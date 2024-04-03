RBCCM Global Engineering Deep Dive Series AECOM (ACM US) Water + Program Management April 2, 2024 Sabahat: Good morning everyone. My name is Sabahat Khan and I want to welcome you to another installment of our RBC Global Engineering Deep Dive Series. This morning we're pleased to be joined by the Senior Management team from AECOM. The topic today will be Program Management and Water. We'll dig into AECOM's practices on those two topics. The two leaders from those two practices will walk us through AECOM's business, key points of differentiation and how AECOM wins business in this space. And more importantly, the outlook for those two end markets. In terms of format here, I'm going to pass the call over shortly to Will Gabrielski, VP Finance and Treasury and Investor Relations at AECOM. He'll introduce the team; we'll get right into the presentation portion after that. And at the end we will have Q&A for the audience that is dialed in. In the platform in front of you, you can submit questions as the session goes on or as the speakers are presenting; and I can convey those questions to the speakers. And you can do that kind of throughout the session. Without further ado, Will, maybe I'll pass it over to you to introduce the team and kick off the session. Thank you. Will: Awesome. Thank you Saba. I'll begin with a brief overview of AECOM and what makes us an attractive investment opportunity; and then as you noted, we'll turn it over to the business leaders. But first, for those of you who don't know us, we're the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm. We are going through, as you can see, globally an infrastructure investment upcycle; and we think we're ideally suited for this trend as a leader in our industry. We're consistently ranked at the top of our industry in terms of key end markets. So that's transportation, water, environment and facilities. Second, we've built a real big competitive advantage in our industry, the results of which is evident in our strong organic growth; record levels of profitability; 20% EPS growth CAGR over the past several years; and our consistently strong free cashflow generation. We have 52,000 of the industry's best technical experts. And today we'll talk about how we're compounding that advantage by expanding our share of the high value elements of an infrastructure project through program management and advisory, which is what drew leads for AECOM. And then finally, we have a very disciplined return focus capital allocation program. First and foremost investments in organic growth for the highest and best use of our capital. And then second we have a strong focus on repurchasing our stock, which we do. It's continuing to trade at a discount. And two years ago we launched a dividend program with a commitment to grow that dividend at a double-digit CAGR every year. And in the first two years we increased it at an average of 21%. Page 1

RBCCM Global Engineering Deep Dive Series AECOM (ACM US) Water + Program Management April 2, 2024 I know today is a virtual event, but given we're speaking to a Toronto host, I thought it would be worthwhile to point out our involvement in the area. So we're involved in several key projects in the Toronto area, Ontario and South Hamilton LRT was a delivery partner on the Eglinton Crosstown West Expansion. We're doing a lot of work for the Greater Toronto Airport Authority, including master planning work to help them with their environmental goals. And in water, which Bev will speak to, we see a big opportunity, given the expected increasing in housing supply; and recently had a large win for a water process expansion project where our ability to implement digital solutions around the client depth(?) for automation gave us a big competitive leg up. So Canada is one of our core markets and one of our fastest-growing markets. I'm going to turn it over to Drew who joined AECOM in 2021 with 39 years of experience, including 23 years in the Airforce where he reached the rank of Colonel. Today Drew leads AECOM's program management business and has spearheaded the more than doubling of that business over the past two years. And then Dr. Beverley Stinson who oversees our water practice will speak about our business, with 30 years of experience and a Ph.D. in engineering. These really are two great leaders that are very representative of the strength of our teams at AECOM. And I'm looking forward to the conversation. So with that I will turn it over to Drew. Drew: Thank you very much Will; and it's great to join you all today. Appreciate your time and the opportunity to talk to you about our story, a story we're having fun in and it's pretty exciting. And we believe this is going very well. As Will mentioned, I spent the first half of my professional career as a US Airforce Civil Engineering Officer, planning, building, managing infrastructure on big airbase cities around the world. I joined CH2M Hill as I retired as a Colonel in 2007. And that was really a Godsend for me in that CH2M Hill at the time was really the preeminent program management company in the world, delivering big jobs like the London Olympics and the Panama Canal expansion and $10 billion Korea military base and large airports. And so I learned program management from a civilian perspective really in the best kind of learning laboratory. CH was #1 in program management for about 12 to 13 years in a row. And then CH was bought by Jacobs at the end of 2017. I was asked to stand up the program management business within Jacobs, which I did, and was there for about 2.5, 3 years. I found professionally that there was a growing mismatch for me there; and so I went to Hill International. Was the President of their Americas business unit for about less than a year when Troy Page 2

RBCCM Global Engineering Deep Dive Series AECOM (ACM US) Water + Program Management April 2, 2024 reached out to me and shared with me his vision of leverage AECOM's strength to deliver a better world, which is kind of our tagline at AECOM. And I was sold. And so I joined, as Will said, AECOM in 2021. And it's been a bucket-list experience and job for me. So happy to talk to you briefly about that. Next slide please. Why are we focused so much on program management? As Troy took over in 2020, the pandemic year, he made a couple of critical decisions with the leadership team and the AECOM board about where we were going to focus and invest our strength and our effort. And two of those key things that really worked for me, in a really symbiotic way, was his decision that AECOM, as well as we were performing, could do better by simply connecting the dots across our firm and across the globe, in bringing our best to our clients around the world. And that was a theme called Think and Act Globally. And it is still something that 50,000 plus across AECOM continue to own with pride. And it makes us stronger. It makes us better. No longer kind of primarily driven by the regional entities around the world that comprise AECOM legally, and really connect the dots and make sure that we really are seeing how to bring our best to our clients around the world. And the second was in the program management space; was to elevate program management. AECOM was already doing plenty of program management. The business was about a billion dollars in gross revenue annually. But he felt like if we really focused in that space and leveraged our deep technical expertise, our great credibility and relationships that we had around the world with our key clients, that we could not only do incredible - continue to do great design and engineering work for them; but we could help them deliver a better world. And we felt that - he felt like that was really a place that we could up our game and the value that we provide to our clients and to society. And so you can see the bullets on this slide. We'll kind of illustrate them a little bit more on the next slide. It's very successful. We have doubled the business in three years, from a $1 billion business to a $2 billion business in gross revenue. Next slide please. And this slide I borrow from Troy. I saw it the first time about a month after I had joined in an Investor Day in February '21, where he addressed the group and said hey, listen, you all know us as what I would say is a day 3 company in the lifecycle of infrastructure investments. And day 3, he said, I would characterize as kind of where projects are developed and identified and a client needs somebody Page 3

RBCCM Global Engineering Deep Dive Series AECOM (ACM US) Water + Program Management April 2, 2024 to design that project, somebody to construct that project. And that is where we do most of our play. But long before day 3 in the life of infrastructure investments, someone is advising those clients about how to approach their biggest and most important investments that are tied to who they are as a client organization, and advising them on how to approach investment strategies, funding strategies, procurement strategies; how to approach the supply chain; how to plan out the integration of those projects. And we have a lot of experience in that space. This is a space that you would see the management consultants play quite a bit in. But we have incredible experience in that space; and we have the real-world credibility of not only being able to give that good advice, but we've delivered that stuff. It's not just good advice; we have the scars and the successes to share with our clients that are proven and are real- world. And for those clients who - so that's kind of day 1, is really the focus and advising. And then day 2, for those clients who have programmatic-level investments, so multibillion dollar investments that are very significant, multiple projects, we would love to convince the client to trust us to be their program manager, to set that investment up for success. And then out of that program we'll come build those projects, those day 3 projects, that we will continue to do our best in and lead the industry in how we design and support construction of those projects. And so that day 1, day 2 focus has been something that we've really been - it's been an intentional shift, an intentional focus and priority at AECOM for the last three years. Next slide please. You can see here that kind of in a graphic representation that, as Troy addressed our investors in December on Wall Street, he shared that right now as successful as our program management growth has been, doubling that business in the last three years, that still comprises only about 15% of AECOM's overall business today. And our destination is that program management will comprise about 50% of who AECOM is in the future. And that will be a journey; that won't happen overnight. But again, it is an intentional journey towards leveraging our technical expertise, in addition to doing great engineering and design work, to help our clients who find themselves in increasingly complex work. It used to be okay for a client 20 or 30 years ago when they needed to build something big, to just make sure that they Page 4

RBCCM Global Engineering Deep Dive Series AECOM (ACM US) Water + Program Management April 2, 2024 got close to being on budget, on schedule and deliver something close to what they advertised at the beginning of that project. That's not good enough. Our clients today find themselves in a very complex world where they've not only got to do those things, but they have to be sustainably focused and ESG sensitive. They are normally in urban centers where the intersectionality between sectors is more intense than it's ever been before. A transportation project is not just a transportation project anymore, it's an environmental project; it's a water project; a building project. And so their integration needs are huge. They need to do things faster and be digitally enabled. They need to find new procurement approaches to get the best out of the supply chain and manage risk. And so these are all increased pressures on our client that we as a program management team can help a client navigate those important issues and decisions. And so our focus on becoming at least half, if not primarily a big complex integrator firm that still has that deep technical expertise with an addition to design and engineering, needs to help them make those critical decisions, is kind of where we're headed. Next slide please. The opportunities are rich. This is a booming arena that the investment and mega projects and large capital programs is only increasing. And so we believe we're also headed to a sweet spot of where the industry is headed in the greatest value that's needed from the agency community. And so far, results are bearing that out. The pipeline of major opportunities for us over the next few years is really in our sweet spot, as far as our major market areas where we have deep technical expertise in water, in transportation, in environment, as well as our key geographies in North America and Europe, as well as the Middle East. Next slide please. And so this is playing out in real life for us in an extremely positive way. I mentioned a couple times that we've doubled the size of this business in three years. It's no small feat. We are experiencing an incredible win rate. We've won 15 out of 16 over the last 2.5 years of the major multibillion dollar jobs that we have pursued. Which means that our competition has won one out of 16. And so we're being very successful. I'm finding that our clients -- our message of focusing with them, sitting in the seat with them and helping them solve their problem, focus on their business case, and be focused on the outcome, that the reason why they're making these investments, is resonating with our clients. And at the end of the day, it's about who are they going to trust to help them deliver these big outcomes? And we're privileged and pleased that for right now that that's us; and we intend to do more. Page 5

RBCCM Global Engineering Deep Dive Series AECOM (ACM US) Water + Program Management April 2, 2024 So with that, I will hand things over to Bev to talk about our exciting direction in water. Beverley: Thank you Drew, appreciate it. It's lovely to be with you all today. And you have heard me say this before, but I really feel that this is water's moment in the industry. I think we're seeing this unprecedented investment in water projects and facilities. And this is driven by a number of secular trends that we'll talk about in the next slide. But the rate of investment is increasing rapidly. And AECOM is really in an incredibly leading position to participate in this market, but really to capitalize in these huge investments. And we have big ambitions which have been held up by our success today. We're #1 or 2 or 3 in all of our leading water markets. So very much at the forefront of the industry in technical leadership, and also serve a tremendous client base, some marquee clients around the globe. Really, the top clients to have and to work with. And it's really doing - we're doing a great deal for our business in that regard. And we really - the biggest thing I think that our clients appreciate with AECOM is our unparalleled technical expertise, our depth in engineers, scientists, program managers, digital experts. This is really a differentiator for us and well over 12.5 thousand of those in our team. And so this is really the basis upon which we have had tremendous growth success over the past few years. And that has outpaced the market and our competitors, which we think will continue to help us to grow and outpace both our market and our competitors in the future. Next slide. We are really positioned for accelerated growth in the water market. I talked about the secular trends that are really driving the investment, climate change and tremendous focus as a result of that climate change on things such as sustainability and resilience. Tremendous efforts in disaster response and mitigation, which we do a great deal of work for and in. But a whole new area is energy condition to counteract climate change; and there's a very meaningful water-energy nexus; and we continue to see growing regulation addressing public health concerns. And all of this across the full spectrum we've seen a complete digital transformation that we're very much in the leading position for. So we see this unprecedented funding, just not only in the - to address the aging assets for our clients, but our clients are seeing new regulatory and environmentally social pressures - things such as addressing CSOs; addressing Page 6

RBCCM Global Engineering Deep Dive Series AECOM (ACM US) Water + Program Management April 2, 2024 PFAS, the forever chemicals; and a great deal of emphasis on flood and drought mitigation. Now I talked about the water-energy nexus. This is really a new area. It's driving a tremendous amount of growth in the water industry. There is no hydrogen economy with _____ water economy. This is a whole new demand in our market. But then it's coupled with all of those green energy sources that we have, with hydropower, pump storage, etcetera. So the Water-Energy Nexus is becoming a very big driver in our business. And our clients, of course, have more to do with less money and it's really driving digital transformation. And as Will said at the beginning, we actually just recently run the Parks and Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrade, because we approached that with a really fresh perspective. We looked at how that plant could operate in the future with digital data management. And that is the basis for which we are trying to develop the design so that they can experience savings over the entire lifecycle of that facility. And we're repeating the reach of our technical expertise through our digital platform. And it's extremely impactful for our clients. But all of these emerging programs, if you consider the tremendous programs for drought and flood resiliency across the Americas, the Unbaked(?) program in the United Kingdom, which has doubled the investment in this cycle and is projected to continue to increase in future cycles, nine and now ten. These are all driving the need for an optimization of how these projects are delivered, not just those projects, but to drive the delivery of the social outcomes; the infrastructure outcomes; the societal benefits that our clients want to see. And to streamline that how these projects are delivered with a focus on the end benefit. And so that's where the program management solutions are so impactful across our entire market, whether it's public, private or federal. And I think we've a couple of examples of some of the strategies that we're using in the next slide, to drive this growth. We have set ourselves, as I said, a really, it would seem, an ambitious target; but we think it's a very realistic target, to double our water business over the next five years. And we have some very key strategies to accomplish that across our markets. And you can see them here. I think our strategy of thinking and acting globally is just completely ingrained in our culture. Now, that is the way we do business, and it means that we bring the best athlete to every program that we work on. Our discipline in leadership is really driving guidance to business. We have strong, attracting very strong developed, best-in-the industry leaders. And our Page 7

RBCCM Global Engineering Deep Dive Series AECOM (ACM US) Water + Program Management April 2, 2024 focus really builds significant high value opportunities, as Drew commented on. We have very much a leadership focus in securing those major projects. But our other big enablers for growth are, of course, digital. And we talked a lot about these complex integration projects. It is really meaningful when we bring together our culture across business line collaboration to be able to no longer address things in a silo, but holistically. And that holistic approach is really driven by how we approach it as a program. And I think this is a game-changer. It's really setting a new standard of how to deliver programs. And we see the benefit of that across all of our end markets, public, private and federal. We'll go to the next slide and just share a couple of those examples recently. And our clients are really seeking that streamlined, consistent comprehensive delivery of their programs, no longer just fast getting things in projects; but they want a holistic outcome. And this is where - this approach for marrying our project and our program management with our water technical expertise made the significant difference in securing these two very important projects highlighted here. One is an agency in Southern California, Metropolitan Water with their Southern California program to bring a new resilient source of water to serve over 15 to 20 million people in Southern California. And it was that overarching programmatic approach to deliver the outcomes that that client was seeking for the region that really was the attraction in how we would bring more technical expertise. And the same was true with FEMA. We were very aware of FEMA's desire to have consistency, transparency in how they actually responded, delivered grant approvals. And this is the first time that FEMA has taken its public assistance grant reviews into one team, which was with AECOM. And so now we are delivering our program through programmatic approach, which has aligned(?) consistency and delivery for its programs. So I think we're seeing tremendous benefit that our clients are seeking to deliver these programs in a more consistent, transparent and a cost-effective manner, through our programmatic delivery mechanism. So with that I think we'll take questions. Sabahat: Thank you both for that. That was a lot of great color that you shared with us. Again, for the benefit of the audience, we do have some questions already; but the platform in front of you does allow you to submit questions as this session goes on. Page 8

RBCCM Global Engineering Deep Dive Series AECOM (ACM US) Water + Program Management April 2, 2024 So maybe just to kick it off, I'll start with a couple of the audience questions here. This one is for Drew. Given your experience at Jacobs, maybe if you can talk about on a relative basis, how does the program management practice at AECOM, what do you see as different versus Jacobs or any other major competitors? What are the business difference - what are the notable differences? And how long could it take - how differentiated could competitors catch up? Just maybe a bit of color on you position yourselves and maybe capabilities that you have here versus other peers. Drew: Sure. Well, respecting my former colleagues at Jacobs and proprietary information and that sort of thing, I'll talk about what I see as those things that differentiate us. And you can kind of take by inference what I'm really saying others might have in the same respect. Our biggest competitors in this space, more direct competitors are Jacobs, Bechtel, Parsons. And each of those firms, if I look at some of the parts of our recipe for success, each of those firms has some of those things. They're all respected firms, all compete heavily in this space, and all can do a good job. However, I really kind of think that - Bev used the word nexus - and under Troy's leadership, how he has committed to leverage AECOM's strength in this way, I've not seen that in any other firm in the industry. Even, I'll tell you, even back to when I was at CH2M Hill and we were leading the industry for a dozen years or so, I did not see the same level of intentionality. I think we took our program management success for granted. We did it and it happened; and we just kept doing it. I think Troy has brought an intentionality in recognizing both where the market is going and the greatest needs for our clients, matched that with our greatest strengths and the fact that we do have this deep technical expertise. Unlike a management consultant, it would need to partner with a firm like us if they want to get into some deep advice and approach program management services. We can leverage that expertise that is so deep and strong, especially in sectors like water and transportation, environment. And you move that from producing a product for a client as their designers. Where they say okay, here's our project and we're looking for the best firm to design it. And you take that expertise and you move it into the client organization, not just producing a product, but sitting in the same seat with the client as a part of their team. And you instantly make them a more powerful owner. That now - they'd never delegate the fact that they're going to be the owner, they need to make the key decisions. Page 9