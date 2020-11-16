Log in
AECOM : Q4 Earnings Presentation Slides (PDF)

11/16/2020 | 11:13am EST

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020

SAN ELIJO LAGOON

United States

Providing restoration services to one of San Diego's largest wetlands, including improvements to physical conditions of hydrology, hydraulics, and elevations to enhance habitat function and value.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020

Disclosures

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this communication other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, profitability, strategic value creation, coronavirus impacts, risk profile and investment strategies, any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance, and the expected financial and operational results of AECOM. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our business is cyclical and vulnerable to economic downturns and client spending reductions; impacts caused by the coronavirus and the related economic instability and market volatility, including the reaction of governments to the coronavirus, including any prolonged period of travel, commercial or other similar restrictions, the delay in commencement, or temporary or permanent halting, of construction, infrastructure or other projects, requirements that we remove our employees or personnel from the field for their protection, and delays or reductions in planned initiatives by our governmental or commercial clients or potential clients; losses under fixed-price contracts; limited control over operations run through our joint venture entities; liability for misconduct by our employees or consultants; failure to comply with laws or regulations applicable to our business; maintaining adequate surety and financial capacity; high leverage and potential inability to service our debt and guarantees; exposure to Brexit; exposure to political and economic risks in different countries; currency exchange rate fluctuations; retaining and recruiting key technical and management personnel; legal claims; inadequate insurance coverage; environmental law compliance and adequate nuclear indemnification; unexpected adjustments and cancellations related to our backlog; partners and third parties who may fail to satisfy their legal obligations; AECOM Capital real estate development projects; managing pension cost; cybersecurity issues, IT outages and data privacy; risks associated with the benefits and costs of the Management Services transaction, including the risk that the expected benefits of the Management Services transaction or any contingent purchase price will not be realized within the expected time frame, in full or at all; the risk that costs of restructuring transactions and other costs incurred in connection with the Management Services transaction will exceed our estimates or otherwise adversely affect our business or operations; as well as other additional risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements set forth in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This communication contains financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net/operating income, adjusted tax rate, net service revenue and free cash flow provide a meaningful perspective on its business results as the Company utilizes this information to evaluate and manage the business. We use adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS, adjusted net/operating income and adjusted tax rate to exclude the impact of non-operating items, such as amortization expense, taxes and non-core operating losses to aid investors in better understanding our core performance results. We use free cash flow to represent the cash generated after capital expenditures to maintain our business. We present constant currency information to help assess how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations to aid investors in better understanding our international operational performance. We present net service revenue to exclude subcontractor costs from revenue to provide investors with a better understanding of our operational performance. We present segment adjusted operating margin to reflect segment operating performance of our Americas and International segments, excluding AECOM Capital.

Our non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. A reconciliation of these non- GAAP measures is found in the Regulation G Information tables at the back of this communication.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Page 1

Today's Participants

Troy Rudd

Lara Poloni

Gaurav Kapoor

Chief Executive Officer

President

Chief Financial Officer

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020

Delivering Progress Against Our Financial and Strategic Objectives

DELIVERING ON OUR COMMITMENTS

THINK AND ACT GLOBALLY STRATEGY

Double-Digit

Adjusted1 EBITDA2

Growth

$746M

$657M

FY'19FY'20

CHANGE HOW WE OPERATE

Simplifying our operations to define clearer lines of accountability and to ensure we bring our best global expertise to every project

EXTEND AND DEEPEN CLIENT RELATIONSHIPS

Segment Adjusted1

Operating Margin3

Expansion

10.7%

12.3%

Focusing on gaining market share with our top clients, particularly in our top 9 geographies that represent 90%+ of our profitability

TRANSFORM HOW WE WORK

Executed Stock Repurchases

(FROM SEPTEMBER TO DATE)

Increased

Repurchase

Authorization

FY'19FY'20

(~6.5% OF SHARES OUTSTANDING)

Advancing our Workplace of the Future initiative to design more flexible work environments and leverage our investments in digital delivery

DRIVE INDUSTRY-LEADINGPROFITABILITY

Expanding our margins to create further capital to invest in our business and return to shareholders

LEAD IN ESG

Enhancing our position as a leading ESG firm and leveraging our expertise to advise clients who are increasingly investing in ESG

All numbers presented reflect Continuing Operations.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Page 3

Disclaimer

AECOM published this content on 16 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2020 16:12:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 183 M - -
Net income 2020 53,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 500 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 53,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7 941 M 7 941 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 86 000
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart AECOM
Duration : Period :
AECOM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AECOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 49,22 $
Last Close Price 49,51 $
Spread / Highest target 13,1%
Spread / Average Target -0,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
W. Troy Rudd Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lara Poloni President
Douglas W. Stotlar Chairman
Gaurav Kapoor Chief Financial Officer
Daniel R. Tishman Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AECOM14.79%7 941
VINCI SA-13.39%56 990
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-5.87%33 351
FERROVIAL, S.A.-14.57%19 944
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-18.46%19 944
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-6.06%16 893
