AECOM : February 2022 Investor Presentation

RONALD REAGAN WASHINGTON NATIONAL AIRPORT United States
In partnership with our AIR Alliance JV, AECOM provided architecture and engineering services during construction of the new North Concourse Terminals B&C along with a new wing of the National Hall which included two new security screening areas.
AECOM: The World's Trusted
Infrastructure Consulting Firm
We deliver professional services throughout the project lifecycle - from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management.
Across the globe, we partner with our clients in the public and private sectors to solve their most complex challenges and pioneer innovative solutions.
Nearly
professionals
ranked transportation and facilities design and environmental
Fortune World's Mostengineering firm Admired 7 years in a row,
including #1 in our industry
for a second consecutive year in 2022
Our Value Proposition
We are apurpose-driven company that leads across key market sectors at the heart of a global infrastructure renaissance and ESG-driveninvestment growth.
We are winning work at an all-time high rate by investing to transform how we engage and deliver for clients, including expanding our addressable market through Program Management and Advisory services along with digital tools that are further distinguishing our technical leadership in the market.
As a result, our organic growth and margins are strong and our return on invested capital (ROIC) has increased substantially over the past several years.
Ourcapital allocation policy is rooted in a commitment to return all free cash flow to investors after investing in organic growth; as a result, we are delivering industry-leadingearnings per share and free cash flow per share growth.
INHERENT ADVANTAGES OF OUR
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BUSINESS
Best professionals in the industry
High-quality,public sector and blue- chip private sector client base
Highly variable cost structure
Substantial backlog position with long- term visibility to operate with certainty
Ability to grow services with minimal incremental investment, enabling high returns on invested capital
Low capital intensity allows for substantial capacity to invest in organic growth and deliver growth and to return to shareholders
All of this results in AECOM delivering a better world for our stakeholders, which in turn drives a substantial shareholder value creation opportunity.
As a Professional Services Business, AECOM Is Poised to Thrive
Attractive Exposure
Balanced Geographic
Diverse
Broad Technical
Lower-Risk
to Key End Markets
Exposure
Funding Sources
Expertise
Business Model
U.S.
Private
Engineers
3%
Transportation
6%
9%
Program
9%
Non-U.S.
20%
Cost-Plus Design
Facilities
Europe,
Managers
28%
35%
19%
Middle East &
24%
43%
Governments
41%
Consultants /
Fixed-Price Design
Environment /
53%
State & Local
10%
51%
India
Planners
40%
Construction
Water
22%
Asia Pacific
Governments
13%
24%
Scientists
Management
34%
New Energy
Canada
Federal U.S.
16%
Design, Digital
Government
& Other
All numbers are presented as a percentage of TTM Segment NSR1 (as of Q1'22)
Focused on our core higher-returning and lower-risk businesses
Leader in key transportation, water and environment markets and ideally positioned advise clients on their ESG priorities
Strengthened financial profile with transformed balance sheet and returning capital to shareholders
Capitalizing on market leading positions, substantial backlog and ongoing continuous improvement initiatives to drive long-term profitable organic growth
