Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AECOM
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACM   US00766T1007

AECOM

(ACM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AECOM : to design replacement submarine potable water supply line for City of Yellowknife

05/24/2022 | 03:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Yellowknife (May 24, 2022) - AECOM, the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, announced it has been selected by the City of Yellowknife to provide engineering services for a replacement submarine potable water supply line. This work aims to reduce the risk of flooding in the community and better protect the drinking water supply during times of extreme weather. AECOM authored Yellowknife's Potable Water Source Selection Study in 2017, which evaluated the city's potable water supply options as the current pipeline reaches the end of its useful life.

"The successful implementation of a new submarine water line will promote long-term water security for the city and region," said Marc Devlin, chief executive of AECOM's Canada region. "We recognize the complexity and consideration this important undertaking necessitates - we've actively provided services to clients in the Northwest Territories for decades, maintaining a permanent office in Yellowknife since 1973. We're proud of the work we've delivered with the city and the role we've played in its infrastructure design and implementation."

AECOM will complete the detailed design for the project, which encompasses the replacement of 8.5 kilometres of underwater pipe and upgrades to two pumphouse facilities at either end of the line. This work will help safeguard the community's drinking water, increase capacity for flood water retention, better secure essential services from the effects of flooding, and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions linked to water line replacement and system operations.

"As the City of Yellowknife's singular water supply, we're honoured to provide care, criticality, and risk consideration to this vital project, which will help protect the community against the effects of climate change," said Ian Dyck, senior vice president with AECOM's Canadian Water business. "Our relationship with the city's water and sewer program spans thirty years and we look forward to leveraging this legacy knowledge, technical expertise, and global experience with submarine pipeline projects to apply a holistic and proven approach to this essential work."

In addition to the design, AECOM's scope includes the completion of a detailed cost estimate, construction contract administration, environmental services, permitting, stakeholder engagement, and support navigating regulatory processes at all government levels.

About AECOM

AECOM is the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle - from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy, and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical expertise and innovation, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.3 billion in fiscal year 2021. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

Disclaimer

AECOM published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 19:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AECOM
05/18AECOM announces next phase of its Sustainable Legacies strategy, including ambitious ne..
BU
05/18Digital AECOM's PlanEngage platform now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace
AQ
05/17AECOM : announces next phase of its Sustainable Legacies strategy, including ambitious net..
PU
05/16AECOM Secures Contract From New Jersey Transit for Engineering Services
MT
05/16AECOM awarded NJ TRANSIT Bus Garage Modernization design contract
BU
05/16NJ TRANSIT Awards Contract to AECOM to Provide Engineering Services for Its Bus Garage ..
CI
05/13Basin Railway Constructors, LLC Announces Engineering and Construction Teams for Uinta ..
CI
05/12AECOM - led joint venture to provide environmental services under Comprehensive Long-Te..
AQ
05/11AECOM Management's Discussion And Analysis Of Financial Condition And Results Of Opera..
AQ
05/11Credit Suisse Lowers AECOM's Price Target to $79 from $81, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AECOM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 823 M - -
Net income 2022 345 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 068 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,6x
Yield 2022 0,87%
Capitalization 9 733 M 9 733 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 51 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart AECOM
Duration : Period :
AECOM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AECOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 69,01 $
Average target price 84,89 $
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
W. Troy Rudd Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lara Poloni President
Gaurav Kapoor Chief Financial Officer
Douglas W. Stotlar Chairman
Sarah Urbanowicz Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AECOM-10.78%9 733
VINCI-3.28%53 981
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED14.40%36 077
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-13.16%29 836
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED15.89%23 658
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED5.66%20 258