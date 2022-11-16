AECOM : Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Corrected Transcript 14-Nov-2022 AECOM (ACM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Total Pages: 22 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2022 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS William J. Gabrielski Lara Poloni Senior Vice President-Finance/Investor Relations & Treasurer, AECOM President, AECOM W. Troy Rudd Gaurav Kapoor Chief Executive Officer & Director, AECOM Chief Financial Officer, AECOM ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... OTHER PARTICIPANTS Michael Feniger Sean D. Eastman Analyst, BofA Securities, Inc. Analyst, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc. Andrew Kaplowitz Jamie Cook Analyst, Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. Analyst, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC Andrew John Wittmann Michael S. Dudas Analyst, Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc. Analyst, Vertical Research Partners LLC Steven Fisher Adam R. Thalhimer Analyst, UBS Securities LLC Analyst, Thompson Davis & Co., Inc. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION SECTION Operator: Good morning and welcome to the AECOM Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call. I would like to inform all participants this call is being recorded at the request of AECOM. This broadcast is the copyrighted property of AECOM. Any rebroadcast of this information in whole or part without the prior written permission of AECOM is prohibited. As a reminder, AECOM is also simulcasting this presentation with slides at the Investors section at www.aecom.com. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to Will Gabrielski, Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury and Investor Relations. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... William J. Gabrielski Senior Vice President-Finance/Investor Relations & Treasurer, AECOM Thank you, operator. I would like to direct your attention to the Safe Harbor statement on page 1 of today's presentation. Today's discussion contains forward-looking statements about future business and financial expectations. Actual results may differ significantly from those projected in today's forward-looking statements due to the various risks and uncertainties, including the risks described in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements. We use certain non-GAAP financial measures in our presentation. The appropriate GAAP reconciliations are incorporated into our materials, which are posted to our website. Any references to segment margins or segment

AECOM (ACM) Corrected Transcript Q4 2022 Earnings Call 14-Nov-2022 adjusted operating margins will reflect the performance for the Americas and International segments. When discussing revenue and revenue growth, we will refer to net service revenue or NSR, which is defined as revenue, excluding pass-through revenue. NSR and backlog growth rates are presented on a constant currency basis unless otherwise noted. For year-over-year constant currency growth for 2023 guidance, the foreign exchange rates are based on the underlying rates used when we set our 2024 target in late 2021. Return on invested capital is measured on the continuing operations of the business and exclude any retained assets or liabilities of previously disposed businesses. Today's remarks will focus on continuing operations and exclude impacts related to our exit from Russia. On today's call, Troy Rudd, our Chief Executive Officer, will review our key accomplishments, our strategy and our outlook for the business. Lara Poloni, our President, will discuss key operational successes and priorities. And Gaurav Kapoor, our Chief Financial Officer, will review our financial performance and outlook in greater detail. We will conclude with a question-and-answer session. With that, I will turn the call over to Troy. Troy? ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... W. Troy Rudd Chief Executive Officer & Director, AECOM Thank you, Will. And thank you all for joining us today. Fiscal 2022 was a year of many accomplishments and successes. I want to begin by thanking our employees for their unwavering dedication to their clients and to our purpose of delivering a better world. Our teams truly differentiate us in the market and are key to our widening competitive advantage. To fully capitalize on this advantage, we are continuing to invest in the professional development and personal well-being of our teams. Let me give you a few examples. First, we recently made a substantial investment in employee healthcare benefits in the United States. Beginning in 2023, employees' premiums are being reduced by as much as 80%, which is especially beneficial against the backdrop of continued rising healthcare costs and inflation. We expect our healthcare benefits to lead both our industry and Fortune 500 companies. Second, we are investing to expand our technical practice networks, which bring together the best and brightest minds to share ideas and experiences. Today, tens of thousands of our professionals are connecting with colleagues around the world, which is furthering our commitment to enhanced collaboration. Finally, we're doubling down on professional career development. We have multiple leadership programs underway to expand opportunities for our employees. This includes a partnership with The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Our people are benefiting individually from these programs and the opportunity to expand their global collaborative relationships. Please turn to the next slide. Turning to our fiscal 2022 results, we extended our track record of delivering on all of our financial targets for the year. Our success in the market has transformed the trajectory and expanded the long-term earnings power of our business. Our fourth quarter results were highlighted by 9% organic NSR growth in the design business, which is the highest quarterly growth rate in more than a decade. This performance reflects our continued high win rate, a near-record design backlog, and healthy end market conditions. Notably, this performance does not include a material benefit from IIJA funding, which has materialized at a slower than anticipated pace. 3 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2022 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

AECOM (ACM) Corrected Transcript Q4 2022 Earnings Call 14-Nov-2022 Turning to profitability, the full-year segment adjusted operating margin increased by 40 basis points to a new high, exceeded guidance and included accelerated business development investments in the fourth quarter. We also achieved our earnings guidance while overcoming a significant currency headwind, particularly in the fourth quarter. If not for these impacts, we would have exceeded our ranges for both adjusted EPS and EBITDA. Importantly, backlog in the design business which accounts for approximately 90% of the NSR and profitability increased by 8%, reflecting an all-time high win rate, while our pipeline of opportunities is also at a record level. We are winning what matters to transform the earnings power of our business. Please turn to the next slide. Our successes are the direct result of the deliberate actions we have taken over the past two years to deliver on our Think and Act Globally strategy and capitalize on our strengths. These actions have included collaborating globally like never before to capture the full power of our industry-leading technical capabilities, expanding our addressable market through program management and advisory services to complement our technical expertise, investing in Digital AECOM to enhance our value proposition for clients, and finally, prioritizing our resources to the highest returning growth opportunities. Today, these actions are bearing fruit in the form of our record win rate, accelerating growth, industry-leading margins, and increased return on capital. I should note that our momentum has continued in all of these fronts into fiscal 2023. We've had notable design wins in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 that further underpin the confidence we have in our growth outlook. As we look ahead, three secular growth drivers are accelerating across our markets. The first secular growth driver is the global infrastructure investment renaissance, which is driving synchronized funding growth across a number of our largest markets. In the US, multiple bills have been signed into law to fund infrastructure investment, creating many years of funding visibility. This includes the IIJA where, as I noted, funding has not materialized as quickly as expected. However, this funding is committed, and we expect these short-term impacts to resolve and create strong multi-year tailwinds. Internationally, the Australian and Canadian provincial governments are committed to their sizable infrastructure investments, and our backlog growth and win rates in these markets remain exceptionally strong. In fact, in both markets, we have secured large wins in the last few months that further solidify our confidence in growth for the next several years. The second secular growth driver is demand for sustainable, resilient infrastructure and investments in energy transition. The need for this investment is especially apparent in the aftermath of the Hurricanes Ian and Fiona. In fact, we recently aided the rebuilding of the Sanibel Causeway that was severely damaged by Hurricane Ian. We're also recently selected by San Diego Gas & Electric for a program management contract to move a substantial share of its green infrastructure underground to protect the communities against wildfire, which is a growing demand driver for which we are well-positioned to deliver. Finally, our clients are accelerating investments to adapt assets and supply chains to a post-COVID new normal. The US, for instance, is prioritizing the re-shoring of critical manufacturing capabilities, while Europe and many parts of the world are advancing energy transition priorities. It bears repeating that we are ranked at or near the top of every high value market that is critical to delivering these secular growth drivers. We're number one in transportation design, facilities design, green design, environmental engineering and hold several leadership positions in the water sector. 4 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2022 FactSet CallStreet, LLC