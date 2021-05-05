AECOM : to provide program management services for Dallas Independent School District's $3.5 billion 2020 Bond Program

AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s premier infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that it has been selected to provide program management services for Phase 1 of the $3.5 billion Dallas Independent School District (DISD) 2020 Bond Program, its fourth consecutive contract with the district. AECOM has previously provided program management services for DISD’s 2002, 2008, and 2015 Bond Programs.

“We’re excited to extend our successful, longstanding partnership with DISD and to support the roll out of this first wave of projects under the 2020 Bond Program,” said Drew Jeter, chief executive of AECOM’s global Program Management business. “As part of our Think and Act Globally strategy, a key focus for us is investing in our leading program management capabilities and expanding the advisory services we provide clients. Through collaboration across our organization, our technical and professional experts are focused on ensuring we bring forward the best of AECOM to all of our work, including this important program in Dallas.”

AECOM will provide oversight and coordination of designers, consultants, contractors, and vendors as well as estimating, scheduling, and program control services on projects encompassing the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities.

“We’re proud to be part of this important work, which will have a positive, lasting impact on students across the district for years to come,” said Travis Boone, chief executive of AECOM’s US West region. “This win demonstrates our sustained leading position in educational program management and is yet another example of how we’re providing a wide variety of services to improve critical infrastructure systems in major cities across the globe.”

DISD is the second largest public school district in Texas, serving more than 150,000 students at 226 campuses. Goals of the 2020 Bond Program include renovating or replacing aging schools, providing technology for students to learn virtually, and creating resource centers in neighborhoods identified as most in need.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the world's premier infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.2 billion in fiscal year 2020.

