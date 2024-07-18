New office space prioritizes community engagement with the launch of a lecture series for STEAM students and additional initiatives.

CHICAGO (July 18, 2024) - AECOM, the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced it has signed a 23,000 square-foot full-floor lease at One Prudential Plaza (Pru Plaza) to consolidate its Chicago-area offices. The move, which will take place in December 2024, brings 432 employees to one location for improved collaboration and access to the latest technology and amenities.

"Our Chicago team has delivered some of the city's most vital and iconic infrastructure projects and this investment solidifies our commitment to the region," said Matt Crane, regional chief executive of AECOM's U.S. West business. "Pru Plaza will provide the infrastructure to build on our current momentum and enable us to hire additional talent to build the Chicago office's legacy as the city continues to evolve."

Designed to embrace AECOM's Freedom to Grow philosophy, emphasis was placed on creating an adaptable office space that could shift over time while also providing a variety of settings to accommodate evolving work styles and better user choice. For example, the new space can be easily transformed from work hubs to social meeting spaces, to after-hours event hosting, all in support of creating meaningful and engaging experiences for both interfacing with clients and the larger community. Previously, AECOM's Chicago office hosted the annual Disadvantaged Business Enterprise outreach program and ACE Mentor Program events. In the new office space, it plans to expand its community involvement with a new lecture series for STEAM students looking to get an inside look at working in the AEC space.

"The workplace of the future is one that inspires employees and aids collaboration," said Denise Casalino, executive vice president and chief growth officer for AECOM's U.S. West region. "Our new home in Pru Plaza is a prime example, providing an opportunity to bring together all of our capabilities to better serve our clients and engage with the community in a meaningful way."

In Chicago, AECOM supports various professional and community engagement organizations, including Professional Women in Construction, American Council of Engineering Companies, The American Institute of Architects, Hispanic American Construction Industry Association and many others. The Company has also been involved in several high-profile projects in the region, including reconstruction of the I55/Lake Shore Drive Interchange, 31st Street Harbor, 41st and 43rd Street Pedestrian Bridges and Midway Airport. It is currently working on the O'Hare 21 initiative, the most significant expansion in the airport's history.

About AECOM

AECOM is the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle - from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy, and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical and digital expertise, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $14.4 billion in fiscal year 2023. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

# # #