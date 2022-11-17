Advanced search
    ACM   US00766T1007

AECOM

(ACM)
2022-11-17
78.57 USD   -0.95%
04:06pAECOM increases quarterly dividend by 20%
BU
06:04aAECOM MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
11/16Aecom : led Thomson East Coast Line Stage 3 in Singapore commences operations
PU
AECOM increases quarterly dividend by 20%

11/17/2022
AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, representing an increase of 20% from its previous quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share as part of its ongoing quarterly dividend program. The dividend is payable on January 20, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 4, 2023.

“The increase in our quarterly dividend reaffirms our long-term plan to return substantially all available cash flow to stockholders, including by raising our dividend per share by double digits annually,” said Troy Rudd, AECOM’s chief executive officer. “The strength of our balance sheet, growth strategy and consistently strong performance allowed us to return nearly $500 million to stockholders through share repurchases and dividends in fiscal 2022 as we continue to maximize value for shareholders.”

About AECOM 
AECOM is the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical and digital expertise, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.1 billion in fiscal year 2022. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 249 M - -
Net income 2022 335 M - -
Net Debt 2022 965 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,8x
Yield 2022 0,76%
Capitalization 11 077 M 11 077 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 51 000
Free-Float 99,3%
AECOM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 79,32 $
Average target price 89,00 $
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
W. Troy Rudd Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lara Poloni President
Gaurav Kapoor Chief Financial Officer
Douglas W. Stotlar Chairman
Sarah Urbanowicz Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AECOM3.18%11 077
VINCI2.49%55 879
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED7.03%34 560
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED5.40%31 134
QUANTA SERVICES27.97%20 968
FERROVIAL, S.A.-10.20%18 722