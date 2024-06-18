Singapore (June 18, 2024) - AECOM, the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that the Company's president, Lara Poloni, and global Water business line chief executive Beverley Stinson will lead critical conversations at Singapore International Water Week (SIWW). Engaging with utility leaders, government and city officials, and industry experts, they will discuss how the water industry can elevate and transform itself in the coming decades in the face of rapid urbanization and on the growing challenges and opportunities faced by nations in building greater resilience against the threat of climate change.

"We take pride in our leading role at Singapore International Water Week as the water industry faces significant challenges, including climate change and rapid urbanization. We are keen to take part in the discussions on how the industry can support a more sustainable and resilient water future in Asia and globally through innovations and solutions," said Ian Chung, chief executive of AECOM's Asia region. "At AECOM, our goal is to create sustainable water solutions in line with our mission of delivering a better world. We support our clients in cities around the world in developing, delivering, and managing critical water infrastructure across many sectors - from drinking water, wastewater and conveyance, to solutions that bolster coastal and climate resilience."

During the conference, Ms. Poloni will participate in the Titans of Industry Panel, joining global water industry CEOs and senior executives to discuss challenges and opportunities posed by accelerating investments in urban sustainability, resilience and innovation, as well as global best practices in fostering collaboration with utility and industrial clients. Ms. Stinson will expand on AECOM's experience in delivering integrated coastal protection solutions at the Coastal and Flood Resilience Leaders Summit. Additionally, many of AECOM's local, regional and global Water leaders will also be present to co-chair technical sessions on a range of topics related to the urban water cycle - including water treatment, water quality, collaboration in the circular water economy, and emerging water technologies.

AECOM is participating as a Founding Sponsor of SIWW. Held at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore from June 18-22, 2024, this flagship conference provides a global platform to advance innovation and sustainability in water, coastal and flood solutions. Highlighting the Company's commitment to cultivating the next generation of water leaders, AECOM is also sponsoring SIWW's Emerging Utility Leaders Summit, which runs as part of a continuous program and offers valuable learning, collaboration and networking opportunities for nominated emerging water and utilities executives.

AECOM is a global leader in the water infrastructure sector, and ranks first in Water on Engineering News-Record's 2024 Top 500 Design Firms list. The Company has delivered numerous award-winning projects worldwide including Singapore's Keppel Marina East Desalination Plant, Hong Kong's Sha Tin Sewage Treatment Works, and the Kaohsiung Linhai Water Resource Centre and, in New York, the Lower Manhattan Coastal Resilience Program.

Learn more about AECOM's presence at the conference here.

About AECOM

AECOM is the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle - from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy, and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical and digital expertise, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $14.4 billion in fiscal year 2023. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.