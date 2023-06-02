AECOM : and Infrastructure Sustainability Council call for paradigm shift in infrastructure sector to achieve climate positive Brisbane 2032

New report outlines priority actions to deliver resilient, climate positive infrastructure for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Brisbane (June 5, 2023) - AECOM, the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, and the Infrastructure Sustainability Council today released recommendations to guide the industry in preparing for a climate positive Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

According to AECOM and the Infrastructure Sustainability Council, the Olympics and Paralympic Games provide an opportunity to revolutionise the built environment and set a new sustainable paradigm for the industry. The paper explores how an important legacy of Brisbane 2032 might be a transformation in the way infrastructure is designed, built, operated, and maintained.

With a focus on climate positive, resilience, and nature-based solutions, AECOM and the Infrastructure Sustainability Council have made a series of recommendations for the industry ahead of the Games, including:

Explore innovative renewable energy solutions, such as onsite renewable generation, alternative fuel sources, purchase power agreements, and offset purchases

Create a standardised framework to measure carbon emissions, not just based on cost, but also efficiency, whole-of-life outcomes, and effectiveness of solutions

Collaborate across local, state, and federal governments to develop an integrated approach to climate modelling, measuring resilience and understanding risk

Define resilience early and establish its scope, while considering shocks and stresses beyond those associated with climate change and extreme weather events

Consider opportunities to position nature and the natural environment in a way that celebrates Australia's natural heritage prominently within the Games infrastructure, precincts, and beyond

Explore and promote community-centred decision-making to support efforts to deliver a meaningful and lasting legacy

"At AECOM, we are committed to leaving a positive, lasting impact on people and our planet through our Sustainable Legacies strategy", says Richard Barrett, chief executive of AECOM's Australia and New Zealand region. "Brisbane 2032's publicly stated commitment to deliver a climate positive Games will require a significant shift in how the industry approaches infrastructure development, embracing sustainable practices and innovative technologies to reduce carbon emissions, mitigate climate risks and create a lasting legacy."

"The Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games provides a tremendous opportunity for the infrastructure sector to redefine and drive transformative change with an international audience watching", says Ainsley Simpson, Chief Executive Officer of the Infrastructure Sustainability Council. "It is important that infrastructure is designed, built, and operated to deliver long-term social, cultural, environmental, and economic benefits creating a legacy that transcends the Games. This shift in infrastructure development requires collaboration, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to sustainable practices and we are excited to be partnering with AECOM to produce this paper and provide recommendations. Brisbane 2032 is our platform to set new industry standards and showcase the power of sustainable legacies."

A full copy of the paper can be found here: https://www.iscouncil.org/beyond-climate-positive/

About AECOM

AECOM is the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle - from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivalled technical and digital expertise, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.1 billion in fiscal year 2022. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.