarbonization data
✓ Launched up to $200,000 donation campaign
zero for the next several years
✓
Achieved 100% training compliance in FY'23,
to support Maui recovery efforts, including
✓ Leading Sustainable Markets Initiative
✓
Implemented quarterly ESG dashboards for
including completion of ESG training program;
employee matched donations
taskforce on ESG measurement and
each region, including regional travel emissions
developing further enhanced ESG training
transparency
reduction goals
curriculum for FY'24 program
