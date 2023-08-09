AUGUST 08, 2023 / 12:00PM, ACM.N - Q3 2023 AECOM Earnings Call

With that, I will turn the call over to Troy. Troy?

W. Troy Rudd - AECOM - CEO & Director

Thank you, Will, and thank you all for joining us today. The strength and consistency of our results are a testament to the competitive advantage we have built through our Think and Act Globally strategy, which has enabled the strong collaboration of our 50,000 technical experts and a focus on winning what matters to expand the long-term earnings power of the company.

I'm pleased to see that our leadership was again recognized by ENR in its recent annual survey. In addition to our top rankings in transportation and facilities design and environmental design, we overtook the top spot in mass transit, chemical remediation and environmental consulting. Our focus on organic growth in our Program Management business also resulted in us moving up the rankings, displacing strong competitors, and we expect this trend to continue.

These market share gains are especially notable as they are driven by high-margin organic growth which is in contrast to our peer group that remains highly acquisitive. I want to thank our teams for their commitment to our success and congratulate them on these remarkable achievements.

Turning to our third quarter performance. A few key trends are apparent in our results. First, our investments in organic growth are paying off. NSR growth in the design business was 10%, which is the highest growth rate in many years and included strong performance across nearly every major geography in which we operate. Second, this growth is coming at consistently high margins, which is enabling us to invest in a high rate of growth in our backlog and pipeline. And our adjusted operating margin of 15.2% reflected an all-time high. This trend affirms our confidence in delivering a 17% margin in the future. Both the Americas and International segments contributed to this strong performance, which resulted in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS increases of 10% and 12% on a constant-currency basis.

Third, we continue to generate strong cash flow with $265 million of free cash flow in the quarter, which enabled the consistent execution of our returns-focused capital allocation policy, including returning more than $220 million to investors fiscal year-to-date. Finally, we have built a foundation for continued growth throughout our strong pipeline and targeted investments. Backlog in the design business increased by 10% to a new record, driven by both the Americas and International businesses. This growth included 3 other noteworthy attributes. First, given our record quarterly margins, our backlog is more profitable than ever. Second, delivering a double-digit increase in backlog on top of a double-digit increase in revenue reflects the strength of our pipeline and our continued high win rate. Third, our share of wins valued at greater than $25 million have more than doubled over the past few years, which creates greater visibility and certainty into the future. Please turn to the next slide.

Turning to our markets. In the U.S., funding for key infrastructure initiatives is advancing. This includes increasing activity from the IIJA, Inflation Reduction Act and robust state and local infrastructure investment. A great example is our selection to serve as a lead designer for the renovation of the historic Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project, which we were awarded after the quarter closed.

Our technical expertise beat out the formidable competition on this landmark pursuit that is being supported by $1.6 billion of funding from the IIJA. We expect these drivers to further accelerate in 2024 and beyond, which is consistent with the continued growth in our pipeline of proposals and bids submitted. In Canada, our backlog continued to increase. Both provincial and national priorities are aligned around transportation, environmental remediation, energy transition and hydrogen infrastructure investment, markets where we are well positioned to capitalize. Across our international markets, backlog reached a new high with strength across nearly every major market. Importantly, with our margins now effectively at our double-digit target, each point of growth is increasingly valuable to the enterprise, and our confidence is high in continuing to increase our margins in the future.

Importantly, in all of these markets, our program management and advisory businesses have expanded our addressable market to provide a strong complement to our technical expertise. I want to highlight another noteworthy accomplishment during the quarter. We successfully positioned AECOM as the leader in the long-term rebuilding of Ukraine, which is estimated to cost nearly half a trillion dollars. This included a memorandum of understanding with Ukraine's Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development to serve as its reconstruction delivery partner.

