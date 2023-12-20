DALLAS (December 20, 2023) - AECOM, the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, announced today that Yvonne Bilshausen has joined as Global Head of Airport Architecture and Engineering for its Buildings + Places Global Business Line. Based out of Phoenix, Ms. Bilshausen will be responsible for leading growth, strategic business development, and projects. She brings over 25 years of experience working in all phases of planning, design, delivery, and the operation of high-visibility, multi-faceted aviation projects and programs.

"We are excited to welcome Yvonne back to AECOM to advance our airport architecture and engineering offering," said Richard Whitehead, Global Business Line Chief Executive for Buildings + Places. "With a proven track record of winning and leading aviation projects and programs, Yvonne brings a unique and diverse set of leadership and technical skills to grow our services within the aviation sector."

Ms. Bilshausen's new role is reflective of the growth and focus AECOM's Buildings + Places business line is putting toward deepening its involvement and capabilities within aviation infrastructure, particularly the design of terminal and other airport facilities. To date, AECOM's aviation business has totaled over $100 billion in completed projects, built 30 million square feet of terminals, 750,000 feet of runways and now, with Ms. Bilshausen, adds to a team of more than 1,000 aviation professionals in 150 countries. Ms. Bilshausen is well positioned to grow the business, bringing extensive experience in designing and managing terminal improvement projects focused on improving sustainability, increasing revenue while reducing costs, and enhancing the passenger experience.

"I am delighted to offer my expertise to AECOM's airport and airline clients, as I collaborate with them to solve their complex and dynamic challenges," said Yvonne Bilshausen. "I look forward to tapping into the full potential of our global aviation team to drive and deliver transformative solutions that allow our clients to thrive and make it easier for passengers to enjoy commercial air travel around the world."

Having led aviation pursuits and projects on mega programs in the U.S. and Europe, Ms. Bilshausen holds extensive, global relationships with airports, airlines, and numerous other business partners.She has played key roles on significant airport developments at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Ontario International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Chicago O'Hare International Airport, and London Heathrow Airport. Her proven track record of successfully winning and leading major projects has earned her respect as a subject matter expert in the aviation infrastructure industry; she was named in Women We Admire's "Top 50 Women Leaders of Arizona" 2023 list.

Ms. Bilshausen's appointment is effective immediately.

About AECOM

