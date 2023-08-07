RECONSTRUCTION OF UKRAINE Ukraine
Following Russia's unlawful invasion of Ukraine, AECOM is serving as the reconstruction delivery partner to best position the country to achieve its long- term recovery ambitions. The reconstruction will transform the lives of all Ukrainians and serve as a model for innovation in infrastructure.
Disclosures
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this communication other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, profitability, strategic value creation, risk profile and investment strategies, and any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance, and the expected financial and operational results of AECOM. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our business is cyclical and vulnerable to economic downturns and client spending reductions; limited control over operations that run through our joint venture entities; liability for misconduct by our employees or consultants; failure to comply with laws or regulations applicable to our business; maintaining adequate surety and financial capacity; potential high leverage and inability to service our debt and guarantees; ability to continue payment of dividends; exposure to political and economic risks in different countries, including tariffs; currency exchange rate and interest fluctuations; retaining and recruiting key technical and management personnel; legal claims; inadequate insurance coverage; environmental law compliance and adequate nuclear indemnification; unexpected adjustments and cancellations related to our backlog; partners and third parties who may fail to satisfy their legal obligations; AECOM Capital real estate development projects; managing pension cost; cybersecurity issues, IT outages and data privacy; risks associated with the expected benefits and costs of the sale of our Management Services and self-performat-risk civil infrastructure, power construction and oil and gas construction businesses, including the risk that any contingent purchase price adjustments from those transactions could be unfavorable and result in lower aggregate cash proceeds and any future proceeds owed to us under those transactions could be lower than we expect; as well as other additional risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements set forth in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
This press release contains financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net/operating income, adjusted tax rate, net service revenue and free cash flow provide a meaningful perspective on its business results as the Company utilizes this information to evaluate and manage the business. We use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS to exclude the impact of certain items, such as amortization expense and taxes to aid investors in better understanding our core performance results. We use free cash flow to present the cash generated from operations after capital expenditures to maintain our business. We present net service revenue (NSR) to exclude pass-through subcontractor costs from revenue to provide investors with a better understanding of our operational performance. We present adjusted operating margin to reflect segment operating performance of our Americas and International segments, excluding AECOM Capital.
Our non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures is found in the Regulation G Information tables at the back of this release. The Company is unable to reconcile its non-GAAP financial guidance and long-term financial targets due to uncertainties in these non-operating items as well as other adjustments to net income. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of its guidance for NSR to GAAP revenue because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty its pass-through revenue.
Page 1
Today's Participants
Troy Rudd
Chief Executive Officer
Page 2
Lara Poloni
President
Gaurav Kapoor
Chief Financial Officer
Our Competitive Advantage is Driving Consistently Strong Results
Our strategy has created a foundation for continued growth as visibility across our end markets accelerates:
- Organic NSR1 growth in the design business increased to 10%, including growth across nearly every major geography
- The segment adjusted2 operating margin3 expanded by 60 basis points to 15.2%, a new quarterly high
- Adjusted2 EBITDA4 and adjusted2 EPS increased by 10% and 12% on a constant-currency basis, respectively
- Total design backlog increased by 10%5 to a new record and is supported by a record win rate
- Share of wins valued at $25+ million have more than doubled over the last few years
- Strong cash flow6 enabled the return of more than $220 million to shareholders in the fiscal year to date, inclusive of the dividend payment in July
REALIZING THE BENEFITS OF OUR STRATEGY THROUGH CONSISTENT EXECUTION
Q3'22
Q3'23
6%
10%
+10%
Organic NSR1 Growth
Double-digit
design NSR1
Growth
Segment Adjusted2
14.6%
15.2%
+60 bps
Expanded to
Operating Margin3
an all-time
high
Adjusted2
EBITDA4
$227M
$247M
+10%
Adjusting for
Foreign
Exchange Impact
Adjusted
EPS
$0.85
$0.94
+12%
Adjusting for
2
Foreign
Exchange Impact
Strong Cash Flow
Year-to-Date
FY'23
Free Cash Flow6
Page 3
Capitalizing on Strong Conditions Across Our Markets
THE STRENGTH OF OUR PERFORMANCE
AND THE MOMENTUM IN OUR BUSINESS
IS ENHANCING OUR LONG-TERM
VISIBILITY
Design Bids
Total Design
NSR1 Design
Submitted &
Backlog
Growth
Q3'23 vs.
Proposals
+10%5
+10%
30%+
Q3'22
U.S.
• Activity is increasing from the IIJA, Inflation Reduction Act
and robust state and local infrastructure investment, which
are expected to accelerate in fiscal 2024 and beyond
• Our pipeline of proposals and bids submitted continues to
expand
Canada
• Both provincial and national priorities are aligned around
transportation, environmental remediation, energy transition
and hydrogen infrastructure investment
• Our backlog supports these trends and continued to increase
• Our backlog reached a new high with strength across nearly
International
every market
• With our margins effectively at our double-digit target, we are
confident in our ability to continue expanding our margins in
the future
WE RAISED OUR FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE TO REFLECT OUR YEAR-TO-DATEOUTPERFORMANCE
Page 4
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
AECOM published this content on 08 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2023 20:17:50 UTC.