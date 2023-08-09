REFINITIV STREETEVENTS
Q3 2023 AECOM Earnings Call
EVENT DATE/TIME: AUGUST 08, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
Gaurav Kapoor AECOM - CFO
Lara Poloni AECOM - President
W. Troy Rudd AECOM - CEO & Director
William Gabrielski AECOM - SVP of Finance & IR
Adam Robert Thalhimer Thompson, Davis & Company, Inc., Research Division - Director of Research & Partner Andrew Alec Kaplowitz Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD and U.S. Industrial Sector Head
Andrew John Wittmann Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst
Michael Stephan Dudas Vertical Research Partners, LLC - Partner
Sabahat Khan RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Analyst
Sean D. Eastman KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division - Senior Equity Research Analyst
Steven Fisher UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director and Senior Analyst
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the AECOM Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. I would like to inform all participants this call is being recorded at the request of AECOM. This broadcast is the copyrighted property of AECOM. Any rebroadcast of this information in whole or part without the prior written permission of AECOM is prohibited. As a reminder, AECOM is also simulcasting this presentation with slides at the Investors section at www.aecom.com. (Operator Instructions)
I would like to turn the call over to Will Gabrielski, Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury and Investor Relations.
William Gabrielski - AECOM - SVP of Finance & IR
Thank you, operator. I would like to direct your attention to the safe harbor statement on Page 1 of today's presentation. Today's discussion contains forward-looking statements about future business and financial expectations. Actual results may differ significantly from those projected in today's forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including those described in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. Except as law requires, we undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements.
We use certain non-GAAP financial measures in our presentation. The appropriate GAAP reconciliations are incorporated into our materials, which are posted to our website. Any references to segment margins or segment-adjusted operating margins will reflect the performance of the Americas and International segments. When discussing revenue and revenue growth, we will refer to net service revenue, or NSR, which is defined as revenue excluding pass-through revenue. NSR and backlog growth rates are presented on a constant-currency basis.
Unless otherwise noted, today's discussion of key performance indicators will focus on the continuing operations of the company and will exclude AECOM Capital, which is reported as noncore given the company's intent to transition the business.
On today's call, Troy Rudd, our Chief Executive Officer, will review our key accomplishments, our strategy and outlook for the business. Lara Poloni, our President, will discuss key operational successes and priorities. And Gaurav Kapoor, our Chief Financial Officer, will review our financial performance and outlook in greater detail. We will conclude with a question-and-answer session.
With that, I will turn the call over to Troy. Troy?
W. Troy Rudd - AECOM - CEO & Director
Thank you, Will, and thank you all for joining us today. The strength and consistency of our results are a testament to the competitive advantage we have built through our Think and Act Globally strategy, which has enabled the strong collaboration of our 50,000 technical experts and a focus on winning what matters to expand the long-term earnings power of the company.
I'm pleased to see that our leadership was again recognized by ENR in its recent annual survey. In addition to our top rankings in transportation and facilities design and environmental design, we overtook the top spot in mass transit, chemical remediation and environmental consulting. Our focus on organic growth in our Program Management business also resulted in us moving up the rankings, displacing strong competitors, and we expect this trend to continue.
These market share gains are especially notable as they are driven by high-margin organic growth which is in contrast to our peer group that remains highly acquisitive. I want to thank our teams for their commitment to our success and congratulate them on these remarkable achievements.
Turning to our third quarter performance. A few key trends are apparent in our results. First, our investments in organic growth are paying off. NSR growth in the design business was 10%, which is the highest growth rate in many years and included strong performance across nearly every major geography in which we operate. Second, this growth is coming at consistently high margins, which is enabling us to invest in a high rate of growth in our backlog and pipeline. And our adjusted operating margin of 15.2% reflected an all-time high. This trend affirms our confidence in delivering a 17% margin in the future. Both the Americas and International segments contributed to this strong performance, which resulted in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS increases of 10% and 12% on a constant-currency basis.
Third, we continue to generate strong cash flow with $265 million of free cash flow in the quarter, which enabled the consistent execution of our returns-focused capital allocation policy, including returning more than $220 million to investors fiscal year-to-date. Finally, we have built a foundation for continued growth throughout our strong pipeline and targeted investments. Backlog in the design business increased by 10% to a new record, driven by both the Americas and International businesses. This growth included 3 other noteworthy attributes. First, given our record quarterly margins, our backlog is more profitable than ever. Second, delivering a double-digit increase in backlog on top of a double-digit increase in revenue reflects the strength of our pipeline and our continued high win rate. Third, our share of wins valued at greater than $25 million have more than doubled over the past few years, which creates greater visibility and certainty into the future. Please turn to the next slide.
Turning to our markets. In the U.S., funding for key infrastructure initiatives is advancing. This includes increasing activity from the IIJA, Inflation Reduction Act and robust state and local infrastructure investment. A great example is our selection to serve as a lead designer for the renovation of the historic Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project, which we were awarded after the quarter closed.
Our technical expertise beat out the formidable competition on this landmark pursuit that is being supported by $1.6 billion of funding from the IIJA. We expect these drivers to further accelerate in 2024 and beyond, which is consistent with the continued growth in our pipeline of proposals and bids submitted. In Canada, our backlog continued to increase. Both provincial and national priorities are aligned around transportation, environmental remediation, energy transition and hydrogen infrastructure investment, markets where we are well positioned to capitalize. Across our international markets, backlog reached a new high with strength across nearly every major market. Importantly, with our margins now effectively at our double-digit target, each point of growth is increasingly valuable to the enterprise, and our confidence is high in continuing to increase our margins in the future.
Importantly, in all of these markets, our program management and advisory businesses have expanded our addressable market to provide a strong complement to our technical expertise. I want to highlight another noteworthy accomplishment during the quarter. We successfully positioned AECOM as the leader in the long-term rebuilding of Ukraine, which is estimated to cost nearly half a trillion dollars. This included a memorandum of understanding with Ukraine's Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development to serve as its reconstruction delivery partner.
In addition, we signed an agreement with the Ukraine State Agency for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure, which will advance national design standards and provide engineering support for critical infrastructure projects. Discussions to begin are already underway, and we are proud to be at the forefront of the reconstruction of Ukraine.
I'm also pleased that our recent activities are consistent with our planned transition of AECOM Capital and include the following. First, we have signed a term sheet to transition the AECOM Capital team to a new platform, which will be facilitated by AECOM on a transitional basis and will enable the team to continue to support AECOM's existing investment vehicles and investments in a manner consistent with their current obligations. This transaction, which we expect will close later this fiscal year, will create continuity for the team, reduce overhead costs for AECOM and ensure the right level of ongoing support for the management and delivery of our commitments.
Second, we have completed a project-by-project review of our existing investments. Based on this review, we expect the disposition of AECOM Capital investments to return between $50 million and $100 million of capital to AECOM over the next several years. Third, we also evaluated alternatives for investment on its balance sheet, including funding additional carrying costs that might be required if the current market conditions persist. We determined that additional investments of time and capital in these investments would be inconsistent with our return-driven capital allocation policy.
Finally, to reflect this change, we've adjusted the carrying value of these investments which resulted in a noncash impact to our P&L. However, as I spoke a moment ago, we are confident that the realization of our investments will be a positive cash contributor to AECOM and create additional capital for higher-returning opportunities.
Before turning the call over to Lara, I want to provide an update on our guidance. Against a strengthening market backdrop and with our strong year-to-date performance, we are increasing our fiscal 2023 financial guidance. This performance would mark the fourth consecutive year that we have outperformed our initial expectations.
With that, I will turn the call over to Lara.
Lara Poloni - AECOM - President
Thanks, Troy. Please turn to the next slide. The business is delivering at a high level, and we are well positioned to capitalize on the substantial growth opportunities ahead. Against a backdrop of rising demand for talent, we are investing in our teams, which is an essential element of our success. To that point, I am pleased to report that our teams are highly engaged and thriving.
In our most recent employee survey, a record level of our employees stated that they would recommend AECOM as a great place to work. This positive feedback validates the benefits of our career and leadership development programs, and the superior career opportunities afforded by our leading position on marquee projects across the globe. In addition, our safety performance leads our industry, which is a critical advantage that matters to all of our stakeholders. Safety is a key element of any pursuit, and our safety record is a great leading indicator of retention, employee satisfaction and the success of the business.
In a human capital business, employee engagement and safety go hand-in-hand with client satisfaction. To that point, I am also pleased to report that client satisfaction continues to increase and exceed key benchmarks. Our strong employee and customer satisfaction is especially important as the 3 secular megatrends of continued investments in global infrastructure, sustainability and resilience, and long-term energy and supply chain transitions converge to create a powerful multi-decade growth cycle.
This convergence is apparent as we look across our largest wins over the past year. From transformational high-speed rail and transit projects across the globe, to critical federal environmental and resilience programs in the U.S. and Canada, to megacity developments in the Middle East, we are playing a leading role in the most iconic projects around the world. And in each and every win, our technical excellence remains the key component of our success.
As the convergence of these megatrends becomes more ubiquitous, our strength stands us further apart from the competition. Let me share a few examples. Across both our transportation and water businesses, projects are increasing in size and clients are demanding more. A great example of how we distinguish ourselves is our global tunneling practice. While our tunneling team represents a small percentage of a larger project, it is an essential element of any proposal and is heavily weighted in overall technical evaluations given its critical nature to a project's success. As such, our tunneling expertise has seen us unseat incumbents on projects.
Additionally, tunneling has a high pull-through rate to the rest of the organization. We estimate that every dollar of tunneling revenue often creates as much as $10 of revenue opportunity for other disciplines within the organization. Investment in energy transition is also gaining momentum, particularly in the U.S. from funds provided by the Inflation Reduction Act and other initiatives. We are poised to benefit in many ways with leading advisory, environmental permitting, air quality, transmission and distribution, and program management expertise. This positions us to lead the rapid growth in offshore wind, where our multi-disciplined expertise is well equipped for the technical challenges inherent in this emerging market.
Similarly, we are leading the advancement of other forms of alternative energy, such as hydrogen, where we were recently awarded a contract to manage the delivery of a green hydrogen facility for Chemours. Our transmission and distribution business is also growing rapidly, bolstered by continued growth with San Diego Gas & Electric to move transmission lines underground as well as several engagements to advance proposed mega transmission lines in the U.S. Momentum is also building in the PFAS market, where we are a clear leader with more than 20 years of experience on over 500 sites for the largest clients.
Our backlog and pipeline increased 50% and 40%, respectively. The EPA's new drinking water regulations passed in March, which created a timeline for water utilities to advance plans to meet stringent requirements. Demand in this market is set to accelerate for the next several years.
Lastly, our leadership in sustainability continues to create opportunities. Our appointment to advise on delivering a carbon neutral COP28, a leading global climate summit to be held this November, is a testament to our reputation and credibility with the key thought leaders and subject matter experts across the globe. All of these markets represent substantial growth opportunities for AECOM.
As demand increases across our markets, the investments we are making to extend the capacity of our workforce will enable us to deliver. These investments include digital delivery capabilities and automating repeatable elements of the design process. As an example, we are integrating our local teams with our enterprise capability centers to automate computational design scripts, the key elements of transportation projects, such as bridges, which accelerate delivery and improve quality. As an organization, we embrace the opportunity to innovate and transform how we deliver work, which will compound our competitive advantage over time.
With that, I will now turn the call over to Gaur.
Gaurav Kapoor - AECOM - CFO
Thanks, Lara. Please turn to the next slide. Our teams continue to embrace our culture and strategy, which is extending our competitive advantage and driving strong performance, as evidenced by this being the fourth consecutive year in which we expect to outperform our initial guidance expectations. This year's increase is especially notable in that our strong underlying performance has more than offset the previous removal of the expected $5 million to $10 million contribution to adjusted EBITDA from AECOM Capital that was contemplated in our initial guidance.
We have spent the last 3 years instilling a mindset of continuous improvement into our culture, and we have rooted our decision-making and risk-adjusted returns on capital and on time. As an organization, we avoid unnecessary layers and complexity, and focus on winning what matters and delivering for our clients. As a result, we delivered another quarter that included several key milestones, including double-digit organic NSR growth and a record design backlog.
In addition, our growth remains highly profitable. Our margin surpassed 15% for the first time ever at 15.2%, a 60 basis point increase over the prior year. Our international margins reached 9.9%, and we are well on our way to delivering continued profitability improvements across the business as we progress towards our 17% longer-term target. All of these accomplishments build on our momentum over the past few years and create confidence in the opportunities ahead. Please turn to the next slide.
