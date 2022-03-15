AECOM named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the sixth year

Recognition honors companies demonstrating exceptional leadership and a commitment to business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance and governance practices

AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, announced today that it has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies. This is the sixth year AECOM has been honored with this designation for the company’s commitment to integrity and making a positive impact. Ethisphere is a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices and in 2022, the organization recognized 136 companies spanning 22 countries and 47 industries.

“AECOM is a purpose-driven company, and this recognition by Ethisphere reflects the dedication by our people to deliver excellence through their work and maintain the highest levels of ethics in our business,” said Troy Rudd, AECOM’s chief executive officer. “As a trusted partner to our clients, our commitment to ethics is core to prioritizing ESG in all that we do and leading our industry toward a more sustainable and equitable future.”

“Congratulations to AECOM for earning the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation for the sixth time, and the second year in a row,” said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. “We commend the AECOM team for its commitment to upholding high ethical standards in its project work and operations — and its dedication to infusing ethics into its strategy — an approach that creates a positive impact on the communities it serves. We are inspired by the World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance, and community.”

AECOM’s commitment to safeguard a workplace culture defined by integrity is paramount to its continued success. Its Ethics and Compliance program is a major focal point and integral part of the company’s culture, and senior leaders at AECOM promote ethical behavior through global and regional ethics committees. Additionally, all employees participate in annual Code of Conduct training, which received a third consecutive year of 100% completion in fiscal 2021.

“Ethisphere’s recognition of AECOM as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies honors our teams’ efforts to operate with integrity and ongoing drive to do the right thing,” said David Gan, AECOM’s chief legal officer. “Through the strength of our Ethics & Compliance program, AECOM fosters an ethical culture that helps to ensure our work delivers sustainable legacies in communities around the world.”

Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

