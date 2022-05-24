AECOM : to design replacement submarine potable water supply line for City of Yellowknife

Yellowknife (May 24, 2022) - AECOM, the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, announced it has been selected by the City of Yellowknife to provide engineering services for a replacement submarine potable water supply line. This work aims to reduce the risk of flooding in the community and better protect the drinking water supply during times of extreme weather. AECOM authored Yellowknife's Potable Water Source Selection Study in 2017, which evaluated the city's potable water supply options as the current pipeline reaches the end of its useful life.

"The successful implementation of a new submarine water line will promote long-term water security for the city and region," said Marc Devlin, chief executive of AECOM's Canada region. "We recognize the complexity and consideration this important undertaking necessitates - we've actively provided services to clients in the Northwest Territories for decades, maintaining a permanent office in Yellowknife since 1973. We're proud of the work we've delivered with the city and the role we've played in its infrastructure design and implementation."

AECOM will complete the detailed design for the project, which encompasses the replacement of 8.5 kilometres of underwater pipe and upgrades to two pumphouse facilities at either end of the line. This work will help safeguard the community's drinking water, increase capacity for flood water retention, better secure essential services from the effects of flooding, and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions linked to water line replacement and system operations.

"As the City of Yellowknife's singular water supply, we're honoured to provide care, criticality, and risk consideration to this vital project, which will help protect the community against the effects of climate change," said Ian Dyck, senior vice president with AECOM's Canadian Water business. "Our relationship with the city's water and sewer program spans thirty years and we look forward to leveraging this legacy knowledge, technical expertise, and global experience with submarine pipeline projects to apply a holistic and proven approach to this essential work."

In addition to the design, AECOM's scope includes the completion of a detailed cost estimate, construction contract administration, environmental services, permitting, stakeholder engagement, and support navigating regulatory processes at all government levels.

