Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AECOM
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACM   US00766T1007

AECOM

(ACM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/20 12:24:05 pm EDT
78.31 USD   -0.04%
06:56aAECOM introduces Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act digital solution
BU
04/18AECOM to host second quarter fiscal year 2022 earnings conference call on May 9th
BU
04/13AECOM : awarded joint venture contract to deliver Rail Projects Victoria Technical Advisory Services for Geelong Fast Rail
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AECOM : John D. Wright named AECOM's Metro Atlanta Lead

04/20/2022 | 12:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATLANTA (April 20, 2022) - AECOM, the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, announced today the appointment of John D. Wright as its Metro Atlanta Lead. In this role, Mr. Wright will develop strategic relationships with key stakeholders and oversee the delivery of a broad range of infrastructure projects spanning numerous market sectors in the Metro Atlanta area.

"We look forward to expanding AECOM's reach in the Atlanta area under John's stewardship," said Dan Faust, chief executive of AECOM's U.S. East and Latin America region. "We have a unique opportunity to help build a more equitable and sustainable future for Atlantans, and we will certainly benefit from John's expertise at this critical time of unprecedented growth for the city."

As a native of Atlanta, Mr. Wright has developed enduring relationships over decades of working and living in the community. This firsthand knowledge positions him to align AECOM's comprehensive design, construction, and program management offerings to serve the metropolitan area. In this new role, Mr. Wright will lead a robust, full-service team with a strong foundation in the entertainment, aviation, education technology, transportation, and water sectors.

"Infrastructure will be crucial to managing Metro Atlanta's forecasted population spike over the next 30 years, and I am excited to become a steward of building connections between AECOM and the city as we enter this period of investment," said Mr. Wright. "I feel extremely privileged to work and collaborate with our incredibly talented Atlanta team and look forward to leveraging our diverse expertise as we work together to not only expand our office and the projects we deliver, but also contribute to a better quality of life for all Atlantans."

Mr. Wright joined AECOM in 2012 as program director for the firm's contract with the Dekalb County School District, the state's third largest public school district. As part of the district's $1.2 billion capital improvement project, Mr. Wright was responsible for the overall design, construction management, and coordination of 12 new schools and various large-scale additions, renovations, and improvements. Under his leadership, change order rates were below the industry average and zero claims were waged against the program, resulting in a significant cost savings for the school district.

Prior to joining AECOM, Mr. Wright spent more than 20 years with architecture and engineering firms in the Atlanta area, building solid industry relationships and managing high-performing operations. He is a graduate of Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About AECOM

AECOM is the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle - from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical expertise and innovation, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.3 billion in fiscal year 2021. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

Disclaimer

AECOM published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 16:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AECOM
06:56aAECOM introduces Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act digital solution
BU
04/18AECOM to host second quarter fiscal year 2022 earnings conference call on May 9th
BU
04/13AECOM : awarded joint venture contract to deliver Rail Projects Victoria Technical Advisor..
PU
04/07AECOM : hires Wes Beaumont as digital transformation leader for its U.S. East & Latin Amer..
PU
04/07AECOM to serve as Lead Engineering Firm for the Texas Department of Transportation's So..
BU
04/07AECOM to Serve as Lead Engineering Firm for the Texas Department of Transportation’..
CI
04/05AECOM : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/28Texas Department of Transportation Taps AECOM for Design, Engineering Services
MT
03/28AECOM to provide design and engineering services to TxDOT Maritime Division
BU
03/28AECOM to Provide Design and Engineering Services to TxDOT Maritime Division
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AECOM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 916 M - -
Net income 2022 427 M - -
Net Debt 2022 829 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,4x
Yield 2022 0,38%
Capitalization 11 073 M 11 073 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 51 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart AECOM
Duration : Period :
AECOM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AECOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 78,34 $
Average target price 84,13 $
Spread / Average Target 7,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
W. Troy Rudd Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lara Poloni President
Gaurav Kapoor Chief Financial Officer
Douglas W. Stotlar Chairman
Sarah Urbanowicz Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AECOM1.28%11 073
VINCI-3.95%54 063
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED21.80%39 948
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-10.21%31 276
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED16.58%24 463
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED5.42%20 487