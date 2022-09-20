AECOM : and Ferrovial Vertiports advance zero-carbon vertiport infrastructure in Florida through site selection framework

Miami (September 20, 2022) - AECOM, the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, and Ferrovial Vertiports, a subsidiary of leading global infrastructure operator Ferrovial, today announced the implementation of a due-diligence framework to identify optimal sites for a planned vertiport network connecting strategic locations in Florida. This framework is expected to play a key role in the transformation of air mobility with electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOLs), providing a zero-carbon, high-speed, and affordable transportation network that will help enable the future of intra-urban and regional air travel in the area.

"AECOM is pleased to continue our partnership with Ferrovial, delivering services to help support its vision for the future of air mobility in Florida," said Dan Faust, chief executive of AECOM's U.S. East and Latin America region. "Our multidisciplinary teams are excited to offer comprehensive solutions to help transportation innovators such as Ferrovial advance new eVTOL technology efficiently and safely. We look forward to quickly and systematically performing site due diligence and airspace analysis that will help transform how we travel for generations to come."

The announcement further solidifies the partnership between Ferrovial and AECOM to collaborate on the planned Florida vertiports, which are essential infrastructure for the safe takeoff, landing, and recharging of eVTOLs. The joint framework will help improve the efficiency and effectiveness of site selection through the identification, ranking, and elimination of sites based on construction, operational, and community criteria. The protocols consider air space, soil conditions, weather patterns, utility sources, intermodal transportation connections, first- and last-mile links for passengers, expected volume of eVTOL service, current and future eVTOL types and uses, and community priorities related to noise, safety, and sustainability.

"Our vision is that the Ferrovial vertiport locations designed by AECOM will provide an industry-leading, user-friendly, and convenient experience for passengers and eVTOL operators," said Kevin Cox, chief executive officer of Ferrovial Vertiports. "Given the importance of site selection in making this possible, our joint protocols will help identify optimal vertiport placement for operators, local officials, and the surrounding communities into which vertiports will seamlessly integrate. The protocols will not only help us design the most effective network in Florida but will be applied to our vertiports globally."

The Ferrovial- and AECOM-designed vertiport infrastructure will help enable the alternative transportation system in Florida through an enjoyable, affordable, and sustainable experience that takes advantage of sunlight, natural elements, and green building practices to minimize environmental impacts. In addition, noise abatement materials and surfaces are key features of the airfield design to further reduce the low-noise emissions from the eVTOL jets.

Ferrovial Vertiports continues to work with eVTOL operators, local officials, and the real estate community to develop its Florida vertiport network for expected service launches in the 2024 to 2025 timeframe. In addition to Florida, Ferrovial Vertiports has plans to operate zero-carbon air transport infrastructure to enhance local and regional connectivity for multiple cities across the United States and Europe.

About AECOM

AECOM is the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle - from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical expertise and innovation, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.3 billion in fiscal year 2021. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial is a leading global infrastructure operator committed to developing sustainable solutions. It is a member of Spain's blue-chip IBEX 35 index and included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and FTSE4Good; all its operations are conducted in compliance with the principles of the UN Global Compact, which the company adopted in 2002.

Ferrovial Airports has been in the aviation sector since 1998 and has more than 20 years of experience in the investment, development, and operation of 33 airports around the world, including the United States, Australia, and Chile. Currently Ferrovial Airport owns a 25% stake in Heathrow Airport, and 50% of Glasgow, Aberdeen, and Southampton airports within the United Kingdom. In June 2022, Ferrovial Airports acquired a stake in the consortium appointed to design, build, and operate the New Terminal One at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport in the United States. More recently, it also acquired 60% of Dalaman International Airport in Turkey, from the YDA Group.

Working with leading manufacturers and air service operators, Ferrovial Vertiports, backed by Ferrovial's 70 years of transportation infrastructure experience, is developing a series of vertiport networks in Europe and the United States that are essential to support operations for all-electric, zero-carbon vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.