AECOM : appoints new leadership for its Buildings + Places global business line

Dallas (November 2, 2022) - AECOM, the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, announced today that it has appointed Richard Whitehead as the new chief executive of its Buildings + Places global business line. With more than 30 years of industry experience and nearly a decade of service with AECOM, Mr. Whitehead will be responsible for extending the Company's global portfolio of iconic and award-winning buildings and landscapes through the delivery of sustainable planning, design and engineering services.

"Our global Buildings + Places business leads the industry in creating livable, sustainable and equitable communities, and I'm thrilled for Richard to build on his outstanding leadership track record at AECOM and take our business forward," said Lara Poloni, AECOM's president. "Richard's impressive technical expertise and focus on digital transformation across transportation and civil infrastructure, social infrastructure, technology, and commercial real estate markets will ensure our teams deliver the intelligent design and innovative solutions our clients demand."

Mr. Whitehead began his career with a UK-based AECOM legacy company, Bullen and Partners. After serving in executive and leadership positions at major, multinational engineering and design firms, he joined AECOM in 2013 as a Buildings + Places business leader in Europe. During this time, he has overseen a team of more than 2,500 professionals to deliver a diverse range of services, including design, master planning, economic development, advisory, program management, cost management and asset management. Additionally, he currently serves as a director of Perfect Circle, a board member of the Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership and Chair of Hertfordshire Enterprise Zone.

Following a distinguished 25-year AECOM career, Sean Chiao will progress from his most recent position as the chief executive of the Company's Buildings + Places business to serve as an AECOM Fellow. In this role, he will leverage his international industry leadership to further drive AECOM's commitment to technical excellence, quality, learning and development, and career advancement across its Buildings + Places business.

Mr. Whitehead's and Mr. Chiao's roles are effective immediately.

About AECOM

AECOM is the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle - from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical expertise and innovation, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.3 billion in fiscal year 2021. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.