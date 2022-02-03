Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AECOM
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACM   US00766T1007

AECOM

(ACM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AECOM : to lead delivery of Serpentine Pavilion 2022 designed by Theaster Gates

02/03/2022 | 10:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Feb. 03, 2022) - AECOM, the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced it has been appointed to project manage the delivery of Serpentine Pavilion 2022 designed by Theaster Gates in London, UK, as well as delivering multidisciplinary engineering and specialist technical services for the project for the 10th year running.

Designed by Chicago-based artist Theaster Gates with the architectural support of Adjaye Associates and drawing inspiration from the significance of the great kilns of Stoke-on-Trent, the Pavilion will pay homage to British craft and manufacturing traditions.

The Pavilion will be designed to minimise its carbon footprint and environmental impact, in line with Serpentine's sustainability policy. The predominantly timber structure will be light-weight and fully demountable, with a focus on sustainably-sourced materials and the reusability of the structure as a whole after its time installed at Serpentine. While the Pavilion begins its life in Kensington Gardens, it will move to a permanent location in the future.

AECOM senior engineer Madi Taylor said: "This year's Pavilion provides an exciting new opportunity for AECOM, as our role is expanded from engineering and specialist technical services to now lead project management. We're looking forward to our continued collaboration with Serpentine, now in its 10th year, as we work to deliver the Pavilion which has been designed to minimise its carbon footprint and environmental impact."

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle - from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy, and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical expertise and innovation, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.3 billion in fiscal year 2021. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

Disclaimer

AECOM published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 15:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AECOM
10:21aAECOM : to lead delivery of Serpentine Pavilion 2022 designed by Theaster Gates
PU
09:48aAECOM Joint Venture Wins 5-Year Contract to Support Navy Environmental Compliance Progr..
MT
06:56aAECOM joint venture to provide architecture and engineering services in support of U.S...
BU
05:09aREACHING THE LIMIT : Problems With Limitation Periods, Amendments And Substitutions In Cam..
AQ
02/02AECOM achieves No. 1 ranking by Fortune magazine as the World's Most Admired Company in..
BU
01/31AECOM - Automated Bus Consortium issues request for proposals to procure full-size high..
AQ
01/31Graham Construction completed the acquisition of Oil & Gas maintenance and turnaround s..
CI
01/28AECOM : Automated Bus Consortium issues request for proposals to procure full-size highly ..
PU
01/27AECOM : appoints Sally Librera to lead its North American Transit business
PU
01/27AECOM earns top score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AECOM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 147 M - -
Net income 2022 469 M - -
Net Debt 2022 409 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,7x
Yield 2022 0,21%
Capitalization 9 895 M 9 895 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 51 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart AECOM
Duration : Period :
AECOM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AECOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 70,03 $
Average target price 84,00 $
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
W. Troy Rudd Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lara Poloni President
Gaurav Kapoor Chief Financial Officer
Douglas W. Stotlar Chairman
Sarah Urbanowicz Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AECOM-9.46%9 895
VINCI5.46%62 724
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED4.58%37 220
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.00%34 292
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.43%22 504
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD7.18%20 620