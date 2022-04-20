AECOM : John D. Wright named AECOM's Metro Atlanta Lead

ATLANTA (April 20, 2022) - AECOM, the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, announced today the appointment of John D. Wright as its Metro Atlanta Lead. In this role, Mr. Wright will develop strategic relationships with key stakeholders and oversee the delivery of a broad range of infrastructure projects spanning numerous market sectors in the Metro Atlanta area.

"We look forward to expanding AECOM's reach in the Atlanta area under John's stewardship," said Dan Faust, chief executive of AECOM's U.S. East and Latin America region. "We have a unique opportunity to help build a more equitable and sustainable future for Atlantans, and we will certainly benefit from John's expertise at this critical time of unprecedented growth for the city."

As a native of Atlanta, Mr. Wright has developed enduring relationships over decades of working and living in the community. This firsthand knowledge positions him to align AECOM's comprehensive design, construction, and program management offerings to serve the metropolitan area. In this new role, Mr. Wright will lead a robust, full-service team with a strong foundation in the entertainment, aviation, education technology, transportation, and water sectors.

"Infrastructure will be crucial to managing Metro Atlanta's forecasted population spike over the next 30 years, and I am excited to become a steward of building connections between AECOM and the city as we enter this period of investment," said Mr. Wright. "I feel extremely privileged to work and collaborate with our incredibly talented Atlanta team and look forward to leveraging our diverse expertise as we work together to not only expand our office and the projects we deliver, but also contribute to a better quality of life for all Atlantans."

Mr. Wright joined AECOM in 2012 as program director for the firm's contract with the Dekalb County School District, the state's third largest public school district. As part of the district's $1.2 billion capital improvement project, Mr. Wright was responsible for the overall design, construction management, and coordination of 12 new schools and various large-scale additions, renovations, and improvements. Under his leadership, change order rates were below the industry average and zero claims were waged against the program, resulting in a significant cost savings for the school district.

Prior to joining AECOM, Mr. Wright spent more than 20 years with architecture and engineering firms in the Atlanta area, building solid industry relationships and managing high-performing operations. He is a graduate of Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About AECOM

