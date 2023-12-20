Official AECOM press release

The Company will leverage its specialized digital expertise and engineering capabilities to help clients implement Intelligent Automation to improve public services

AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced it has been appointed to an Intelligent Automation framework agreement with National Health Service (NHS) Shared Business Services, which provides a procurement vehicle for all NHS and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom.

The framework agreement will support the adoption, implementation, and ongoing development of Intelligent Automation to help increase efficiency, reduce costs and risks, and improve customer and patient experience. AECOM has been appointed to Lot 1 of the framework, which covers Intelligent Automation services and is designed to provide expertise and specialist support to help organizations set up and implement in-house Intelligent Automation services, with the end goal being to transfer the day-to-day running of Intelligent Automation back to the organization.

“As the only infrastructure consulting firm on the framework, AECOM brings a unique offer that combines our engineering capabilities with our specialized digital expertise to distinguish us from traditional management consulting firms,” said Colin Wood, chief executive of AECOM’s Europe & India region. “Intelligent Automation has huge potential to bring wide-ranging efficiencies to public services in the UK. Our industry-leading Digital AECOM practitioners look forward to supporting the varied clients on this framework in adopting and implementing this emerging technology to improve business operations and services for their customers.”

The framework is the latest win for Digital AECOM, which combines the Company’s digital consulting services and its digital solutions to help clients accelerate their digital journeys and achieve better project outcomes. Under the framework, AECOM will deliver a range of specialized digital services, including consulting and advisory, technology implementation services related to Intelligent Automation adoption, data analytics and business intelligence, as well as resource planning, organization design services, and licensing.

NHS Shared Business Services is a corporate services provider accessible to the NHS and wider public sector, including all health service organizations, local authorities, emergency services, education sector and all other public sector organizations located across the UK.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy, and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical and digital expertise, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $14.4 billion in fiscal year 2023. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this communication other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, profitability, strategic value creation, risk profile and investment strategies, and any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance, and the expected financial and operational results of AECOM. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our business is cyclical and vulnerable to economic downturns and client spending reductions; limited control over operations that run through our joint venture entities; liability for misconduct by our employees or consultants; failure to comply with laws or regulations applicable to our business; maintaining adequate surety and financial capacity; potential high leverage and inability to service our debt and guarantees; ability to continue payment of dividends; exposure to political and economic risks in different countries, including tariffs; currency exchange rate and interest fluctuations; retaining and recruiting key technical and management personnel; legal claims; inadequate insurance coverage; environmental law compliance and adequate nuclear indemnification; unexpected adjustments and cancellations related to our backlog; partners and third parties who may fail to satisfy their legal obligations; AECOM Capital real estate development projects; managing pension cost; cybersecurity issues, IT outages and data privacy; risks associated with the expected benefits and costs of the sale of our Management Services and self-perform at-risk civil infrastructure, power construction and oil and gas construction businesses, including the risk that any contingent purchase price adjustments from those transactions could be unfavorable and result in lower aggregate cash proceeds and any future proceeds owed to us under those transactions could be lower than we expect; as well as other additional risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements set forth in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231220114784/en/