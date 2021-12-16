Log in
AECOM : announces leadership appointments for its Environment business across its Americas' regions

12/16/2021
DALLAS (December 15, 2021) - AECOM, the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced the appointment of three key leadership roles for its Environment business across its Americas' regions. Natalie Nottage will serve as U.S. West and National Remediation Programs Environment lead; Jen Obertino will serve as U.S. East & Latin America Environment lead; and Karin Wall will serve as Canada Environment lead. Collectively, the leaders are responsible for delivering the full breadth of AECOM's capabilities to clients in the environment sector.

"AECOM is committed to delivering projects using a framework of responsible environmental practices, setting new standards for technical excellence and client service, and ensuring the work we do creates positive legacies for future generations," said Frank Sweet, chief executive of AECOM's global Environment business. "Natalie, Jen, and Karin have shown deep industry expertise and exceptional stewardship throughout their tenures with AECOM and I am thrilled to have them as part of our diverse leadership team. In their new roles, they will continue to help our clients find solutions to their most pressing challenges."

  • Natalie Nottage will lead environment for U.S. West and National Remediation Programs, supporting clients across the industrial, oil and gas, power, public infrastructure, and federal government sectors. In this position, she will be responsible for overall business performance, including day-to-day operations, strategic initiatives, business development, and employee engagement. Ms. Nottage has been with AECOM for more than twenty years, with roles spanning the globe in general management, corporate strategy, and technical consulting. She has led AECOM's global commercial and facilities operations and maintenance businesses, pioneered business development with strategic accounts, and overseen the enterprise risk function. Ms. Nottage earned her Bachelor of Engineering in Chemical Engineering from the University of New South Wales and her Master of Business Administration from La Trobe University. She has been a board member with the National Association of Manufacturers and currently serves as executive sponsor of AECOM's Women's Leadership Alliance employee resource group.
  • Jennifer Obertino, P.E. will lead environment for U.S. East and Latin America, including supporting clients across the next-generation energy markets, encompassing grid modernization services, vehicle electrification, energy efficiencies, renewable energy, and offshore wind power. She has been with AECOM for more than ten years, serving as a department manager and business unit lead. In these roles, Ms. Obertino was responsible for directing engineering, scientific, technical, and consulting teams delivering turnkey environmental services and innovative solutions. She has been instrumental in providing strategy for initiatives such as the firm's Sustainable Legacies approach to ESG and engagement with Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) best practices. Prior to joining AECOM, she held roles with public agencies including the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District. Ms. Obertino earned her Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Missouri at Columbia. She has been a board member for Citizens for Modern Transit and an executive board member of the St. Louis Regional Chamber.
  • Karin Wall, RPP will lead environment for Canada, supporting clients across the federal, next-generation power, oil and gas, mining, and transportation sectors. Ms. Wall has been with AECOM for more than fifteen years, holding progressive management roles and most recently serving as Canada region practice leader for impact assessment and permitting. During her time with AECOM, she has demonstrated her strategic mindset to provide oversight, guidance, and direction to balance growth and resiliency while protecting the natural environment. Throughout her career, she has led numerous multi-disciplinary environmental studies; transit environmental assessments; and water, wastewater, and stormwater master plans and established public consultation programs for clients such as Infrastructure Ontario, the Ministry of Transportation, and Metrolinx. In addition, she has worked directly with federal agencies and Indigenous communities to obtain project approvals. Ms. Wall earned her Certificate in Environmental Assessment from the University of Waterloo and has been a board member for the Canadian Institute of Planners, chairing its National Affairs Committee.

About AECOM

AECOM is the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle - from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, energy and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical expertise and innovation, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.3 billion in fiscal year 2021. See how we deliver what others can only imagine at aecom.com and @AECOM.

Media Contact:
Jason Marshall
Senior DIrector, Global Communications
646.432.8474
Jason.Marshall@aecom.com

