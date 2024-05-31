The Addressable Market for PFAS
Consulting Services
Disclosures
Page 2
Across the globe, we partner with our clients in the public and private sectors to solve their most complex challenges and pioneer innovative solutions.
Page 3
K YR
Regulations Are Increasing to Address Growing PFAS Concerns
Regulatory Drivers in the Market
Clients Acting Now To Meet Stringent Regulations
PREVENTION
CONTROLS
TREATMENT
- Manufacturing bans
- Product bans
- Replacement chemistry
- Product reporting
- Use restrictions
- Regulatory limits: water, effluents, biosolids
- Site characterization
- Multimedia treatment
- Destructive technologies
Actions taking in response and in advance of regulations:
- Source identification, characterization
- Forensic PFAS evaluation
- Catchment analysis
- Drinking water mitigation design and implementation
- Active treatment
- Blending
- Alternative sourcing
- Wastewater pretreatment
- Disposal/ incineration of biosolids
- Stormwater management
Page 4
Global PFAS Market Demand Is Substantial and Accelerating
$250B+ Estimated Global
PFAS Market
20%
Percentage Addressable by
Consultants Over 10 Years,
Equates to $5 Billion Per Annum
$50B
AECOM's Addressable Market
Over the Next Decade
Note figures are from AECOM's estimates.
Page 5
Holistically Advising
✓
#1 Water
✓
Investment in
Clients Across the
Innovation
Project Lifecycle
ranking by
and
through our…
ENR
Proprietary
✓
Key Client
✓
#1
Solutions
Relationships
Advisory,
Environmental
✓
Broadest
Science
✓
Global Scale
Program
Technical
ranking by
Management,
ENR
Expertise
and Design
✓
2+ decades of
✓
Cross-Market
and Execution
Collaboration
PFAS-related
Services
experience
Resolving PFAS Requires Substantial Resources
Opportunity and Headwinds
Engineering solutions exist, but how do we pay for them?
Rate increases - Government funding - "Polluter pays"
PFAS Create Complex, Multi-Year Challenges:
Evolving Regulations
Rate increases
- Possible in large jurisdictions
- Restrictive in small, underserved communities Government funding
- USEPA estimates cost will be $1.54B/year
- AWWA estimates cost $2.5 to 3.2B/year
- IIJA - $9B distributed through states
Multi-district Litigation funding:
- Several industrial private clients challenged by multi- billions in litigation liability
Identification
Analysis
Water/Waste Treatment
Environmental Remediation
Destruction
Resolution
Page 6
Already Delivering on the Largest Key U.S. Federal Environmental Contracts
Delivering Some of the Largest Federal Environmental Programs:
Large Federal Agency
U.S. Army
U.S. Navy CLEAN Program
Army National Guard
NASA
Preparing programmatic PFAS Compliance and Reporting Policy for a large Federal Agency
Winning a $464 million multiple award contract with the U.S. Army Environmental Command investigating and remediating PFAS; contracting via every Corps of Engineers District to support large and complex U.S. Air Force projects
Leading both the Pacific and Atlantic regions of the U.S. Navy's CLEAN program executing PFAS solutions
Leading $100 million in nationwide PFAS investigation and remedial actions for Army National Guard
Designing and implementing NASA's PFAS investigation and
remediation efforts for all facilities across the U.S.
Page 7
We Are Ideally Suited to Capitalize on A Substantial Market Opportunity
AECOM Brings Leading Capabilities
~20 Countries with PFAS Work
600+ PFAS Project Sites for 300+ Unique Clients
Global Acumen: Anchored in the U.S., Australia and
EU/UK, extending into Latin America, Asia and Middle East
PFAS Academy: Accredited global program builds and
attracts top talent
Award-winning Innovation
Investing in wastewater and biosolids solutions, nature-based solutions, destruction treatment
Future PFAS Market Opportunity
~50%
AECOM PFAS YoY Backlog
Growth in Q2'24
2-3x
AECOM's PFAS Revenue Growth
Opportunity Over the Next
Several Years
$2-3B
AECOM's PFAS-Specific Net
Service Revenue Opportunity Over
the Next 10 Years
Page 8
Rosa Gwinn, PhD PG
Global PFAS Technical Lead rosa.gwinn@aecom.com
