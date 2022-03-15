Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AECOM
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACM   US00766T1007

AECOM

(ACM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AECOM named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the sixth year

03/15/2022 | 06:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Recognition honors companies demonstrating exceptional leadership and a commitment to business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance and governance practices

AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, announced today that it has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies. This is the sixth year AECOM has been honored with this designation for the company’s commitment to integrity and making a positive impact. Ethisphere is a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices and in 2022, the organization recognized 136 companies spanning 22 countries and 47 industries.

“AECOM is a purpose-driven company, and this recognition by Ethisphere reflects the dedication by our people to deliver excellence through their work and maintain the highest levels of ethics in our business,” said Troy Rudd, AECOM’s chief executive officer. “As a trusted partner to our clients, our commitment to ethics is core to prioritizing ESG in all that we do and leading our industry toward a more sustainable and equitable future.”

“Congratulations to AECOM for earning the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation for the sixth time, and the second year in a row,” said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. “We commend the AECOM team for its commitment to upholding high ethical standards in its project work and operations — and its dedication to infusing ethics into its strategy — an approach that creates a positive impact on the communities it serves. We are inspired by the World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance, and community.”

AECOM’s commitment to safeguard a workplace culture defined by integrity is paramount to its continued success. Its Ethics and Compliance program is a major focal point and integral part of the company’s culture, and senior leaders at AECOM promote ethical behavior through global and regional ethics committees. Additionally, all employees participate in annual Code of Conduct training, which received a third consecutive year of 100% completion in fiscal 2021.

“Ethisphere’s recognition of AECOM as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies honors our teams’ efforts to operate with integrity and ongoing drive to do the right thing,” said David Gan, AECOM’s chief legal officer. “Through the strength of our Ethics & Compliance program, AECOM fosters an ethical culture that helps to ensure our work delivers sustainable legacies in communities around the world.”

Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

For this full list of this year’s honorees, please visit www.worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About AECOM
AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical expertise and innovation, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.3 billion in fiscal year 2021. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AECOM
06:56aAECOM named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the sixth year
BU
03/07AECOM, Upwork, American Express Join Growing List of Companies Cutting Ties With Russia..
MT
03/07AECOM exits business operations in Russia
RE
03/07AECOM to Exit Russian Operations 'Immediately'
MT
03/07AECOM to exit its Russia operations
BU
03/07AECOM Re-Reiterates Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022 and Long-Term Fiscal 2024
CI
03/07AECOM to Exit its Business Operations in Russia
CI
03/04AECOM : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
03/03AECOM : declares quarterly dividend - Form 8-K
PU
03/03AECOM : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AECOM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 422 M - -
Net income 2022 434 M - -
Net Debt 2022 629 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,1x
Yield 2022 0,32%
Capitalization 10 619 M 10 619 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 51 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart AECOM
Duration : Period :
AECOM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AECOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 75,13 $
Average target price 84,38 $
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
W. Troy Rudd Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lara Poloni President
Gaurav Kapoor Chief Financial Officer
Douglas W. Stotlar Chairman
Sarah Urbanowicz Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AECOM-2.87%10 619
VINCI-1.55%56 809
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.00%33 961
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-7.79%32 120
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED1.90%21 335
FERROVIAL, S.A.-9.80%19 894