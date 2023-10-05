NEW YORK (October 5, 2023) - AECOM, the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced it has appointed David Cerione as its senior vice president and director of program management for the Global Aviation line of business. In this role, Mr. Cerione will be responsible for spearheading aviation program management services for major capital programs on a global scale.

"I am excited to announce that David Cerione has joined AECOM," said Dwight Pullen, senior vice president and Global Aviation leader for AECOM. "Aviation infrastructure investment is experiencing unprecedented growth, and as a leader in program management, David will help position our aviation business for continued global success. With his expertise, we are confident in our ability to deliver and exceed the expectations of our clients."

Mr. Cerione is a highly experienced veteran in the aviation industry, with more than two decades of domestic and international experience. He is a distinguished engineer with a demonstrated track record of successfully delivering several multi-billion-dollar airport capital programs both in the United States and worldwide. Mr. Cerione has held program management and executive roles for large engineering and construction firms with expertise in alternative delivery methods bringing a well-rounded experience to support airport clients design and build airport facilities of the future.

"I am thrilled to be a part of AECOM and collaborate with the deep bench of aviation and program technical experts across the globe to successfully deliver value and results for our aviation clients," said Mr. Cerione. "With established aviation market-leading technical and program expertise, we are well positioned to leverage our strengths and bring the industry best to each of our projects around the world."

About AECOM

AECOM is the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle - from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy, and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical and digital expertise, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.1 billion in fiscal year 2022. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.