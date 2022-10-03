AECOM : appoints new leadership for its U.S. East & Latin America and U.S. West regions

Dallas (October 3, 2022) - AECOM, the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, announced today it has appointed Bane Gaiser as regional chief executive of its U.S. East & Latin America business and Matthew Crane as regional chief executive of its U.S. West business.

With decades of industry experience, both Mr. Gaiser and Mr. Crane will be responsible for delivering on the Company's strategy, overseeing day-to-day operations and driving long-term growth for their respective regions.

"As the United States enters an infrastructure renaissance driven by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and greater long-term funding certainty, we are excited for Bane and Matt to take on these new leadership positions and help shape the next generation of infrastructure," said Lara Poloni, AECOM's president. "Our public and private sector clients are setting increasingly ambitious agendas to make a positive impact in their communities, and the combination of Bane and Matt's depth of experience with AECOM's leading global expertise positions us to deliver on our clients' most complex project demands."

Mr. Gaiser has nearly 30 years of experience in the industry, including more than eight years with AECOM. Most recently, he served as managing principal and senior vice president for the Company's U.S. West region Buildings + Places business leading the region's architecture, engineering, interiors, planning and consulting strategy practices.

Mr. Crane has served as the chief operating officer for AECOM's U.S. West region for the past two years following an additional two years as the chief operating officer of the Company's previous U.S. Central region. He brings more than 20 years of industry experience to his new role with a proven track-record of driving operational excellence.

Mr. Gaiser's and Mr. Crane's roles are effective immediately.

About AECOM

AECOM is the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle - from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical expertise and innovation, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.3 billion in fiscal year 2021. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.