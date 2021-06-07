Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AECOM
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACM   US00766T1007

AECOM

(ACM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AECOM : Program Management Fireside Chat Presentation

06/07/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Program Management

Fireside Chat

Disclosures

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this communication other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, profitability, strategic value creation, coronavirus impacts, risk profile and investment strategies, any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance, and the expected financial and operational results of AECOM. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our business is cyclical and vulnerable to economic downturns and client spending reductions; impacts caused by the coronavirus and the related economic instability and market volatility, including the reaction of governments to the coronavirus, including any prolonged period of travel, commercial or other similar restrictions, the delay in commencement, or temporary or permanent halting, of construction, infrastructure or other projects, requirements that we remove our employees or personnel from the field for their protection, and delays or reductions in planned initiatives by our governmental or commercial clients or potential clients; losses under fixed-price contracts; limited control over operations run through our joint venture entities; liability for misconduct by our employees or consultants; failure to comply with laws or regulations applicable to our business; maintaining adequate surety and financial capacity; high leverage and potential inability to service our debt and guarantees; exposure to Brexit; exposure to political and economic risks in different countries; currency exchange rate fluctuations; retaining and recruiting key technical and management personnel; legal claims; inadequate insurance coverage; environmental law compliance and adequate nuclear indemnification; unexpected adjustments and cancellations related to our backlog; partners and third parties who may fail to satisfy their legal obligations; AECOM Capital real estate development projects; managing pension cost; cybersecurity issues, IT outages and data privacy; risks associated with the benefits and costs of the Management Services transaction, including the risk that the expected benefits of the Management Services transaction or any contingent purchase price will not be realized within the expected time frame, in full or at all; as well as other additional risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements set forth in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward- looking statement.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This communication contains financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net/operating income, adjusted tax rate, net service revenue and free cash flow provide a meaningful perspective on its business results as the Company utilizes this information to evaluate and manage the business. We use adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS, adjusted net/operating income and adjusted tax rate to exclude the impact of non-operating items, such as amortization expense, taxes and non-core operating losses to aid investors in better understanding our core performance results. We use free cash flow to represent the cash generated after capital expenditures to maintain our business. We present net service revenue to exclude subcontractor costs from revenue to provide investors with a better understanding of our operational performance. We present segment adjusted operating margin to reflect segment operating performance of our Americas and International segments, excluding AECOM Capital.

Our non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures is found in the Regulation G Information tables at the back of this communication.

We are the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm

OUR INHERENT COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES

UNPARALLELED TECHNICAL EXPERTISE

  • Unrivalled technical expertise and scale
  • Established history of delivering on our clients' most complex projects
  • Proven agility to perform through periods of uncertainty
  • Substantial backlog and visibility
  • Highly cash generative business model

SIMPLIFYING OUR STRATEGY TO CAPITALIZE ON OUR STRENGTHS:

  • Restructured the business and changed leadership positions to strengthen accountability, collaboration and our focus on clients
  • Removed costly bureaucracy that limited our potential
  • Investing in growth through our improved margins
  • Broadening our focus to advise on strategy and program management to drive efficiency in the future of design

Environment Firm

Green Design Firm

Transportation

Commercial Offices

Design Firm

& Government

Facilities Design

Offices

Firm

Bridges

Mixed-Used

Mass Transit & Rail

Buildings

Water Supply

Education Buildings

Hazardous Waste

Aviation

Wastewater

Highways

Treatment

Remediation

Dams & Reservoirs

Source: 2020 and 2021 ENR Rankings, reflecting global revenue.

Site Assessment

Clean Air Compliance

Desalination Plants

Solar Power

Welcome

Drew Jeter

Chief Executive, Global Program Management

Market forces - What is it like for our clients?

Post-COVID Stimulus

Nations seeking to 'kick start' economic recovery through large-scale initiatives

Collaboration, Integration, Risk Sharing

Clients are seeking new relationships with their supply chain to enable internal focus on core function and work with external partners to integrate, share risk, and manage key functions

Increased Urbanization

Comprehensive solutions required in response to global issues such as inequality, sustainability and social integration while also tackling challenges around finance and planning

Digital Demand

The value of data and its ability to inform decision making is being recognized increasingly by the market

Increasing Complexity and Emerging ESG Challenges

Focus on the wider outcomes of large-scale initiatives, recognizing the importance of and key stakeholder focus on factors such as equity, social impact and sustainability within a more technically complex ESG environment that draws on AECOM's strengths

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AECOM published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 16:00:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AECOM
12:01pAECOM  : Program Management Fireside Chat Presentation
PU
06/02AECOM  : Majid Al Futtaim appoints global infrastructure firm AECOM to deliver c..
PU
05/20AECOM  : recognized by the Society of American Military Engineers with the J.W. ..
PU
05/20AECOM  : also received designations as a Military Friendly Company, Military Fri..
AQ
05/19AECOM  : Supplier Diversity Program in the U.S. ranked highly by Military Friend..
PU
05/14AECOM  : Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
PU
05/12AECOM  : Management's Discussion And Analysis Of Financial Condition And Results..
AQ
05/12AECOM  : UBS Adjusts AECOM's Price Target to $77 From $75, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/12AECOM  : Credit Suisse Raises AECOM's PT to $67 from $59 After Fiscal Q2 Revenue..
MT
05/12AECOM  : reports second quarter fiscal year 2021 results (Form 8-K)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 350 M - -
Net income 2021 294 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 716 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 472 M 9 472 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 54 000
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart AECOM
Duration : Period :
AECOM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AECOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 74,50 $
Last Close Price 64,70 $
Spread / Highest target 25,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
W. Troy Rudd Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lara Poloni President
Gaurav Kapoor Chief Financial Officer
Douglas W. Stotlar Chairman
Sarah Urbanowicz Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AECOM29.97%9 472
VINCI14.86%65 076
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.61%32 089
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED19.42%29 635
FERROVIAL, S.A.7.96%21 726
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED1.90%19 313