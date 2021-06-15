Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AECOM
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACM   US00766T1007

AECOM

(ACM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AECOM : Managing Per and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Presentation

06/15/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Managing Per- and

Polyfluoroalkyl

Substances (PFAS)

June 2021

Disclosures

Safe Harbor

All statements in this communication other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, profitability, strategic value creation, coronavirus impacts, risk profile and investment strategies, and any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance, and the expected financial and operational results of AECOM.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our business is cyclical and vulnerable to economic downturns and client spending reductions; impacts caused by the coronavirus and the related economic instability and market volatility, including the reaction of governments to the coronavirus, including any prolonged period of travel, commercial or other similar restrictions, the delay in commencement, or temporary or permanent halting of construction, infrastructure or other projects, requirements that we remove our employees or personnel from the field for their protection, and delays or reductions in planned initiatives by our governmental or commercial clients or potential clients; losses under fixed-price contracts; limited control over operations run through our joint venture entities; liability for misconduct by our employees or consultants; failure to comply with laws or regulations applicable to our business; maintaining adequate surety and financial capacity; high leverage and potential inability to service our debt and guarantees; exposure to Brexit; exposure to political and economic risks in different countries; currency exchange rate fluctuations; retaining and recruiting key technical and management personnel; legal claims; inadequate insurance coverage; environmental law compliance and adequate nuclear indemnification; unexpected adjustments and cancellations related to our backlog; partners and third parties who may fail to satisfy their legal obligations; AECOM Capital real estate development projects; managing pension cost; cybersecurity issues, IT outages and data privacy; risks associated with the benefits and costs of the Management Services transaction, including the risk that the expected benefits of the Management Services transaction or any contingent purchase price will not be realized within the expected time frame, in full or at all; the risk that costs of restructuring transactions and other costs incurred in connection with the Management Services transaction will exceed our estimates or otherwise adversely affect our business or operations; as well as other additional risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements set forth in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

Page 1

We are the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm

OUR INHERENT COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES

  • Unrivalled technical expertise and scale
  • Established history of delivering on our clients' most complex projects
  • Proven agility to perform through periods of uncertainty
  • Substantial backlog and visibility
  • Highly cash generative business model

SIMPLIFYING OUR STRATEGY TO CAPITALIZE ON OUR STRENGTHS:

  • Restructured the business and changed leadership positions to strengthen accountability, collaboration and our focus on clients
  • Removed costly bureaucracy that limited our potential
  • Investing in growth through our improved margins
  • Broadening our focus to advise on strategy and program management to drive efficiency in the future of design

UNPARALLELED TECHNICAL EXPERTISE

Environment Firm

Green Design Firm

Transportation

Commercial Offices

Design Firm

& Government

Facilities Design

Offices

Firm

Bridges

Mixed-Used

Mass Transit & Rail

Buildings

Water Supply

Education Buildings

Hazardous Waste

Aviation

Wastewater

Highways

Treatment

Remediation

Dams & Reservoirs

Source: 2020 and 2021 ENR Rankings, reflecting global revenue.

Site Assessment

Clean Air Compliance

Desalination Plants

Solar Power

Page 2

What are Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS)?

PFAS ARE UNIQUELY DIFFICULT TO REMEDIATE:

PFAS ARE "EVERYWHERE":

•Class of >4,000 synthetic compounds, including PFOS and PFOA

•Carbon chains with fluorine replacing hydrogen

•Carbon-Fluorine one of the strongest chemical bonds

•Many resist thermal, chemical, and biological degradation

•Many act as surfactants

NRDC, PFAS in Drinking Water, 2019

Page 3

PFAS in the environment

Persistent,

Significantly

Regulations

Toxicity studies

Compounds

Regulatory

Remediation

bioaccumulative,

mobile in water

vary, tend to be

are open to

occur widely in

drivers -

estimated at

and toxic1

- impacting

very

interpretation -

everyday

Federal Health

$160 billion2

substances

many

conservative to

more

applications

Advisories; state

stakeholders

address their

compounds

drinking water

persistence and

being studied

limits; fish and

bioaccumulation

tissue limits

  1. Human Toxicity:
    • Bioaccumulative in tissue, present in blood serum
    • Linked with autoimmune and endocrine disorders
    • Concerns with development during fetal development or breastfeeding
    • Believed to be human carcinogens: testicular, kidney and liver cancer
  3. Environmental Business Journal estimates over 40k PFAS sites and $160B in environmental restoration, system upgrade and lifecycle costs
    • Estimates from EPA, ITRC, US Canus, US DOT FAA, water and solid waste industry associations, and a consensus of expert respondents
    • Environmental Business Journal, Volume 32, 5/6, 2019

Page 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AECOM published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 21:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AECOM
05:32pAECOM  : Managing Per and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Presentation
PU
06/07AECOM  : Program Management Fireside Chat Presentation
PU
06/02AECOM  : Majid Al Futtaim appoints global infrastructure firm AECOM to deliver c..
PU
05/20AECOM  : recognized by the Society of American Military Engineers with the J.W. ..
PU
05/20AECOM  : also received designations as a Military Friendly Company, Military Fri..
AQ
05/19AECOM  : Supplier Diversity Program in the U.S. ranked highly by Military Friend..
PU
05/14AECOM  : Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
PU
05/12AECOM  : Management's Discussion And Analysis Of Financial Condition And Results..
AQ
05/12AECOM  : UBS Adjusts AECOM's Price Target to $77 From $75, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/12AECOM  : Credit Suisse Raises AECOM's PT to $67 from $59 After Fiscal Q2 Revenue..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 350 M - -
Net income 2021 294 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 716 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 287 M 9 287 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 54 000
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart AECOM
Duration : Period :
AECOM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AECOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 74,50 $
Last Close Price 63,22 $
Spread / Highest target 28,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
W. Troy Rudd Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lara Poloni President
Gaurav Kapoor Chief Financial Officer
Douglas W. Stotlar Chairman
Sarah Urbanowicz Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AECOM27.00%9 255
VINCI18.01%66 632
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.21%32 270
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED17.35%29 092
FERROVIAL, S.A.12.12%22 659
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-0.57%19 127