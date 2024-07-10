NEW YORK, NY (July 10, 2024) - AECOM, the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Andrea Patry as Principal Senior Design Lead, AECOM Sports, Buildings + Places, U.S.

Ms. Patry brings a creative approach to sports design, specializing in the design of fan experience and sponsorship activation in sports and entertainment venues. Her transformative approach blends brand, building and art, and creating specialized activations across professional sports. Her new role operates at the intersection of sports, culture and design while strategizing ways to leverage fan experience beyond the confines of a seat. Ms. Patry will be utilizing an immersive design process by focusing on the perspective of the fans to create facilities that serve everyone.

"Andrea is a unique leader in the sports architecture market because she is focused on bridging the client goal of creating the ultimate fan experience and translating that to the built environment," said Kevin Keady, AECOM Senior Vice President and Regional Business Line Leader for AECOM's Buildings + Places business line. "Her new perspective aligns well with AECOM's interdisciplinary approach to maximize value in the built environment."

Ms. Patry has worked on a variety of sports and entertainment projects, including work focusing on the experiential aspect of space, retail design and conceptual branding. She recently developed a study for "The Arena of the Future" documenting current trends in arena and event center design. Ms. Patry also is helping the Prudential Center redefine the fan experience with exclusive Jersey Shore-inspired premium spaces, reimagined VIP amenities and all-inclusive hospitality securing its future as a premier destination for sports and entertainment. Her passion for design and sports kickstarted with small brand projects at Nike that instilled the importance of collaborative design and storytelling. She has also worked on the Lumen Field Modernization, Crypto.com Arena refresh and Everton FC's Bramley-Moore Stadium.

"It is important to me that we are inspiring action for what is next in the global sports world across all scales of fan experience and that we push these buildings towards wider regeneration strategies of community engagement. AECOM has an impressive multidisciplinary team that I am excited to join- they are true leaders in community engagement," Andrea states.

Ms. Patry's role is effective immediately.