AECOM introduces Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act digital solution

The solution helps clients identify, navigate and optimize funding opportunities for projects and programs by leveraging Digital AECOM products PlanSpend™ and PlanEngage™ with artificial intelligence.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that it has expanded its Digital AECOM offering to help U.S. clients meet the rigorous Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) grant requirements and the federal Justice40 Initiative commitments to effectively compete for funding and maximize their capital plans. The offering is a first-of-its-kind approach that combines the Company’s leading ESG advisory services, project scoping and grant application service capabilities with proven Digital AECOM products.

“We’re excited to continue to grow our industry-leading digital solutions to provide clients with the insights they’ll need to gain access to critical IIJA funding,” said Todd Battley, AECOM’s chief strategy officer. “Less than six months after its launch, Digital AECOM has already delivered solutions that have realized our clients’ ambitious objectives for better project outcomes. Today, Digital AECOM is leveraging these successes to further prepare our clients for the next generation of infrastructure challenges and opportunities.”

The solution combines artificial intelligence, geospatial analytics, capital planning (PlanSpendTM) and stakeholder engagement (PlanEngageTM) with AECOM’s comprehensive understanding of the Federal grants process and leading technical expertise to help clients effectively compete for discretionary funds and optimize capital plans that leverage the new and expanded funding programs through the recently enacted bipartisan infrastructure law. This cutting-edge, multi-stage digital solution provides clients with the expert guidance required to navigate the new grant ecosystem created by the IIJA as well as the ability to thoroughly conceptualize their grant and program management, capital planning, electrification assessment modeling, and compliance reporting. To find out more about the platform and get in touch with AECOM, please contact us at PlanSpend@aecom.com.

“Our clients are facing a complex and overwhelming environment around the IIJA. Through our continued investment in our digital product offering, our technical experts are helping them fully understand and assess these opportunities in the context of their specific programs and compete for and maximize grants and loan programs,” said Shailen P. Bhatt, AECOM’s senior vice president of global Transportation innovation. “As the industry adapts to new and pressing priorities, we’re confident that our dynamic digital expertise can equip our clients with the latest technologies to master this rapid transition, delivering world-class projects that better communities for all.”

Digital AECOM brings together the Company’s global digital-focused consulting services, hosted services products, and digital tools that enhance the delivery of core engineering and design services to help clients accelerate their digital journeys and achieve better project outcomes. Leveraging the strengths of the firm’s more than 2,000 integrated digital practitioners globally and proven AECOM technology to connect data, projects, and communities, Digital AECOM is a key enabler of the Company’s Sustainable Legacies strategy.

