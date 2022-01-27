Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  AECOM
  News
  7. Summary
    ACM   US00766T1007

AECOM

(ACM)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

AECOM : appoints Sally Librera to lead its North American Transit business

01/27/2022 | 12:48pm EST
Former NYC Subways chief officer will set the course and extend the growth of our transit business in the United States, Canada and Latin America

DALLAS (January 27, 2022) - AECOM, the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, announced today it has appointed Sally Librera, a senior transportation leader and the first woman to oversee New York City's subway operations, to lead its North American transit practice. Ms. Librera joined the industry's leading global transportation design firm as a senior vice president, effective January 25.

Ms. Librera's distinguished 25-year career spans public and private sector work and includes many firsts. At New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Ms. Librera oversaw operations as chief officer for the Staten Island Railway and MTA NYC Transit Subways, North America's largest urban rail network. As chief officer, she led the subways team through an extensive performance turnaround and delivered dramatic customer service improvements - cutting delays in half and reducing run times on every line in the system that moved a daily, pre-pandemic ridership of 5.6 million people across 660 miles of track and 472 stations.

"A senior leader of Sally's caliber with extensive strategic planning, operations and front-line experience extends the value AECOM delivers to its public transit clients as they rebound from COVID-19 and look to optimize historic transportation investment for the future," said Jennifer Aument, chief executive of AECOM's global Transportation business. "Sally is also a pioneer in our industry and an incredible role model for young professional women pursuing transportation careers."

With advanced degrees in urban planning and civil and environment engineering, Ms. Librera began her career at MTA in 2004 and advanced to oversee occupational, employee and system safety compliance; service delivery and control center operations; emergency and incident response; right-of-way system maintenance and construction; new car design and acceptance; fleet overhaul and maintenance; facility maintenance; and front-line customer service operations.

"In her new role, Sally is responsible for setting the strategic course and extending the growth of our North American transit business, and we're excited to have her here,'' said Russell Jackson, AECOM's global transit director. "She will also leverage her capabilities globally to deliver solutions that advance our clients' goals of delivering safe, sustainable and cost-effective public transit systems."

Ms. Librera was a 2021 Railway Age Women in Rail honoree and received the 2019 Transportation Diversity Council's Distinguished Leadership Award. She is an active contributor, speaker, and leader throughout the transportation industry.

About AECOM

AECOM is the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle - from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy, and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical expertise and innovation, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.3 billion in fiscal year 2021. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

Media Contact:
Jason Marshall
Senior Director, Global Communications
1.646.432.8474
Jason.Marshall@aecom.com

Disclaimer

AECOM published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 17:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on AECOM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 147 M - -
Net income 2022 469 M - -
Net Debt 2022 409 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,1x
Yield 2022 0,22%
Capitalization 9 608 M 9 608 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 51 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart AECOM
Duration : Period :
AECOM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AECOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 68,00 $
Average target price 83,13 $
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
W. Troy Rudd Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lara Poloni President
Gaurav Kapoor Chief Financial Officer
Douglas W. Stotlar Chairman
Sarah Urbanowicz Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AECOM-13.17%9 608
VINCI4.60%62 168
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED1.57%36 106
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED7.60%35 703
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED11.74%23 437
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD10.02%21 301