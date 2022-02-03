AECOM : to lead delivery of Serpentine Pavilion 2022 designed by Theaster Gates

LONDON (Feb. 03, 2022) - AECOM, the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced it has been appointed to project manage the delivery of Serpentine Pavilion 2022 designed by Theaster Gates in London, UK, as well as delivering multidisciplinary engineering and specialist technical services for the project for the 10th year running.

Designed by Chicago-based artist Theaster Gates with the architectural support of Adjaye Associates and drawing inspiration from the significance of the great kilns of Stoke-on-Trent, the Pavilion will pay homage to British craft and manufacturing traditions.

The Pavilion will be designed to minimise its carbon footprint and environmental impact, in line with Serpentine's sustainability policy. The predominantly timber structure will be light-weight and fully demountable, with a focus on sustainably-sourced materials and the reusability of the structure as a whole after its time installed at Serpentine. While the Pavilion begins its life in Kensington Gardens, it will move to a permanent location in the future.

AECOM senior engineer Madi Taylor said: "This year's Pavilion provides an exciting new opportunity for AECOM, as our role is expanded from engineering and specialist technical services to now lead project management. We're looking forward to our continued collaboration with Serpentine, now in its 10th year, as we work to deliver the Pavilion which has been designed to minimise its carbon footprint and environmental impact."

About AECOM

