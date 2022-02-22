Log in
AECOM

AECOM : February 2022 Investor Presentation

02/22/2022
AECOM

February 2022

RONALD REAGAN WASHINGTON NATIONAL AIRPORT United States

In partnership with our AIR Alliance JV, AECOM provided architecture and engineering services during construction of the new North Concourse Terminals B&C along with a new wing of the National Hall which included two new security screening areas.

Disclosures

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this communication other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, profitability, strategic value creation, coronavirus impacts, risk profile and investment strategies, and any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance, and the expected financial and operational results of AECOM. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our business is cyclical and vulnerable to economic downturns and client spending reductions; impacts caused by the coronavirus and the related economic instability and market volatility, including the reaction of governments to the coronavirus, including any prolonged period of travel, commercial or other similar restrictions, the delay in commencement, or temporary or permanent halting of construction, infrastructure or other projects, requirements that we remove our employees or personnel from the field for their protection, and delays or reductions in planned initiatives by our governmental or commercial clients or potential clients; losses under fixed-price contracts; limited control over operations run through our joint venture entities; liability for misconduct by our employees or consultants; failure to comply with laws or regulations applicable to our business; maintaining adequate surety and financial capacity; high leverage and potential inability to service our debt and guarantees; exposure to Brexit; exposure to political and economic risks in different countries; currency exchange rate fluctuations; retaining and recruiting key technical and management personnel; legal claims; inadequate insurance coverage; environmental law compliance and adequate nuclear indemnification; unexpected adjustments and cancellations related to our backlog; partners and third parties who may fail to satisfy their legal obligations; AECOM Capital real estate development projects; managing pension cost; cybersecurity issues, IT outages and data privacy; risks associated with the expected benefits and costs of the sale of our Management Services and self-performat-risk civil infrastructure and power construction businesses, including the risk that any contingent purchase price adjustments from those transactions could be unfavorable and result in lower aggregate cash proceeds and any future proceeds owed to us under those transactions could be lower than we expect; as well as other additional risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements set forth in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This communication contains financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net/operating income, adjusted tax rate, net service revenue and free cash flow provide a meaningful perspective on its business results as the Company utilizes this information to evaluate and manage the business. We use adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS, adjusted net/operating income and adjusted tax rate to exclude the impact of non-operating items, such as amortization expense, taxes and non-core operating losses to aid investors in better understanding our core performance results. We use free cash flow to represent the cash generated after capital expenditures to maintain our business. We present net service revenue to exclude subcontractor costs from revenue to provide investors with a better understanding of our operational performance. We present segment adjusted operating margin to reflect segment operating performance of our Americas and International segments, excluding AECOM Capital.

Our non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures is found in the Regulation G Information tables at the back of this release.

Page 1

AECOM: The World's Trusted

Infrastructure Consulting Firm

We deliver professional services throughout the project lifecycle - from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management.

Across the globe, we partner with our clients in the public and private sectors to solve their most complex challenges and pioneer innovative solutions.

Nearly

professionals

ranked transportation and facilities design and environmental

Fortune World's Mostengineering firm Admired 7 years in a row,

including #1 in our industry

for a second consecutive year in 2022

Our Value Proposition

  • We are a purpose-driven company that leads across key market sectors at the heart of a global infrastructure renaissance and ESG-driveninvestment growth.
  • We are winning work at an all-time high rate by investing to transform how we engage and deliver for clients, including expanding our addressable market through Program Management and Advisory services along with digital tools that are further distinguishing our technical leadership in the market.
  • As a result, our organic growth and margins are strong and our return on invested capital (ROIC) has increased substantially over the past several years.
  • Our capital allocation policy is rooted in a commitment to return all free cash flow to investors after investing in organic growth; as a result, we are delivering industry-leadingearnings per share and free cash flow per share growth.

INHERENT ADVANTAGES OF OUR

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BUSINESS

  • Best professionals in the industry
  • High-quality,public sector and blue- chip private sector client base
  • Highly variable cost structure
  • Substantial backlog position with long- term visibility to operate with certainty
  • Ability to grow services with minimal incremental investment, enabling high returns on invested capital
  • Low capital intensity allows for substantial capacity to invest in organic growth and deliver growth and to return to shareholders

All of this results in AECOM delivering a better world for our stakeholders, which in turn drives a substantial shareholder value creation opportunity.

Page 3

As a Professional Services Business, AECOM Is Poised to Thrive

Attractive Exposure

Balanced Geographic

Diverse

Broad Technical

Lower-Risk

to Key End Markets

Exposure

Funding Sources

Expertise

Business Model

U.S.

Private

Engineers

3%

Transportation

6%

9%

Program

9%

Non-U.S.

20%

Cost-Plus Design

Facilities

Europe,

Managers

28%

35%

19%

Middle East &

24%

43%

Governments

41%

Consultants /

Fixed-Price Design

Environment /

53%

State & Local

10%

51%

India

Planners

40%

Construction

Water

22%

Asia Pacific

Governments

13%

24%

Scientists

Management

34%

New Energy

Canada

Federal U.S.

16%

Design, Digital

Government

& Other

All numbers are presented as a percentage of TTM Segment NSR1 (as of Q1'22)

Focused on our core higher-returning and lower-risk businesses

Leader in key transportation, water and environment markets and ideally positioned advise clients on their ESG priorities

Strengthened financial profile with transformed balance sheet and returning capital to shareholders

Capitalizing on market leading positions, substantial backlog and ongoing continuous improvement initiatives to drive long-term profitable organic growth

Page 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AECOM published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 19:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
