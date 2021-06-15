AECOM : Managing Per and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Presentation
Managing Per- and
Polyfluoroalkyl
Substances (PFAS)
June 2021
What are Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS)?
PFAS ARE UNIQUELY DIFFICULT TO REMEDIATE:
PFAS ARE "EVERYWHERE":
•Class of >4,000 synthetic compounds, including PFOS and PFOA
•Carbon chains with fluorine replacing hydrogen
•Carbon-Fluorine one of the strongest chemical bonds
•Many resist thermal, chemical, and biological degradation
•Many act as surfactants
NRDC, PFAS in Drinking Water, 2019
PFAS in the environment
Persistent,
Significantly
Regulations
Toxicity studies
Compounds
Regulatory
Remediation
bioaccumulative,
mobile in water
vary, tend to be
are open to
occur widely in
drivers -
estimated at
and toxic1
- impacting
very
interpretation -
everyday
Federal Health
$160 billion2
substances
many
conservative to
more
applications
Advisories; state
stakeholders
address their
compounds
drinking water
persistence and
being studied
limits; fish and
bioaccumulation
tissue limits
Human Toxicity:
Bioaccumulative in tissue, present in blood serum
Linked with autoimmune and endocrine disorders
Concerns with development during fetal development or breastfeeding
Believed to be human carcinogens: testicular, kidney and liver cancer
Environmental Business Journal estimates over 40k PFAS sites and $160B in environmental restoration, system upgrade and lifecycle costs
Estimates from EPA, ITRC, US Canus, US DOT FAA, water and solid waste industry associations, and a consensus of expert respondents
Environmental Business Journal, Volume 32, 5/6, 2019
