AECOM : Transport for NSW awards AECOM professional services contract for Elizabeth Drive upgrade

12 km stretch of Elizabeth Drive will support Western Sydney Aerotropolis growth

Sydney (Dec. 13, 2020) - AECOM, the world's premier infrastructure consulting firm, today announced a win in Western Sydney that will see it deliver the design of the Elizabeth Drive upgrade on behalf of Transport for NSW. The road between the M7 Motorway at Cecil Hills and The Northern Road at Luddenham will be a key connector for several planned and existing road projects, supporting the growth of the Western Sydney Aerotropolis. AECOM will be responsible for the concept, environmental approvals and detailed design of Elizabeth Drive West upgrade as well as the concept design and environmental approvals for Elizabeth Drive East upgrade.

'We are delighted that our key client Transport, has entrusted us to take on this pivotal project in the Western Sydney Aerotropolis,' said James Rosenwax, AECOM's regional managing director, New South Wales and ACT. 'It is a complex project that must be delivered in harmony with several other infrastructure assets including the new M12 Motorway which runs alongside. As the Western Parkland City grows, it is important that Elizabeth Drive can meet its future needs and provide safe and predictable travel time for employees, residents and industry.'

A Transport spokesperson said Elizabeth Drive is a major east-west corridor between the Liverpool region and the suburbs of Western Sydney, with the demand on the corridor expected to increase with developments such as the Western Sydney International Airport.

'As the Western Sydney Parkland City grows, we will see an expansion of industrial and commercial precincts, which will ultimately lead to a need to increase capacity on Elizabeth Drive,' the spokesperson said.

Together the projects will upgrade about 12 km of Elizabeth Drive from a two-lane road to a dual carriageway, four lane road with a central median, provision for a future third lane in each direction and dedicated infrastructure for pedestrians, cycling and buses along the corridor.

The upgrade of the East and West sections of Elizabeth Drive will provide local access to the new Nancy-Bird Walton international airport, support the Elizabeth Enterprise Precinct and cater for the predicted growth in population, freight movements and manufacturing in and around the Aerotropolis. The Elizabeth Drive upgrade will benefit from AECOM's extensive experience designing infrastructure and providing consultancy services in and around the Western Sydney Aerotropolis.

